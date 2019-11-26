Hyundai Motor to invest $1.55 billion in first Indonesia car plant

Log in
11/26/2019 | 03:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is pictured at the second media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary deal to build a new factory in Indonesia, which would be its first car plant in Southeast Asia and a crack at Japanese rivals that dominate the market.

The deal comes as Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors struggle with a prolonged sales downturn in China, where they suspended two factories this year.

Hyundai Motor said it will invest about $1.55 billion in the Indonesia auto manufacturing plant from now until 2030, including product development and operation costs.

The facility, to be built in the city of Bekasi, east of Jakarta, will start production in late 2021, with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles and a plan to grow that to 250,000 vehicles a year, Hyundai said.

Hyundai plans to make small sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), while electric vehicles (EVs) tailored to Southeast Asian market are under consideration.

Hyundai said it is building the production facilities to avoid import tariffs ranging from 5% to 80% in the ASEAN region. The plant will cater to Indonesia, the region's largest automobile market, and other countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), it said.

The plant will allow the automaker to secure future growth to help it "combat slowing demand in the global automotive market", Hyundai said in its statement.

The deal was signed at an event attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Hyundai Motor Executive Vice Chairman Euisun Chung. Widodo is in South Korea for a meeting of ASEAN leaders hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Moon has been pushing a "New Southern Policy" aiming to deepen ties with Southeast Asia as Seoul seeks to curb its reliance on traditional trading partners like China and the United States.

Hyundai is far behind Japanese rivals in Southeast Asia, with its sales reaching 122,883 vehicles versus Toyota's 854,032 from January to September this year, according to research firm LMC Automotive.

LMC Automotive forecast a 4% year-on-year decline in total vehicle sales in the ASEAN region in the fourth quarter, partly because the slowdowns in the Thai and Indonesian economies show no signs of abating.

Hyundai said key ASEAN countries including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore are expected to see combined vehicle sales grow to 4.49 million units in 2026, from 3.16 million in 2017.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.31% 7729 End-of-day quote.25.06%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 960 B
EBIT 2019 1 974 B
Net income 2019 2 051 B
Finance 2019 1 714 B
Yield 2019 2,20%
P/E ratio 2019 8,82x
P/E ratio 2020 7,83x
EV / Sales2019 315x
EV / Sales2020 300x
Capitalization 17 922 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50 153,85  KRW
Last Close Price 44 700,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 45,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
