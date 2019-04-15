Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kibaran Resources Ltd    KNL   AU000000KNL2

KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD

(KNL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/14
0.13 AUD   --.--%
05:05aKIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Completion of Share Purchase Plan
EQ
04/01KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for Epanko Debt Funding
EQ
03/31KIBARAN RESOURCES : KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for Epanko Debt Funding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kibaran Resources Limited: Completion of Share Purchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Kibaran Resources Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Kibaran Resources Limited: Completion of Share Purchase Plan

15.04.2019 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10 April 2019
ASX Announcement

Completion of Share Purchase Plan
 
Kibaran Resources Limited ("Kibaran" or "the Company") (ASX:KNL) is pleased to report that the Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") opened on 11 March 2019 has been completed.
 
The SPP was available to eligible shareholders of the Company who were registered as holders of shares at 4:00pm (WST) on 26 February 2019.
 
Each eligible shareholder was entitled to subscribe for up to $15,000 worth of shares in the Company, at an issue price of $0.10 per share.
 
The Company advises that it has successfully raised $1,000,000 under the SPP, being a subscription for 10,000,000 shares.
 
Following additional interest from existing shareholders, Kibaran has also agreed to issue 690,000 shares to sophisticated and professional investors to raise a further $69,000.  These shares will be issued in accordance with the Company's placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.
 
Together with the share placement conducted in February (refer ASX announcement Successful Completion of Share Placement on 27 February 2019), total funds raised are $2,169,000 and will be applied towards securing debt finance to enable construction to proceed at the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania (refer ASX announcement KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for Epanko Debt Funding on 1 April 2019) and finalising developments to enable construction of the first EcoGraf production facility.
 
The directors thank all shareholders for their ongoing support as Kibaran continues to advance its graphite businesses.
 
The new shares are expected to be issued on or before 18 April 2019.
 
 
For further information, please contact:
Investors                                                                          
Andrew Spinks                                                                               
Managing Director                                                                  
T: +61 8 6424 9002                                                               

MEDIA
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474

15.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

799855  15.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=799855&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD
05:05aKIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Completion of Share Purchase Plan
EQ
04/01KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for Epanko Debt Funding
EQ
03/31KIBARAN RESOURCES : KfW IPEX-Bank Mandated for Epanko Debt Funding
PU
03/26KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Tanzania and Germany to Forge Closer Economic Relati..
EQ
03/25KIBARAN RESOURCES : Tanzania and Germany to Forge Closer Economic Relationship
PU
03/21KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Exceptional Results from European Customer Qualifica..
EQ
03/20KIBARAN RESOURCES : Exceptional Results from European Customers
PU
03/19KIBARAN RESOURCES : Informa Lithium & Battery Metals Conference Presentation
PU
03/17KIBARAN RESOURCES : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03/11KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Invitation to participate in share purchase plan
EQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Kibaran Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Grant S. Pierce Executive Director & Executive Director-Projects
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD0.00%25
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 872
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP33.25%31 192
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD0.66%17 184
CHINA MOLYBDENUM28.99%14 691
ANTOFAGASTA30.55%12 917