KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD

(KNL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/16
0.125 AUD   --.--%
03:08aKIBARAN RESOURCES : Appendix 3B
PU
04/16KIBARAN RESOURCES : EcoGraf Study Delivers Downstream Development
PU
04/15KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Completion of Share Purchase Plan
EQ
Kibaran Resources : Appendix 3B

04/17/2019 | 03:08am EDT

17 APRIL 2019

Completion of Share Placement

Kibaran Resources Limited ("the Company") (ASX:KNL) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the issue of 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to eligible investors who participated in the share purchase plan announced on 27 February 2019.

The Company has also issued 690,000 Shares to professional and sophisticated investors pursuant to its existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Please refer to the Cleansing Statement and Appendix 3B accompanying this announcement for further details.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTORS

Andrew Spinks

Managing Director

T: +61 8 6424 9002

MEDIA

Paul Armstrong

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9388 1474

Kibaran Resources Limited

ABN: 15 117 330 757

Managing Director

Media: Paul Armstrong

Level 1/18 Richardson Street

E: info@kibaranresources.com

Andrew Spinks

Read Corporate

West Perth WA 6005

www.kibaranresources.com

T: +61 8 6424 9002

T: +61 8 9388 1474

Notice Under Section 708a(5)(e) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Kibaran Resources Limited ("the Company") under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

The Company has today issued 690,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share to sophisticated and professional investors to raise $69,000 as announced on 10 April 2019.

The Company confirms that:

a)the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

b)this notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

c)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

ii)section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

d)as at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely

Howard Rae

Company Secretary

Kibaran Resources Limited

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Kibaran Resources Limited

ABN

15 117 330 757

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)

10,690,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Shares ranking equally with existing Shares currently on issue

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

4Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5Issue price or consideration

6Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity

that has obtained security

holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

Yes

$0.10 per Share

(a)10,000,000 Shares were issued to eligible shareholders who participated in the share purchase plan announced on 27 February 2019 (SPP).

(b)690,000 Shares were issued to sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement announced on 10 April 2019 (Placement).

The funds raised from the SPP and the Placement will be applied towards securing debt finance to enable construction to proceed at the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania and finalising developments to enable construction of the first EcoGraf production facility.

Yes

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6b

The date

the security

holder

27 November 2018

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

+securities

Number

of

issued

690,000 Shares

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e

+securities

Number

of

issued

Nil

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

10,000,000 Shares issued under exception 15 in rule 7.2

Not applicable

6h

If +securities were issued under

Not applicable

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Remaining 7.1 capacity: 35,912,145

Remaining 7.1A capacity: 28,568,096

7

+Issue dates

17 April 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Disclaimer

Kibaran Resources Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:07:05 UTC
