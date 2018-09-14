Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION (000270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hyundai Motor Group names heir apparent as chief vice chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 07:41am CEST
Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun attends the company's new year ceremony in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group appointed heir apparent Euisun Chung as chief vice chairman on Friday, moving him a step closer to succeeding his father as head of South Korea's second largest conglomerate.

Chung, 47, who will assist his father and group chairman Mong-Koo Chung, was promoted to respond to "deteriorating global trade issues and changes in competitive dynamics in major markets," Hyundai Motor Group said in a statement.

Chaebols like Samsung Group, which have grown into global firms from the rubble of the 1950-1953 Korean War, are undergoing a transfer of power to third- or fourth-generation leaders.

"In his new capacity, Chief Vice Chairman Euisun Chung will oversee the entire Group's operations, aiding and reporting to Chairman Mong-Koo Chung," a Hyundai Motor Group spokesperson said.

The younger Chung was vice chairman of the conglomerate's crown jewel Hyundai Motor Co since 2009.

GENERATIONAL SHIFT

ES Chung has attended government meetings with business leaders in recent years, replacing his 80-year-old father who now makes few public appearances.

MK Chung, the all-powerful boss, has presided over Hyundai for about two decades, transforming the company into the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with affiliate Kia Motors.

Hyundai is now struggling to reverse slowing sales in China and the United States, where the company has suffered due to its delayed response to booming demand for SUVs.

The appointment is part of an effort to "improve future competitiveness and secure future growth engines" at a time when the auto industry is undergoing major changes, the group said.

The junior Chung has led the group's efforts to develop future vehicles such as autonomous and connected cars, as well as Hyundai's fledging premium brand Genesis.

"Hyundai Motor will actively try to transform itself from a car manufacturer to a provider of smart mobility solutions," Chung said in a speech at a forum in India last week.

A major challenge for ES Chung will be how to consolidate his holdings in the group.

Hyundai Motor Group in May shelved an ownership restructuring plan that would have tightened the family's grip and paved the way for a succession. The plan had been opposed by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management..

South Korea's government has called for reform of the country's family-owned conglomerates, known as chaebols, in the wake of a graft scandal that led to the ouster of a president, as well as the arrest of the Samsung Group chief.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
07:41aHyundai Motor Group names heir apparent as chief vice chairman
RE
07:40aHyundai Motor Group names heir apparent as chief vice chairman
RE
09/09KIA MOTORS : Rio and Stinger named segment winners in J.D. Power 2018 APEAL awar..
AQ
09/07Hedge fund Elliott calls for fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
RE
09/07Hedge fund Elliott calls for fresh revamp at Hyundai Motor Group
RE
09/07Activist Investor Elliott Escalates Campaign Against Hyundai Motor -- Update
DJ
09/07Activist Investor Elliott Escalates Campaign Against Hyundai Motor
DJ
09/06KIA MOTORS : Patent Issued for Control Method For Optimal Reserved Charging Of B..
AQ
09/06KIA MOTORS : Patent Issued for Hybrid Heater For Vehicle (USPTO 10,060,649)
AQ
09/06KIA MOTORS : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Vehicle And Control Method ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11KOREAN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR :  August Shipments And HMG Wholesale Volume 
09/04Kia Motors America announces August sales 
09/02EV Company News For The Month Of August 2018 
08/16Assessing The Korean Automobile Sector 
08/03States vow to fight auto emissions rollback 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 53 657 B
EBIT 2018 1 445 B
Net income 2018 1 719 B
Debt 2018 128 B
Yield 2018 2,77%
P/E ratio 2018 8,02
P/E ratio 2019 6,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 13 843 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 36 796  KRW
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 425
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.08%194 961
VOLKSWAGEN-15.42%79 953
DAIMLER-22.19%67 806
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-5.02%61 400
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.03%50 647
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.