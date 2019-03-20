Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Kia Motors Corporation    000270   KR7000270009

KIA MOTORS CORPORATION

(000270)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. fund Elliott battles the odds in latest showdown with Hyundai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 08:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Paul Singer, founder and president of Elliott Management Corporation, speaks at WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach

SEOUL (Reuters) - The showdown between U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management and Hyundai Motor Group is set to come to a head on Friday when shareholders gather to vote on the fund's demands for a hefty special dividend and a board shake-up.

Elliott's challenge to South Korea's second-biggest family-run conglomerate is the latest example of shareholder activism in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, long dominated by powerful cliques that took minority investors for granted.

The activist fund founded by billionaire Paul Singer tasted success last year when it and other investors opposed Hyundai's ownership restructuring plan on the basis that it would favour family members rather than minority shareholders.

While it looks likely to fail on most counts on Friday, even if it manages to gain a single seat at Hyundai it would be a major victory for shareholder empowerment in the country.

Elliott is trying to rally shareholder support for dividend payouts from Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis for 2018 worth a combined 7 trillion won ($6.2 billion), saying the group should dispose of its excess capital.

That is more than six times higher than the $1 billion in payouts offered by the Hyundai affiliates, which say Elliott's proposals would hamper future investments and acquisitions.

Elliott has also demanded a total of five board nominees at Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis to address "governance shortcomings".

"We urge all shareholders to send an unambiguous message to the group in support of good governance and accountability, and to state unequivocally: The status quo is not acceptable – change must come to HMG," Elliott said in the letter to shareholders on Thursday.

The campaign received a potentially fatal blow last week when South Korea's National Pension Service, the second-biggest shareholder in the two firms, said Elliott's demands were "excessive".

"I cannot help but think that Elliott is trying to make quick bucks and leave rather than enhancing long-term shareholder value," Kim Woo-chang, one of the members of the NPS panel which made the decision to vote against the proposals, told Reuters.

"Elliott's strategy has failed. It was short-sighted."

The NPS holds stakes of 8.7 percent and 9.45 percent in Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis, respectively. About 30 percent of the two firms are owned by Hyundai affiliates and family members. Resolutions require approval from a majority of the votes of shareholders present at the meetings.

As of November, Elliott held more than 2.5 percent of common stock in Hyundai Mobis, 3 percent in Hyundai Motor and 2.1 percent in affiliate Kia Motors.    

BENEFIT OF THE DOUBT

Questions about Hyundai Motor Group grew in 2014 when it paid $10 billion to buy land for a new headquarters in Seoul, three times the appraised value.

Some investors remain deeply troubled by that decision and want to see change at the conglomerate, even if they are not ready to support Elliott's proposals.

"It is not that Elliott's demand is nonsense. Hyundai has accumulated cash, and it has a poor track record of using cash," said Park Yoo-kyung, a Hong Kong-based director of Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management, which holds shares in Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis.

"But we decided to give (the newly created board) the benefit of the doubt," Park told Reuters.

Leading proxy advisor ISS has recommended investors vote for Elliott's proposal to expand the board to 11 directors from nine at Hyundai Mobis to make room for director nominees from both the activist fund and management.

Seven out of nine funds which disclosed their proxy votes ahead of the meetings said they would back Elliott's proposals for board changes at Hyundai Mobis, according to the website of Korea Corporate Governance Service.

For Hyundai Motor, five out of six funds said they would vote against Elliott's three director nominees, who will compete with Hyundai's nominees to win board seats.

Once this battle is over Hyundai still faces the bigger challenge of revamping the group's ownership structure, a process which is attracting close scrutiny from Elliott, NPS and other investors.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Hyunjoo Jin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
08:16pU.S. fund Elliott battles the odds in latest showdown with Hyundai
RE
03/19Hyundai, Kia invest USD 300 mn in Ola for EVs, smart mobility solutions
AQ
03/19KIA MOTORS : Aljabr impresses at EXCS Show
AQ
03/19KIA MOTORS : reports global sales of 197,647 vehicles in February
AQ
03/19Yandex teams up with Hyundai Mobis for driverless cars
RE
03/19KIA MOTORS : Hyundai and Kia to invest $300 million in Ola, focus on smart mobil..
AQ
03/19Hyundai Motor, Kia to invest $300 million in India's Ola
RE
03/18KIA MOTORS : U.S. states probing Hyundai, Kia over vehicle fires - Connecticut A..
RE
03/18HYUNDAI MOTOR : States Investigating Hyundai, Kia Regarding Fires
DJ
03/16LG chief solidifies grip on power
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 193 B
EBIT 2019 1 612 B
Net income 2019 1 848 B
Finance 2019 1 628 B
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 066 B
Chart KIA MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kia Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 37 220  KRW
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 449
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.75%194 824
VOLKSWAGEN6.46%85 808
DAIMLER AG15.14%64 173
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE7.10%55 843
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION14.41%53 941
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.