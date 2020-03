By Kwanwoo Jun



Kia Motors Corp. has decided to shut a factory in the U.S. for two weeks starting March 30 in response to the coronavirus and supply disruptions.

Operations at Kia Motors' plant in West Point, Ga., will resume on April 13, the South Korea-based car maker said.

During the temporary closure, Kia said it plans to change equipment to make new models and disinfect the facilities.

