Kibaran Resources : Appendix 3B

The Company has also issued 690,000 Shares to professional and sophisticated investors pursuant to its existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Kibaran Resources Limited ("the Company") (ASX:KNL) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the issue of 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to eligible investors who participated in the share purchase plan announced on 27 February 2019.

17 APRIL 2019

Notice Under Section 708a(5)(e) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Kibaran Resources Limited ("the Company") under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

The Company has today issued 690,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise $69,000 as announced on 10 April 2019.

The Company confirms that:

a)the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

b)this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

c)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

ii)section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

d)as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

