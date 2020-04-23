Log in
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(A000270)
Kia Motors : 1Q Net Profit Plunged 59% on Virus Impact

04/23/2020

By Kwanwoo Jun

Kia Motors Corp.'s first-quarter net profit plunged 59% from a year earlier, as the auto maker starts to feel the pain from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the closure of some plants.

Net profit was 265.97 billion Korean won ($215.6 million), compared with KRW649.10 billion a year earlier, the South Korean auto maker said Friday. This missed a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW401.57 billion.

Revenue rose 17% to KRW14.567 trillion, while operating profit dropped 25% to KRW444.46 billion.

The company said first-quarter global shipments and sales, especially in China, declined in the wake of lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Kia Motors said business could worsen in the second quarter.

Kia Motors shares last traded 2.6% lower after the release of first-quarter results.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 57 343 B
EBIT 2020 1 774 B
Net income 2020 1 787 B
Finance 2020 2 400 B
Yield 2020 4,09%
P/E ratio 2020 6,52x
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales2020 201x
EV / Sales2021 187x
Capitalization 11 547 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 39 692,31  KRW
Last Close Price 28 800,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 97,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Director
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION0.35%9 224
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%167 558
VOLKSWAGEN AG-32.60%67 661
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.46%37 526
BMW AG-32.98%34 510
DAIMLER AG-43.59%32 270
