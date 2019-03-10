Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kia Motors considers suspending its No.1 plant in China - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 07:36am EDT
Covered Kia cars are pictured during the Salao do Automovel International Auto Show in Sao Paulo

SEOUL (Reuters) - Kia Motors may halt operations at its No.1 plant in China as part of its longer-term efforts to enhance competitiveness, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Kia Motors said in a statement after the source told Reuters on Sunday that the company is reviewing various plans to strengthen production and sales competitiveness in China.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor, makes cars in China in a tie-up with Dongfeng Motor Group and Jiangsu Yueda Investment Co Ltd. They run three factories in Jiangsu Province in China.

Hyundai Motor also said the automaker was considering suspending production at its oldest plant in China as sales tumble and it struggles with overcapacity in its biggest market.

(Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Jane Chung; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD -2.97% 8.17 End-of-day quote.15.07%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
JIANGSU YUEDA INVESTMENT CO., LTD -5.64% 5.52 End-of-day quote.20.00%
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
07:36aKia Motors considers suspending its No.1 plant in China - source
RE
03/07Hyundai may suspend production at oldest China plant as slowdown bites
RE
03/05KIA MOTORS : Aljabr Champ to kick off tomorrow
AQ
02/28KIA MOTORS : Hyundai expand U.S. engine fire recalls by 534,000 vehicles
RE
02/28KIA MOTORS : and Hyundai Motors Add 534,000 Vehicles to Recall -Reuters
DJ
02/28HYUNDAI MOTOR CEO SAYS CHINA CAPACIT : sources
RE
02/28Hyundai Motor CEO says China capacity cuts being considered - sources
RE
02/26Hyundai rejects Elliott's payout call, shares rise ahead of showdown meeting
RE
02/26HYUNDAI MOTOR : Chaebol anxious about upcoming shareholders' meetings
AQ
02/23KIA MOTORS : Court recognizes regular bonuses as part of ordinary wages
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 192 B
EBIT 2019 1 615 B
Net income 2019 1 855 B
Finance 2019 1 747 B
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 7,36
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 13 640 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 37 019  KRW
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 045
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.68%191 604
VOLKSWAGEN5.86%84 195
DAIMLER AG9.08%60 193
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.57%53 546
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.07%52 674
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.