Kibaran Resources : Change in substantial holding from CBA

Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 117 330 757 1. Details of substantial holder Name Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A There was a change in the interests of the 05/03/2019 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 03/07/2018 The previous notice was dated 29/06/2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 29,705,952 10.78 35,705,952 12.66

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) 0 0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form 0 0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form 0.00 See note 1 at the end of this

Class of securities Previous notice Present notice GRAND TOTAL Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) 29,705,952 10.78 35,705,952 12.66

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Person's votes Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Fully paid 35,705,952 ordinary shares 35,705,952 Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Fully paid 35,705,952 ordinary shares 35,705,952

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: