MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites

0
03/06/2019 | 08:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Flags of South Korea and China are seen at a plant of Hyundai Motor Co on the outskirts of Beijing

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is considering plans to suspend production at its oldest plant in China, the South Korean carmaker said on Wednesday, as it reels from tumbling sales and massive overcapacity in its biggest market.

The move by Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia Motors was the No.3 automaker in China until 2016, highlights the reversal of fortunes of China's auto industry, which suffered its first contraction in decades last year.

Hyundai and Kia face major risks from the industry's slowdown, with the duo already grappling to fend off competition from Chinese rivals and global automakers in the world's biggest vehicle market.

"Hyundai Motor is reviewing production to enhance competitiveness and profitability," the company said in a statement, adding that the plan includes "suspension, not closure of Plant 1 in Beijing".

The company, which has three manufacturing plants in the city, said that it has yet to decide when a suspension would start. However, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported that suspension could start as early as next month.

All of Hyundai's five factories in China are operated by its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Motor Corp, at which about 2,000 employees have taken voluntary retirement or transferred to other factories, the statement said.

Hyundai Motor shares rose as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday.

"My view is that Hyundai is taking steps to closing the plant. It has been dragging its feet over a shutdown, and it is positive that they are finally taking action," Samsung Securities analyst Esther Yim said.

Hyundai's redesigned Sonata sedan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, has also sparked hopes that the automaker would be able to regain ground in its mainstay sedan segment, she said.

OVERCAPACITY

Hyundai's sales in China amounted to only half its total production capacity in the country last year.

China's auto industry has been slowing after a period of strong growth, hit by a weakening economy and the fallout of trade frictions with the United States.

For Hyundai, its troubles have been exacerbated by a diplomatic row between Seoul and Beijing that hit demand for South Korean products in China.

A lack of attractive models and strong branding also makes Hyundai vulnerable to competition from both Chinese and global carmakers, analysts and dealers have said.

Hyundai will start to produce its new ix25 SUV at its latest plant in Chongqing from September, according to an internal document seen by Reuters. The current ix25, Hyundai's second-biggest selling SUV, is made at the Plant 1 factory built in 2002.

Hyundai Motor CEO Lee Won-hee last week said the company was considering cutting capacity in China, sources said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Hayoung Choi in Seoul; Editing by David Goodman and Richard Pullin)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD 1.61% 5.05 End-of-day quote.20.81%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 214 B
EBIT 2019 1 624 B
Net income 2019 1 858 B
Finance 2019 1 747 B
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,91
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 127 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 36 740  KRW
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 516
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.70%192 828
VOLKSWAGEN11.01%88 276
DAIMLER AG15.25%63 956
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION17.43%55 364
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE6.17%55 131
