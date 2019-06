"With the new investment, the companies have agreed to expand research to a wide range of models and to build an optimal platform for Hyundai and Kia's autonomous vehicles, Hyundai said.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Aurora, which just announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, competes with Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' majority-owned Cruise, among others.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)