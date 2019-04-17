Kibaran Resources : Appendix 3B

Kibaran Resources Limited ("the Company") (ASX:KNL) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the issue of 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to eligible investors who participated in the share purchase plan announced on 27 February 2019.
The Company has also issued 690,000 Shares to professional and sophisticated investors pursuant to its existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
Please refer to the Cleansing Statement and Appendix 3B accompanying this announcement for further details.
17 APRIL 2019
Notice Under Section 708a(5)(e) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
This notice is given by Kibaran Resources Limited ("the Company") under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).
The Company has today issued 690,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise $69,000 as announced on 10 April 2019.
The Company confirms that:
a)the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
b)this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
c)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
ii)section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
d)as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.
Yours sincerely
Howard Rae
Company Secretary
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
2Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)
10,690,000
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Shares ranking equally with existing Shares currently on issue
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
4Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5Issue price or consideration
6Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity
that has obtained security
holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
Yes
$0.10 per Share
(a)10,000,000 Shares were issued to eligible shareholders who participated in the share purchase plan announced on 27 February 2019 (SPP).
(b)690,000 Shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement announced on 10 April 2019 (Placement).
The funds raised from the SPP and the Placement will be applied towards securing debt finance to enable construction to proceed at the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania and finalising developments to enable construction of the first EcoGraf production facility.
Yes
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6b
The date
the security
holder
27 November 2018
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
6c
+securities
Number
of
issued
690,000 Shares
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
6d
+securities
Number
of
issued
Nil
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.1A
6e
+securities
Number
of
issued
Nil
with security
holder approval
under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval
(specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
10,000,000 Shares issued under exception 15 in rule 7.2
Not applicable
6h
If +securities were issued under
Not applicable
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Remaining 7.1 capacity: 35,912,145
Remaining 7.1A capacity: 28,568,096
7
+Issue dates
17 April 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
