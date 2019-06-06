Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kia Motors : U.S. appeals court restores $210 million Hyundai-Kia fuel economy settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:33pm EDT
A man walks past a Kia Motors logo at the manufacturing plant in Pesqueria

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court restored a $210 million (£165 million) nationwide class-action settlement for hundreds of thousands of owners of Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp vehicles whose fuel economy estimates were inflated.

By an 8-3 vote on Thursday, in a case closely watched by class-action lawyers, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said vehicle drivers had enough in common to let them settle as a group.

It also rejected arguments by drivers opposed to the settlement that the claims process was too burdensome, and that lawyers for the class had colluded with the automakers to extract a "sweetheart deal" that undervalued their claims.

The case began after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found flaws in Hyundai's and Kia's testing procedures, prompting the automakers to lower fuel efficiency estimates for about 900,000 vehicles from the 2011, 2012 and 2013 model years.

Lawyers for objecting drivers had no immediate comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Hyundai, Kia and their lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The decision by Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen upheld a settlement approved in June 2015 by U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles.

Wu "made careful findings, which the objectors here largely do not challenge, and which more than support the judgement," Nguyen wrote.

The decision reversed a January 2018 ruling by a divided three-judge 9th Circuit panel decertifying the class action.

That panel said Wu failed to assess whether differences in state laws prevented certification of a nationwide class.

It also said used car owners should have been excluded because it was unclear whether they had relied on the South Korean automakers' fuel economy claims.

Nguyen had dissented from the panel ruling. Circuit Judge Sandra Ikuta, who wrote it, dissented on Thursday.

Ikuta accused the majority of failing to determine what law should apply to the nationwide class or how the settlement, and thus attorneys' fees, should be valued.

"The majority's failure to correct these errors may be beneficial for the class action bar, but it detracts from compliance with Supreme Court precedent," Ikuta wrote.

The 9th Circuit covers nine western U.S. states, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

"We're really pleased that drivers are finally going to get what they're owed," Richard McCune, a lawyer for the driver class, said in an interview.

The case is In re Hyundai and Kia Fuel Economy Litigation, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 15-56014, 15-56025, 15-56059, 15-56061, 15-56064, 15-56067.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and Sonya Hepinstall)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
02:33pKIA MOTORS : U.S. appeals court restores $210 million Hyundai-Kia fuel economy s..
RE
06/03Planned US tariff on Mexico to hurt Kia, Kolon, Hyosung
AQ
05/31Auto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
05/31ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Tumbles, Other Asian Markets Mixed After Trump's Tariffs..
DJ
05/31Automakers tremble in Asia as Trump threatens Mexico tariffs
RE
05/31Auto, other industries' manufacturing presence in Mexico
RE
05/29Hyundai, Kia looking to locally manufacture electric cars in India
AQ
05/27KIA MOTORS : Offers 25% Discount To Old Car Owners
AQ
05/27KIA MOTORS : Numerous Young Refugees to Receive Football Boots from Donation Cam..
AQ
05/24KIA MOTORS : Reveals First Image of new Small SUV
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 55 543 B
EBIT 2019 1 831 B
Net income 2019 2 044 B
Finance 2019 76,4 B
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
P/E ratio 2020 8,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 16 883 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 44 620  KRW
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION13 546
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.66%191 718
VOLKSWAGEN2.78%79 799
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 165
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.15%47 800
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%45 096
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About