Kibaran Resources : Informa Lithium & Battery Metals Conference Presentation

03/19/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

ASX: KNL FSE: FMK

BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE ECO-FRIENDLY GLOBAL GRAPHITE BUSINESS

STRICTLY PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL

Informa Lithium & Battery Metals Conference Presentation

Lithium & Battery Metals Conference

20-21 March 2019, Crown Perth, WA

20-21 March 2019, Crown Perth, WA

DISCLAIMER

Securities Disclaimer

This presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicit to purchase, any securities. Such offer can be made only through proper subscription documentation and only to investors meeting strict suitability requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this presentation constitute statements relating to intentions, future acts and events. Such statements are generally classified as "forward looking statements" and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause those future acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from what is presented or implicitly portrayed herein. The Company gives no assurances that the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward looking statements will be achieved.

The production targets and forecast financial information referred to in this presentation were originally reported to the ASX by the Company on 21 June 2017 and on 5 December 2017. All material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information reported in those ASX announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Competent Persons

Information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Andrew Spinks, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy included in a list promulgated by the ASX from time to time. Andrew Spinks is a director of Kibaran Resources Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Andrew Spinks consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this presentation that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr David Williams, a CompeteNntaPteursroanl, wflhaokies a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. David Williams is employed by CSA Global Pty Ltd, an independent consulting company and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". David Williams consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

~55kg graphite per EV

127,000 tonnes

Information in this presentation that relates to Ore Reserves has been compiled by Mr Steve O'Grady, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Steve O'Grady is a full time employee of Intermine Engineering and produced the Mining Reserve estimate based on data and geological information supplied by Mr Williams. Mr O'Grady has sufficient experience which is relevant to the estimation, assessment, evaluation and economic extraction of the Ore Reserve that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves". Steve O'Grady consents to the inclusion in this presentation of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Used in 2017Roskill

BATTERY MARKET OPPORTUNITY: E-MOBILITY

Graphite is a major component of a Lithium-Ion Battery

40% of EV cost is the electric battery and 70% of the battery cost is the cathode (+ve)

and anode (-ve) cells

~27kg of natural

battery

(spherical)

graphite will be

required per EV

Source: Berlin automobile conference and company reports

INCREASING GRAPHITE DEMAND DRIVEN BY EV SALES

EV penetration rates increasing from 2% in 2018 to 25% by 2025 Roskill, UBS

Global expansion of electric vehicle markets forecast to drive a 700% increase in annual natural graphite demand by 2025, Roskill, UBS

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

GERMAN LED EUROPEAN BATTERY ALLIANCE

New capacity of 47 GWh announced to date

Volkswagen alone requires 150 GWh battery capacity by 2025 + sufficient for 3 million

EV's and requiring over 80,000 tonnes of natural battery graphite

Source: Bloomberg New Energy and Benchmark Minerals

Disclaimer

Kibaran Resources Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 01:14:06 UTC
