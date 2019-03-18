Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kia Motors : U.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:38pm EDT
The Kia logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

(Reuters) - A group of U.S. states is investigating Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp for potential unfair and deceptive acts related to reports of hundreds of vehicle fires, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said on Monday.

The South Korean automakers have recalled more than 2.3 million vehicles since 2015 to address various engine fire risks in a series of recalls. In November, Reuters reported that federal prosecutors had launched a criminal investigation into Hyundai and Kia to determine if vehicle recalls linked to engine defects had been conducted properly.

"We are aware of multiple fires involving Connecticut vehicles, including some allegedly already repaired through the recall process. This is a serious matter, and we are moving aggressively and responsibly to uncover the facts and to ensure accountability," Tong said in a statement.

Hyundai and Kia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the Connecticut attorney general declined to say how many states were taking part.

Reuters reported in January that the companies would offer software upgrades for 3.7 million vehicles not being recalled.

A South Korean whistleblower in 2016 reported concerns to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has been probing the timeliness of three U.S. recalls and whether they covered enough vehicles.

In 2015, Hyundai recalled 470,000 U.S. Sonata sedans, saying engine failure would result in a vehicle stall, increasing the risk of a crash. At the time, Kia did not recall its vehicles, which share the same "Theta II" engines.

In March 2017, Hyundai expanded its original U.S. recall to 572,000 Sonata and Santa Fe Sport vehicles with those Theta II engines, citing the same issue involving manufacturing debris. On the same day, Kia also recalled 618,000 Optima, Sorento and Sportage vehicles, all of which use the same engine.

Last month, the Center for Auto Safety, which has petitioned NHTSA to demand the recall of additional vehicles, told Congress that Kia and Hyundai must recall more vehicles at risk of fires after reports of 300 fires not the result of a collision.

On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, asked NHTSA to launch a safety defect investigation into Hyundai and Kia vehicles with the "Theta II" engines and order an immediate recall of vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
04:38pKIA MOTORS : U.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut A..
RE
04:37pKIA MOTORS : U.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut A..
RE
03/16LG chief solidifies grip on power
AQ
03/13KIA MOTORS : Al-Naseem wins Kia-Al-Jabr Futsal
AQ
03/11Hyundai Motor in talks with investors to develop new HQ
AQ
03/10Kia Motors considers suspending its No.1 plant in China
RE
03/07Hyundai may suspend production at oldest China plant as slowdown bites
RE
03/05KIA MOTORS : Aljabr Champ to kick off tomorrow
AQ
02/28KIA MOTORS : Hyundai expand U.S. engine fire recalls by 534,000 vehicles
RE
02/28KIA MOTORS : and Hyundai Motors Add 534,000 Vehicles to Recall -Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 193 B
EBIT 2019 1 612 B
Net income 2019 1 848 B
Finance 2019 1 674 B
Yield 2019 2,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
P/E ratio 2020 6,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 13 681 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 37 220  KRW
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 067
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.