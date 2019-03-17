Kibaran Resources : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

COMPANY SECRETARY

Howard Rae

REGISTERED AND PRINCIPAL OFFICE Level 1/18 Richardson Street

West Perth WA 6005

Telephone: +61 8 6424 9000

Internet:www.kibaranresources.comEmail:info@kibaranresources.com

SHARE REGISTRY

Link Market Services Level 12, QV1 Building 250 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Telephone: 1300 554 474 (toll free within Australia)

Email:

registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

SOLICITORS

Steinepreis Paganin

Level 4, The Read Buildings 16 Milligan Street

Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9321 4000

Facsimile: +61 8 9321 4333

King & Wood Mallesons Level 30, QV1 Building 250 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9269 7000

Facsimile: +61 8 9269 7999

AUDITOR

Ernst & Young

11 Mounts Bay Road Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 9429 2222

Facsimile: +61 8 9429 2436

BANKERS

Westpac Banking Corporation Level 3, Tower 2

123 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Australian Securities Exchange ASX Code: KNL

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Börse Frankfurt)

FSE Code: FMK

Fully paid ordinary shares

Contents Directors' report 02 Consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss 08 & comprehensive income Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position 09 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 10 Consolidated statement of cash ﬂows 11 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 12 Directors' declaration 19 Independent auditor's review report 20 Auditor's independence declaration 22 Fully charged for the battery supercycle

02

DIRECTORS' REPORT

DIRECTORs' report

The directors of Kibaran Resources Limited ("Kibaran" or "the Company") and its controlled entities (collectively, the "consolidated entity") present their report together with the ﬁnancial statements of the consolidated entity for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The directors of the Company throughout the half year and to the date of this report are as follows:

Robert Pett Non-Executive Chairman Andrew Spinks Managing Director Grant Pierce Executive Director John Conidi Non-Executive Director Christoph Frey Non-Executive Director

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the Company during the period consisted of:

• exploration and evaluation of its graphite projects in Tanzania;

• pre-development of the Epanko Graphite Project ("Epanko" or the "Project"); and

• development of downstream processing technology for the use of natural ﬂake graphite to manufacture puriﬁed spherical graphite products for lithium-ion batteries.

OPERATING RESULTS

The loss after income tax incurred by the consolidated entity for the six months ended 31 December 2018 was $1,882,000 (2017 loss: $1,539,000).

No dividends were declared or paid during the six months ended

31 December 2018 (2017: nil).

Cash and cash equivalents at

31 December 2018 totalled $751,000. (30 June 2018: $2,827,000)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Key highlights:

• Letter received from Tanzanian Mining Commission conﬁrming renewal of the Epanko Mining Licence upon its expiry, providing that the requirements of Section 53 of the Mining Act 2010 are fulﬁlled

• Positive discussions held with the Tanzanian Government to advance the Epanko ﬁnancing

• New Minister for Minerals appointed and leads Government initiatives to encourage mining investment in Tanzania

• Epanko ﬁnancing submission being prepared for the Tanzanian Government

• Successful completion of battery graphite optimisation program conﬁrms advantages of puriﬁcation process

• International patent ﬁled over optimised puriﬁcation process ﬂowsheet

• Engineering studies based on optimised process ﬂowsheet demonstrate reduction in both construction and operating costs

• Product qualiﬁcation program attracting signiﬁcant interest and discussions in progress with several groups about potential co-development opportunities.

DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING

TECHNOLOGY

PURIFIED SPHERICAL GRAPHITE PRODUCTS

LITHIUM-ION BATTERIES

EPANKO GRAPHITE MINING PROJECT

Epanko is a development ready East African natural ﬂake graphite project.

Key milestones achieved to date include:

• Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) completed by GR Engineering

• Bank appointed Independent Engineer's Review completed by SRK Consulting (UK), conﬁrming that the BFS adequately addresses all technical aspects of the proposed development and that the social and environmental planning aspects satisfy IFC Performance Standards and World Bank Group Environmental, Health and Safety Guidelines

• Oﬀtake commitments for the planned production secured in Asia (Sojitz Corporation) and Europe (Thyssen Krupp and European Trader)

• Resettlement Action Plan approved by the Tanzanian Government

• Granted Mining Licence

• Letter of Intent with GR Engineering for early works program and EPC construction contract.

The remaining milestone is to ﬁnalise debt and equity funding arrangements to enable construction to proceed in 2019. During the period the Company held various meetings with the Tanzanian Ministry of Minerals, Mining Commission and Bank of Tanzania in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam to discuss the key regulatory issues that need to be conﬁrmed to enable ﬁnalisation of the proposed debt ﬁnancing. The discussions focussed on mineral tenure arrangements, the

use of international banks and banking arrangements, Government equity participation, contract governing law and mine to port warehousing, assaying and logistics protocols.

The Mining Commission has issued a letter to the Company stating the Commission will renew the Epanko mining licence for an additional 10 years upon its expiry, providing that the requirements of Section 53 of the Mining Act 2010 are fulﬁlled. This aligns the mining licence to the term of senior debt facilities proposed for the Project.

The Government has conﬁrmed that international ﬁnancing arrangements continue to be acceptable under the new mining legislation and that a Parliamentary committee, comprised of representatives from relevant ministries, has been established to accelerate the resolution of legislative impediments to new investment in the mineral sector.

The meetings indicate a positive shift in the administration of Tanzanian mineral policy, with an increased urgency to encourage the development of new mines and as a result, Kibaran and its proposed ﬁnanciers are currently preparing an Epanko project ﬁnancing submission for Government approval.

Recent news reports indicate the Government of Tanzania has reached agreement on a long running mineral sector dispute. This is positive for the mineral sector in Tanzania and positive for project developers such as Kibaran.

