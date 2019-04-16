Kibaran Resources : EcoGraf Study Delivers Downstream Development
0
04/16/2019 | 11:53pm EDT
17 APRIL 2019
Study Delivers Downstream
Development
Global New Supply of Environmentally Sustainable Battery Graphite for
the Lithium-ion Battery and Smart Technologies Markets
Kibaran Resources Limited ("Kibaran" or the "Company") (ASX: KNL), is pleased to announce the successful completion of engineering studies based on the optimised graphite purification flowsheet. The Company plans to fast-track the commercialisation of its proprietary battery (spherical) graphite purification technology.
HIGHLIGHTS
▪Updated 20,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") engineering study to produce battery (spherical) graphite for the lithium-ion battery market confirms the key aspects to support development and commercialisation:
✓Highly competitive operating costs
✓Environmentally sustainable chemical purification process provides a clear alternative to existing supplies produced with toxic hydrofluoric ("HF") acid
✓consistently delivers high purity battery (spherical) graphite products that achieve stringent customer chemical and physical quality specifications
▪Robust financial metrics for 20,000tpa production plant:
➢Initial investment of US$64m
➢Pre-taxNPV10 of US$194m ($268m) and IRR of 49.8%
➢Annual EBITDA of US$42m ($58m)
▪NPV and annual EBITDA increased by 34% and 38% respectively compared to 2017 estimate
▪Development de-risked through extensive customer product qualification program and staged development to 20,000tpa
▪Long-termdemand for battery (spherical) graphite expected to increase rapidly with Roskill forecasting EV penetration rates increasing from 2% in 2018 to 25% by 2025
▪Demand ex-China expected to break through 100,000 tonnes of battery (spherical) graphite in 2020
▪Increasing focus by electric vehicle and energy storage manufacturers on ensuring ethical raw material supply chain
▪Combined pre-tax net present value of the Company's potential mining and downstream graphite businesses is US$405m ($559m)
Kibaran Resources Limited
ABN: 15 117 330 757
Managing Director
Media: Paul Armstrong
Level 1/18 Richardson Street
E: info@kibaranresources.com
Andrew Spinks
Read Corporate
1
West Perth WA 6005
www.kibaranresources.com
T: +61 8 6424 9002
T: +61 8 9388 1474
DOWNSTREAM BATTERY GRAPHITE BUSINESS
Kibaran's development involves initially establishing an Asia-Pacific manufacturing plant close to existing markets, commencing with the production capacity of 5,000 tonnes of battery graphite and increasing to 20,000 tonnes per year (or more) as required to meet customer demand.
Over the last number of months GR Engineering Services Limited ("GR Engineering") has re-designed
the production flowsheet to incorporate the results of the German purification optimisation program and also completed an updated estimate of 20,000tpa capital and operating costs.
The GR Engineering capital cost estimate for 2019 is based on construction of a new production facility in the Asia-Pacific region, using existing sea and land transport infrastructure, water and power supplies. Equipment quotations have been obtained from suppliers in Asia, Europe and Australia.
The update has resulted in a faster ramp-up phase to meet the growing demand requirements of battery anode manufacturers, which also enables the Company to increase the capital efficiency of the new development. The total estimated cost to construct a 20,000tpa facility (including a 10% contingency) is US$64m compared to the 2017 estimate of US$66m (refer announcement 5 December
2017).
Completion of the study is an important milestone in Kibaran's vertically integrated growth and diversification strategy.
CAPITAL AND OPERATING COSTS
Capital Cost
Table 1: Capital estimate based on the staged expansion to 20,000tpa
CAPITAL
Direct Costs
EPC
Commissioning
Other
Owners Costs
Total
Operating Cost
Table 2: Operating estimate
5Ktpa PLANT
$14,836,881
$2,767,848
$213,126
$1,513,921
$654,341
US$19,986,117
15Ktpa EXPANSION
$34,040,558
$5,544,230
$554,750
$2,580,078
$1,650,000
US$44,369,616
OPERATING
Production Nominal (tph)
Days
Availability (%)
Total Cost per purified SPG tonne
20Ktpa PLANT
5.5
365
91.3
US$1,998
2
Figure 1: Operating cost breakdown (%)
KEY FINANCIAL PARAMETERS
Financial Summary
The results of the engineering study have been used to update the financial model, demonstrating a highly attractive return on investment.
