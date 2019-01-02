Kia Motors : South Korea's Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors target global sales of 7.6 million for 2019

Log in
01/02/2019 | 01:04am CET
Chief Vice Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group Chung Eui-sun attends the company's new year ceremony in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp said on Wednesday they aim to sell 7.6 million vehicles in 2019, as they battle to recover market share in China and the United States.

This compared with an estimated 7.3 million to 7.4 million vehicle sales last year, the auto conglomerate said, citing analysts' estimates. The pair will announce 2018 sales results later on Wednesday.

The firms which together form the world's fifth-biggest automaker said Hyundai Motors aimed to sell 4.68 million vehicles this year and Kia 2.92 million vehicles.

Analysts said 2018 was likely the fourth consecutive year the pair had missed their annual sales target, as their latest sport utility vehicles failed to gain traction in China and the United States, the world's two biggest auto markets.

Hyundai and Kia sold an estimated 7.21 million vehicles last year, compared with their target of 7.55 million vehicles, according to the average of three analyst estimates compiled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 54 635 B
EBIT 2018 1 172 B
Net income 2018 1 480 B
Finance 2018 646 B
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 9,20
P/E ratio 2019 6,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 13 661 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 34 942  KRW
Spread / Average Target 3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 240
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP0.00%190 675
VOLKSWAGEN-16.54%79 959
DAIMLER-35.16%56 351
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-18.58%52 792
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION0.00%47 875
