Hyundai Motor CEO says China capacity cuts being considered - sources

02/28/2019 | 06:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: Won-Hee Lee serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor Company addresses the media at the Hyundai Marathon Motor assembly plant on the outskirt of Addis Ababa

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co, which is reeling from tumbling sales in China, is considering cutting capacity at its factories in its biggest market, Chief Executive Lee Won-hee said, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Lee made the comments at a meeting with analysts and investors on Wednesday, the people who attended the event told Reuters.

He told the meeting that the automaker is considering addressing overcapacity at its old factories in China, while slashing headcount in the country, according to a note from one of the people which was seen by Reuters.

A Hyundai Motor spokeswoman said that the automaker is "reviewing various optimisation plans to enhance facility efficiency" and has begun voluntary retirement for employees in China.

China's auto industry, the world's biggest, is slowing after strong recent growth, with demand hit a weakening economy and the fallout of trade frictions with the United States. China's car sales fell 2.8 percent in 2018, marking the first contraction since the 1990s, according to industry association data.

Hyundai's China sales sank 23 percent in the fourth quarter amid a lack of attractive models and strong branding in the face of competition from both Chinese and global car makers.

Lee said Hyundai is also considering shipping vehicle kits from China to Philippines, South America and other countries for local assembly, the note said.

He said that GM, Ford and Honda are also slashing global excess capacity, the note added. Lee said globally automakers have the capacity to produce 135 million vehicles a year, 31 percent higher than the industry demand of 95 million vehicles, according to the note.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.13% 8.78 Delayed Quote.16.08%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.27% 40 Delayed Quote.19.58%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.70% 3176 End-of-day quote.13.43%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