Table 3: Key metrics, assuming a 60% gearing rate, 20,000tpa battery graphite production facility and 20 year operation are as follows:
Battery Graphite
Battery Graphite
Capital
Pre-tax
IRR
Annual
Pricing1
Cost
NPV10
EBITDA
20,000tpa
US$3,575/t
US$64m
US$194m
49.8%
US$42m
12019 terms net of CIF costs
The investment has a pay-back period of less than 4 years and capital and operating costs adopted in the engineering study were prepared on the basis of independent quotations submitted by equipment vendors and service providers. Major operating expenditures are power and reagents, with the potential for future savings from the use of renewable energy supplies and processing refinements to optimise chemical usage efficiency.
The updated study has resulted in NPV and annual EBITDA increasing by 34% and 38% respectively compared to the 2017 estimate.
Graphite Pricing and Assumptions
The Company has adopted a conservative long-term pricing model that is based on discussions with anode and battery manufacturers in Asia and an assessment of various global forecasts for energy, electric battery and electric vehicle growth rates over the next 10-20 years.
Note: Financial model based on current pricing (refer figure 7)
3
Cost Comparison to Existing Supply and Purification Methods
Cost competitiveness is a major consideration to securing sales as China is the benchmark for current graphite anode material pricing. The operating cost base for existing supply of battery (spherical) graphite produced using toxic hydrofluoric (HF) purification processes is estimated between US$2,000 - $3,000 per tonne.
U S D $
$3,000
H I G H Q U A L I T Y
L O W Q U A L I T Y
$2,000
H I G H Q U A L I T Y
US $2,000 - $3,000
US$1,998
$1,000
$0
Existing
Supply
Figure 2: Comparison of cost between 20,0000tpa and existing supply (Source: Roskill and Co.. Reports)
products are expected to be cost effective compared to existing HF supplies and other chemical and thermal purification methods, due to an efficient processing flowsheet, lower energy requirements and use of readily available chemical reagents.
Figure 3: Relative comparison of purification methods and costs to produce battery (spherical) graphite
PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION SCHEDULE
GR Engineering has developed a staged implementation plan for , achieving a production capacity of 20,000tpa in 2.5 years.
MONTHS
DEVELOPMENT
PRODUCTION
Figure 4: Project monthly implementation schedule
4
BATTERY GRAPHITE FORECAST DEMAND, SUPPLY AND PRICING
Competitive Positioning for Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Markets
Feedback from lithium-ion battery anode manufacturers indicates that demand from e-mobility and energy storage markets will continue to grow strongly. By 2021 almost half of global battery graphite material is expected to be sourced from new suppliers in Asia and Europe, reducing the existing dependency on toxic HF purification. Currently all battery (spherical) graphite is produced in China using HF acid. It is estimated that 250kg of HF is required to produce 1,000kg battery (spherical) graphite, creating increasing environmental and safety concerns for regulators.
The focus on ensuring ethical and environmentally sustainable supply chains which is already evident
in cobalt markets, is expected to support the adoption of products which is cost competitive with existing supply and green.
Recent examples of this change include:
•BMW Group adopts new approaches for a more sustainable battery cell supply chain and plans for greater transparency on battery minerals for German battery manufacturers;
•Sonnen selection of lithium-iron phosphate cathode chemistry to avoid cobalt and other toxic heavy metals;
•Volkswagen Group alliance with Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt to form the European Battery Alliance which supports battery cell manufacturing in Europe given Volkswagen have stated a sustainable value chain is equally important as competitive pricing; and
•Contemporary Amperex Technology Co's sustainable development commitment statement as part of its procurement strategy.
Forecast Demand
The long-term battery (spherical) graphite demand remains positive with Benchmark reporting EV penetration rates increasing from 2% in 2018 to 25% by 2025, requiring approximately 600,000 tonnes of battery (spherical) graphite, more than six times the volume currently produced.
Figure 5: Light vehicle sales with forecast EV penetration rates (Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence)
In addition to EV market demand, energy storage is expected to drive new demand, Bloomberg New Energy Finance ("BNEF") reports that battery storage costs have fallen by more than one third over the last 12 months, primarily due to a 35% reduction in the cost of lithium-ion battery storage.
BNEF stated that batteries co-located with solar and/or wind projects are starting to compete in many markets and without subsidy, with coal and gas-fired generation for the provision of 'dispatchable power' that can be delivered on demand to the electricity grid.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kibaran Resources Limited published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 03:52:04 UTC