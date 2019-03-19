Log in
Yandex teams up with Hyundai Mobis for driverless cars

03/19/2019 | 06:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Hyundai booth displays the company logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Yandex and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, an auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, agreed to jointly develop control systems for driverless vehicles, Yandex said on Tuesday.

The companies plan to present a driverless prototype vehicle based on a standard Hyundai or Kia production model cars before the end of the year, a Yandex spokesman said.

In the future, the cooperation aims at building a new autonomous driving control system for car manufacturers, car sharing services and taxi fleets.

Yandex added they may expand into other areas of cooperation such as developing joint products that would integrate Yandex's speech, navigation, and mapping technologies.

The Russian company began testing self-driving prototypes in 2017 and launched a fully autonomous taxi service last year in the university city of Innopolis and the Skolkovo innovations centre.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
YANDEX -0.03% 35.97 Delayed Quote.31.52%
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 56 193 B
EBIT 2019 1 612 B
Net income 2019 1 848 B
Finance 2019 1 674 B
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 7,62
P/E ratio 2020 6,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 14 066 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 37 220  KRW
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Han-Woo Park President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jun-Young Choi Co-Chief Executive Officer, Director & VP
Chun-Soo Han Chief Financial Officer, Director & VP
Eui-Sun Chung Non-Executive Director
Sang-Koo Nam Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION12 449
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.04%193 593
VOLKSWAGEN3.89%83 155
DAIMLER AG12.55%62 597
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE4.79%54 546
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION13.81%53 659
