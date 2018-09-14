Hyundai Motor Group heir apparent named as chief vice chairman

Log in
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION (000270)
News 
News

09/14/2018 | 06:08am CEST
Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun attends the company's new year ceremony in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group appointed heir apparent Euisun Chung as chief vice chairman on Friday, moving him a step closer to succeeding his father as head of South Korea's second largest conglomerate.

Chung, 47, will assist his father and group chairman Chung Mong-Koo, who promoted his son to respond to "deteriorating global trade issues and changes in competitive dynamics in major markets," Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

South Korea's government has called for reform of the country's family-owned conglomerates, known as chaebols.

Chung, the 80-year-old chairman, has made few public appearances and skipped his New Year speech to employees in recent years.

"In his new capacity, Chief Vice Chairman Euisun Chung will oversee the entire Group's operations, aiding and reporting to Chairman Mong-Koo Chung," the group said in a statement.

The appointment is also part of an effort to "improve future competitiveness and secure future growth engines" at a time when the auto industry is undergoing major changes, the group said in a statement.

The younger Chung was vice chairman of the conglomerate's crown jewel Hyundai Motor Co since 2009, after his stint at affiliate Kia Motors.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline to chief vice chairman.)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 53 657 B
EBIT 2018 1 443 B
Net income 2018 1 719 B
Debt 2018 128 B
Yield 2018 2,75%
P/E ratio 2018 8,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,47
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 13 944 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 36 759  KRW
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 425
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.08%194 961
VOLKSWAGEN-15.42%79 953
DAIMLER-22.19%67 806
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.02%61 400
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.03%50 647
