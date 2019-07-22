Kia Motors : Net Profit Rose 52% on Year in 2Q

By Kwanwoo Jun

Kia Motors Corp.'s (000270.SE) second-quarter net profit rose 52.3% on year, largely driven by the weaker Korean won, the South Korean car manufacturer said Tuesday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 505.39 billion Korean won (US$429.42 million) compared with KRW331.90 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The results beat consensus forecast for KRW498.94 billion net profit, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 3.2% on year to KRW14.51 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 51.3% on year at KRW533.62 billion.

For the first half, net profit was KRW1.15 trillion, while revenue was KRW26.95 trillion.

