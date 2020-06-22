Log in
Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present June 24th

06/22/2020 | 08:31am EDT

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:30 AM ET, on Wednesday, June 24th.   

REGISTER NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/CannabisVIC062420

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

June 24th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET)

Company Name

Ticker(s)

10:30 AM

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

(OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN | Frankfurt: A2JMZC)

11:00 AM

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

(OTCQX: VRNDF | TSX: DN)

11:30 AM

AYR Strategies Inc.

(OTCQX: AYRSF | CSE: AYR.A)

12:00 PM

4Front Ventures Corp.

(OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)

12:30 PM

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQX: MRMD)

1:00 PM

The Valens Company

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX-V: VLNS)

1:30 PM

Driven Deliveries, Inc.

(OTCQB: DRVD)

2:00 PM

 MediPharm Labs Corp.

(OTCQX: MEDIF| TSX-V: LABS)

2:30 PM

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

3:00 PM

Columbia Care Inc.

(OTCQX: CCHWF | CSE: CCHW | NEO: CCHW | FSE: 3LP)

"We are pleased to host our tenth conference in conjunction with OTC markets presenting a diverse lineup of established operators within the cannabis sector. These companies feature well-known brands that have secured a significant market share in the medical and adult-use markets in North America," said Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "The virtual conference continues to attract an audience of active and knowledgeable investors to learn about the latest growth opportunities in cannabis and engage with innovative players in the sector."

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit 
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-cannabis-industry-companies-present-june-24th-301080835.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
