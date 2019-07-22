Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kia Motors : Net Profit Rose 52% on Year in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Kia Motors Corp.'s (000270.SE) second-quarter net profit rose 52.3% on year, largely driven by the weaker Korean won, the South Korean car manufacturer said Tuesday.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was 505.39 billion Korean won (US$429.42 million) compared with KRW331.90 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The results beat consensus forecast for KRW498.94 billion net profit, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter rose 3.2% on year to KRW14.51 trillion.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 51.3% on year at KRW533.62 billion.

For the first half, net profit was KRW1.15 trillion, while revenue was KRW26.95 trillion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
09:48pKIA MOTORS : Net Profit Rose 52% on Year in 2Q
DJ
07/05Warning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
RE
07/04Warning light flashing for Slovakia's auto industry
RE
06/26Kia Motors India To Launch An Affordable EV With Hyundai
AQ
06/26Kia built EV with Hyundai at lesser expense
AQ
06/25KIA MOTORS : Genesis, Kia, Hyundai sweep J.D. Power quality titles
AQ
06/24KIA MOTORS : developing an MPV to rival Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo in India
AQ
06/24KIA MOTORS : showcases new Seltos compact SUV in India
AQ
06/23KIA MOTORS : New Kia Seltos is sophisticated, sporty
AQ
06/21KIA MOTORS : Genesis, Kia, Hyundai sweep J.D. Power quality titles
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 55 650 B
EBIT 2019 1 906 B
Net income 2019 2 115 B
Finance 2019 1 796 B
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 8,27x
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
EV / Sales2019 308x
EV / Sales2020 294x
Capitalization 17 147 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46 420,00  KRW
Last Close Price 42 850,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION14 760
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP15.23%186 697
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.03%86 003
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.03%55 998
DAIMLER AG-1.02%54 548
BMW AG ST-5.84%48 408
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group