Kibaran Resources : Change in substantial holding from CBA

0
03/06/2019 | 07:52pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
117 330 757
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the
05/03/2019
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
03/07/2018
The previous notice was dated
29/06/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
29,705,952
10.78
35,705,952
12.66
For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
0
0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form
0
0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form
0.00 See note 1 at the end of this
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
GRAND TOTAL
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
29,705,952
10.78
35,705,952
12.66
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration given in relation to change
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
See annexure B to this notice
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
Fully paid35,705,952ordinary shares
35,705,952
Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
Fully paid35,705,952ordinary shares
35,705,952
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311
