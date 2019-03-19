Log in
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
Hyundai Motor, Kia to invest $300 million in India's Ola

0
03/19/2019 | 12:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Hyundai logo is seen during the first press day of the Paris auto show

(Reuters) - South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp will together invest $300 million in Indian ride-hailing platform Ola, playing catch-up in the global race to invest in mobility firms.

The move follows the $275 million that the pair invested in Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab last year.

Hyundai, Kia and Ola will collaborate to develop fleet and mobility solutions, electric vehicles and infrastructure specific to the Indian market, they said in a joint statement.

The deal, Hyundai and Kia's biggest combined investment, marks Hyundai's foray into fleet vehicles.

Hyundai is one of the biggest automakers operating in India, where affiliate Kia plans to start production this year at its first factory in the country.

Ola's other investors include SoftBank Group Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in BENGALURU and Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.15% 10965 End-of-day quote.56.53%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 2.73% 368.8 End-of-day quote.17.15%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 193 B
EBIT 2019 1 612 B
Net income 2019 1 848 B
Finance 2019 1 674 B
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
P/E ratio 2020 6,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 13 681 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 37 220  KRW
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 067
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
