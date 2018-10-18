Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION (000270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kia Motors : U.S. Senate panel wants to question Hyundai, Kia over engine fire reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:53am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Commerce Committee's Republican chairman and ranking Democrat said on Wednesday they had asked top U.S. executives at Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp to testify at a Nov. 14 hearing on reports of engine fires involving vehicles from the Korean automakers.

The call to testify comes after safety advocates raised concerns about fires in vehicles not involved in collisions. The non-profit, consumer advocacy group Center for Auto Safety said last week that 103 fire complaints had been filed with U.S. safety regulators since June 12 and urged an immediate recall of nearly 3 million vehicles.

Hyundai said in a statement it had received the request to appear "and is currently reviewing it." The company added it "actively monitors and evaluates potential safety concerns, including non-collision fires, with all of its vehicles and acts swiftly to recall any vehicles with safety-related defects."

Kia did not comment.

Shares of Hyundai Motor fell as much as 3.8 percent in Seoul trading on Thursday. Kia Motors stock also slid 3.7 percent, while the wider market <.KS11> was down 0.6 percent as of 0232 GMT.

In May 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation, opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles over engine defects.

A South Korean whistleblower in 2016 reported concerns to NHTSA, which has been probing the timeliness of three recalls carried out in the United States and whether they covered enough vehicles.

Senator Bill Nelson, the top Democrat on the Commerce Committee, said a non-collision fire death had been reported last year in a 2014 Kia Soul. "We’ve got to get to the bottom of what's causing these fires," Nelson said in a statement Wednesday. "Car owners need to know if their vehicles are safe."

The letter to the automakers also signed by Senator John Thune, who chairs the committee, said the hearing will also "examine efforts to mitigate vehicle fires and promptly identify and respond to defects that may pose a fire risk" and invites the chief executives of Hyundai and Kia's U.S. units to testify or their designee.

In 2015, Hyundai recalled 470,000 U.S. Sonata sedans, saying engine failure would result in a vehicle stall, increasing the risk of a crash. At that time, affiliate Kia did not recall its vehicles, which share the same "Theta II" engines.

In March 2017, Hyundai expanded its original U.S. recall to 572,000 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles with "Theta II" engines, citing the same issue involving manufacturing debris, NHTSA said.

On the same day, Kia also recalled 618,160 Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles - all of which use the same engine.

The recall, which was also conducted in Canada and South Korea, cost the automakers an estimated 360 billion won (£243.76 million).

The Center for Auto Safety filed a petition in June seeking a defect investigation over engine fires in 2011-2014 Kia Optima and Sorento vehicles and Hyundai Sonata and Santa Fe vehicles from the same model years.

In response, NHTSA said in August that the majority of the fires cited in the petition "appear to be related to the engine failures" covered by the investigations announced in May 2017.

NHTSA said Wednesday the petition remains under consideration, but did not comment on the hearing.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by Joori Roh in SEOUL; editing by G Crosse and Stephen Coates)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO --End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
04:53aKIA MOTORS : U.S. Senate panel wants to question Hyundai, Kia over engine fire r..
RE
10/16KIA MOTORS : unveils ProCeed, others in Paris
AQ
10/16KIA MOTORS : Showcases New Models At 2018 Paris Motor Show
AQ
10/13KIA MOTORS : unveils new models at 2018 Paris Motor Show
AQ
10/11KIA MOTORS : Patterson Kia of Arlington Offers the Latest Lineup of Kia Cars All..
AQ
10/01South Korea's SK Innovation says considering EV battery plant in U.S.
RE
09/28KIA MOTORS : All-new Kia Cerato sets new pace in class
AQ
09/27KIA MOTORS : BEAT 360 wins design excellence award
AQ
09/25KIA MOTORS : Access Bank Partner On Car Loan To Clients
AQ
09/19Hyundai signs deal to sell 1,000 hydrogen-powered trucks in Switzerland
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17Jaguar i-Pace Outsells Tesla S And X Combined By 40% In Norway 
10/08KOREA AUTOMOBILE SECTOR : Hyundai Motor Group's September And 3Q18 Wholesale Vol.. 
10/03Kia Motors America announces September sales 
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
09/11KOREAN AUTOMOBILE SECTOR :  August Shipments And HMG Wholesale Volume 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 53 513 B
EBIT 2018 1 402 B
Net income 2018 1 661 B
Finance 2018 1 332 B
Yield 2018 3,03%
P/E ratio 2018 7,58
P/E ratio 2019 6,03
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
Capitalization 12 526 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 36 519  KRW
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION11 123
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.42%186 846
VOLKSWAGEN-13.24%80 162
DAIMLER-25.25%65 286
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-13.38%55 887
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-21.10%48 422
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.