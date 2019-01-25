Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION (000270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai Motor to cut China jobs, review optimisation plans after sales slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 03:04am EST
A person walks past Hyundai vehicles in Shanghai

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor said its Chinese joint venture is accepting voluntary retirements from employees and reviewing various "optimisation plans" at its factories in the country, following a slump in car sales.

China, the world's biggest car market, suffered its first sales contraction in more than two decades last year due to pressure from a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war and the phasing out of tax cuts on smaller cars.

These added to troubles for the South Korean automaker which is still recovering from a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing that had slammed demand for Korean products in China.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Motors was the third-biggest automaker in China until 2016, is now saddled with overcapacity, with its 2018 China sales reaching only half of its total production capacity.

"Hyundai Motor is reviewing various optimization plans to enhance facility efficiency around the Chinese New Year Holidays," the automaker said in a statement on Friday.

Chinese financial magazine Caixin reported that Hyundai's local joint venture expects 1,500 spare working roles in the first quarter this year, and has asked staff to choose to stay or to be laid off, citing an internal document.

Hyundai's China sales tumbled 23 percent in the fourth quarter amid a lack of attractive models and strong branding in the face of competition from both Chinese and global car makers.

For the whole year, Hyundai's sales stayed nearly flat at 790,000 vehicles in China from a year earlier, compared with its total capacity of 1.65 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and Yilei Sun in BEIJING; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD 0.62% 4.85 End-of-day quote.16.03%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
03:04aHyundai Motor to cut China jobs, review optimisation plans after sales slump
RE
02:58aHyundai Motor to cut China jobs, review optimization plans after sales slump
RE
01/24MEEZAN BANK : and KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan Limited sign a Memorandum of Underst..
AQ
01/24MEEZAN BANK : and KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan Limited sign a Memorandum of Underst..
AQ
01/24Hyundai Motor suffers first net loss in eight years as China sales skid
RE
01/24KIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in fourth quarter, misses consensu..
RE
01/23KIA MOTORS : World-first multi-collision airbag system introduced
AQ
01/23KIA MOTORS : car to roll out on Jan 29
AQ
01/20INSURGENCY : Buratai Seeks Support from South Korea
AQ
01/19KIA MOTORS : offers great value this DSF
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 284 B
EBIT 2019 1 655 B
Net income 2019 1 932 B
Finance 2019 1 806 B
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76
P/E ratio 2020 7,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 14 857 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 35 060  KRW
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION13 237
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.82%199 780
VOLKSWAGEN4.77%81 999
DAIMLER11.28%61 207
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.42%53 469
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD15.50%53 341
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.