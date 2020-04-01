Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Kia Motors Corporation    A000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(A000270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kia Motors : Hyundai Motor's sales plunge by a fifth in March as coronavirus hits demand, output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:44am EDT
Employees of Hyundai Motor Group leave after the company's new year ceremony in Seoul

Global sales for Hyundai Motor Co tumbled 21% in March to an 11 year-low for the month as the coronavirus pandemic batters demand and forced several of its overseas plants to suspend production.

The South Korean automaker reported provisional global sales of 308,503 vehicles for March.

Hyundai Motor closed its Montgomery, Alabama, assembly plant last month after an employee there tested positive for the disease, and also suspended production at plants in the Czech Republic and India over the virus.

Plants in South Korea are, however, running at close to full capacity.

Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said in a report last month it expects global sales for the auto industry to slide 14% this year. It placed the ratings of Hyundai and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp on review for a possible downgrade.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 3.86% 88700 End-of-day quote.1.14%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION 4.21% 26000 End-of-day quote.2.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
03:44aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai Motor's sales plunge by a fifth in March as coronavirus hit..
RE
03/25KIA MOTORS : may make face masks at China factory to fight coronavirus
RE
03/24KIA MOTORS : to Temporarily Shut U.S. Plant Over Coronavirus
DJ
03/24South Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to $80 billion
RE
03/23KIA MOTORS : South Korea to help auto industry ride out coronavirus
RE
03/23Hyundai Motor heir apparent buys $15 million shares in automaker, parts affil..
RE
03/19Carmakers suspend European production over coronavirus
RE
03/18Detroit automakers idle U.S. plants to combat coronavirus outbreak
RE
03/03HYUNDAI HCN : global car revenue hits decade low as virus chokes sales
AQ
03/02Hyundai reports lowest monthly sales in decade as virus dents demand
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 59 270 B
EBIT 2020 2 123 B
Net income 2020 2 124 B
Finance 2020 2 049 B
Yield 2020 4,46%
P/E ratio 2020 5,10x
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales2020 176x
EV / Sales2021 165x
Capitalization 10 424 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 45 360,00  KRW
Last Close Price 26 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Woo-Jung Joo Director & Head-Finance
Eui-Sun Chung Director
Sang-Koo Nam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION2.16%8 574
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.31%167 962
VOLKSWAGEN AG-39.38%63 577
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.71%39 007
BMW AG-35.58%33 622
DAIMLER AG-44.26%32 354
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group