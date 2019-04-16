Kibaran Resources : EcoGraf Study Delivers Downstream Development

Study Delivers Downstream

Development

Global New Supply of Environmentally Sustainable Battery Graphite for

the Lithium-ion Battery and Smart Technologies Markets

Kibaran Resources Limited ("Kibaran" or the "Company") (ASX: KNL), is pleased to announce the successful completion of engineering studies based on the optimised graphite purification flowsheet. The Company plans to fast-track the commercialisation of its proprietary battery (spherical) graphite purification technology.

HIGHLIGHTS

▪Updated 20,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") engineering study to produce battery (spherical) graphite for the lithium-ion battery market confirms the key aspects to support development and commercialisation:

✓Highly competitive operating costs

✓Environmentally sustainable chemical purification process provides a clear alternative to existing supplies produced with toxic hydrofluoric ("HF") acid

✓consistently delivers high purity battery (spherical) graphite products that achieve stringent customer chemical and physical quality specifications

▪Robust financial metrics for 20,000tpa production plant:

➢Initial investment of US$64m

➢Pre-taxNPV10 of US$194m ($268m) and IRR of 49.8%

➢Annual EBITDA of US$42m ($58m)

▪NPV and annual EBITDA increased by 34% and 38% respectively compared to 2017 estimate

▪Development de-risked through extensive customer product qualification program and staged development to 20,000tpa

▪Long-termdemand for battery (spherical) graphite expected to increase rapidly with Roskill forecasting EV penetration rates increasing from 2% in 2018 to 25% by 2025

▪Demand ex-China expected to break through 100,000 tonnes of battery (spherical) graphite in 2020

▪Increasing focus by electric vehicle and energy storage manufacturers on ensuring ethical raw material supply chain

▪Combined pre-tax net present value of the Company's potential mining and downstream graphite businesses is US$405m ($559m)