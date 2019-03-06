Log in
Kibaran Resources : Change in substantial holding from CBA

03/06/2019 | 07:52pm EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

117 330 757

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Commonwealth Bank of Australia ACN 123 123 124 (CBA) and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the

05/03/2019

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

03/07/2018

The previous notice was dated

29/06/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

29,705,952

10.78

35,705,952

12.66

For the Securities (if any) listed below see NOTE 1 at the end of this form

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

0

0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form

0

0.00 See note 1 at the end of this form

0.00 See note 1 at the end of this

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

GRAND TOTAL

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

29,705,952

10.78

35,705,952

12.66

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

See annexure B to this notice

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager (as provided for under its investment mandates). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

Fully paid 35,705,952 ordinary shares

35,705,952

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as a responsible entity of a managed investment scheme (which managed investment scheme is managed by Colonial First Statement Investments Limited or a related body corporate). In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

Fully paid 35,705,952 ordinary shares

35,705,952

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Colonial First State Asset Management (Australia) Limited ACN 114 194 311

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Colonial First State Investments Limited ACN 002 348 352

Ground Floor Tower 1, 201 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000, Australia

Disclaimer

Kibaran Resources Limited published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 00:51:04 UTC
