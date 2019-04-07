Log in
Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software

04/07/2019 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Hyundai booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co on Sunday denied a report that it had signed a preliminary deal with Chinese technology firm Tencent Holdings to develop software for driverless vehicles.

Hyundai's comments come a day after South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper cited unnamed industry sources on Saturday saying that the two companies planned to conduct joint research and development on safety and security systems for self-driving cars, which Hyundai seeks to roll out commercially by 2030.

Both companies had not offered any immediate comments on Saturday.

Hyundai said in a statement on Sunday that its cooperation with the Chinese tech giant was focused on infotainment. Modern cars have so-called infotainment systems on a screen below the dashboard to provide services such as navigation and music.

(Reporting by Jane Chung and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.53% 376 End-of-day quote.19.44%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 55 894 B
EBIT 2019 1 661 B
Net income 2019 1 895 B
Finance 2019 1 579 B
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 8,10
P/E ratio 2020 7,55
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 15 282 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 37 960  KRW
Spread / Average Target 0,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION13 448
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.68%199 687
VOLKSWAGEN7.08%85 030
DAIMLER AG22.00%67 184
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.41%54 674
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.37%53 795
