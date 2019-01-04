Kiadis Pharma expands presence in the United States

Scott Holmes commences position as chief financial officer

Amy Sullivan appointed senior vice president, corporate affairs

Both are based in Boston, Massachusetts

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Boston, Massachusetts, USA - January 4, 2019 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that it has expanded its presence in the United States. Two of Kiadis' key interfaces for the financial markets are now based in Boston, with the previously announced appointment of Scott Holmes as chief financial officer and today's announcement of Amy Sullivan as senior vice president of corporate affairs, both effective January 1, 2019. Ms. Sullivan will replace Karl Hård, who resigned effective December 31st to pursue other interests.

Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis Pharma, commented: "I would like start by thanking Karl for his service to Kiadis and wishing him well in all his future endeavors. I am excited to officially welcome both Scott and Amy to our company. They are a strong team and together bring a wealth of capital markets experience and strong relationships with the financial community to our company. I look forward to working with them as we continue to raise awareness of Kiadis within the financial markets, as well as the medical community, in both the US and Europe."

Ms. Sullivan is a seasoned corporate affairs professional with more than 25 years of experience raising capital and building and managing corporate biotechnology and life sciences brands. Ms. Sullivan joins Kiadis from Keryx Biopharmaceuticals where she was senior vice president of corporate affairs, responsible for all aspects of investor relations, corporate communication, and public affairs, during a period of high growth, commercialization of the company's first FDA-approved medicine and, ultimately, a merger. Prior to Keryx, Ms. Sullivan served as head of corporate communications and investor relations at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Idenix Biopharmacueticals and Genencor International. Earlier in her career, Ms. Sullivan served in roles of increasing responsibility in both agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Ms. Sullivan has her bachelor of science degree in business from Salem State University and her masters of business administration from Bentley University.

Along with Mr. Holmes, Ms. Sullivan will be based in Boston. She will be responsible for investor relations, corporate communications and public affairs for Kiadis.

