Kia had been in talks this month with the labour unions of its factories to flexibly suspend some production to manage inventory, as overseas auto demand is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the official said.

The two production lines are in Sohari, Gwangmyeong, to the south of Seoul.

A company spokesman did not immediate reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)