Kia Motors : Suspends Part of Production

By Kwanwoo Jun



Kia Motors Corp. (000270.SE) said it has suspended part of its production in South Korea because of a lack of parts from suppliers in coronavirus-hit China.

The supply-chain disruption forced at least one of Kia's three South Korea-based factories to remain idle, while the remaining two are expected to be idled by Tuesday, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Last week, Kia's sister company, Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.SE), halted all seven of its plants in Korea for the same reason--the first major global auto maker to shut down production outside of China because of supply-line bottlenecks caused by the spreading epidemic.

The car makers are striving to put the crippled operations back on track but aren't sure when they can return to normal.

Shares of Kia Motors are flat while those of Hyundai Motor are 0.8% lower.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com