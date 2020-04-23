Kia Motors : 1Q Net Profit Plunged 59% on Virus Impact

By Kwanwoo Jun



Kia Motors Corp.'s first-quarter net profit plunged 59% from a year earlier, as the auto maker starts to feel the pain from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the closure of some plants.

Net profit was 265.97 billion Korean won ($215.6 million), compared with KRW649.10 billion a year earlier, the South Korean auto maker said Friday. This missed a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW401.57 billion.

Revenue rose 17% to KRW14.567 trillion, while operating profit dropped 25% to KRW444.46 billion.

The company said first-quarter global shipments and sales, especially in China, declined in the wake of lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Kia Motors said business could worsen in the second quarter.

Kia Motors shares last traded 2.6% lower after the release of first-quarter results.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com