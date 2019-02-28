Log in
Kia Motors : and Hyundai Motors Add 534,000 Vehicles to Recall -Reuters

0
02/28/2019 | 01:37pm EST

--Kia Motor Corp. (000270.SE) and Hyundai Motor on Thursday said they recalling additional vehicles in the U.S., adding to a recall first announced last month, Reuters reports Thursday.

--The companies added 534,000 vehicles to a recall of 168,000 vehicles at risk for fire announced last month, the report said.

--Kia added 378,000 vehicles to its recall of 2012-2016 Souls, which are at danger of engine damage and fire risk. An additional 155,000 2011-2013 Tucsons and an additional 2011-2012 Sportages were also recalled over possible oil pan leaks, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kia-motors-recall/kia-hyundai-expand-u-s-engine-fire-recalls-by-534000-vehicles-idUSKCN1QH2EB?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
