Kibaran Resources : Informa Lithium & Battery Metals Conference Presentation

Used in 2017Roskill

BATTERY MARKET OPPORTUNITY: E-MOBILITY

Graphite is a major component of a Lithium-Ion Battery

40% of EV cost is the electric battery and 70% of the battery cost is the cathode (+ve) and anode (-ve) cells

~27kg of natural battery (spherical) graphite will be required per EV

Source: Berlin automobile conference and company reports

INCREASING GRAPHITE DEMAND DRIVEN BY EV SALES

EV penetration rates increasing from 2% in 2018 to 25% by 2025 Roskill, UBS

Global expansion of electric vehicle markets forecast to drive a 700% increase in annual natural graphite demand by 2025, Roskill, UBS

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

GERMAN LED EUROPEAN BATTERY ALLIANCE

New capacity of 47 GWh announced to date

Volkswagen alone requires 150 GWh battery capacity by 2025 + sufficient for 3 million

EV's and requiring over 80,000 tonnes of natural battery graphite

Source: Bloomberg New Energy and Benchmark Minerals