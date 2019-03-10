Kibaran Resources : Share Purchase Plan 0 03/10/2019 | 07:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ABN 15 117 330 757 Level 1/18 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005 E: info@kibaranresources.com T: +61 8 6424 9000www.kibaranresources.com 11 MARCH 2019 Dear fellow shareholder, INVITATION TO PARTICIPATE IN SHARE PURCHASE PLAN • Kibaran shareholders offered opportunity to apply for up to $15,000 worth of shares at 10c, representing an 8% discount to the five-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) prior to announcement of the Plan

• The combination of the SPP and the recent share placement will raise up to $2.1m

• The proceeds will be used to advance Kibaran's Epanko graphite project and environmentally-friendly EcoGraf graphite processing business towards production and cashflow On 27 February 2019, Kibaran Resources Limited (Kibaran or the Company) (ASX:KNL) announced to the ASX that it had received firm commitments to raise $1.1 million through a placement of 11 million fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at an issue price of 10 cents per Share to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors (Placement). The Placement completed on 5 March 2019 and Kibaran is pleased to provide all Eligible Shareholders (as defined below) with the ability to participate in the Company's capital raising activities, through participation in a share purchase plan (Plan or SPP). Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $15,000 worth of Shares at the same price as the Placement (10 cents per Share), irrespective of the size of their shareholding, without incurring brokerage costs. Through the offer under the Plan (Offer), the Company intends to raise up to $1 million on the terms and conditions (Terms and Conditions) contained in this letter. The Company may elect to accept additional subscriptions or alternatively, close the Offer early and/or scale back applications. Accordingly, Eligible Shareholders wishing to participate in the Plan are encouraged to do so as soon as possible 1 Shareholders Eligible to Participate in the Plan Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares at 4.00pm (WST time) on 26 February 2019 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom or the United Republic of Tanzania (Eligible Shareholders). All Eligible Shareholders that participate in the Offer must comply with the foreign offer restrictions that are set out in the Terms and Conditions. Share Purchase Plan The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding, to purchase up to $15,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of 10 cents per Share (Price), being the same price as the Shares offered to sophisticated and professional investors under the Placement. The Price is a discount of 8% to the VWAP for Shares that traded on Kibaran's 5 trading days prior to the date the Plan was announced. The Plan will not be underwritten. The directors of the Company (Directors) who are Eligible Shareholders intend to participate under the Plan. An application form for the Plan (Application Form) is included in this package. Current Activities Details of the Company's current activities are set out in the announcements made by the Company to the ASX and are available from the ASX (ASX:KNL) and the Company's website at https://www.kibaranresources.com/ The funds raised under the Plan, together with existing cash reserves, will be applied towards the Company's key programs in 2019, being: • securing debt finance to enable construction to proceed at the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania; and

• finalising developments to enable construction of the first EcoGraf production facility in Asia. How Much Can You Invest? Eligible Shareholders may each apply for a maximum of $15,000 worth of Shares and a minimum of $2,000 worth of Shares under the Plan. How to Accept this Offer To apply for Shares under the Plan, please follow the instructions on the enclosed personalised Application Form. Eligible Shareholders may participate by selecting only one of the following offers to purchase Shares under the Plan: Offer Total amount payable Number of Shares which may be purchased Offer A $15,000 150,000 Offer B $10,000 100,000 Offer C $5,000 50,000 Offer D $2,000 20,000 The number of Shares to which you are entitled will be calculated by dividing the subscription amount you have elected by the Price, rounded down. Once an application has been made it cannot be revoked. All Application Forms must be received by 5pm (Sydney time) on the closing date of Friday 5 April 2019 (unless extended or closed early) (Closing Date). If the exact amount of money is not tendered with your application, the Company reserves the right to either: (a) return your Application Form and/or payment and not issue any Shares to you; or

(b) allot to you the number of Shares that would have been issued had you applied for the highest designated amount that is less than the amount of your payment and refund the excess application money to you by cheque as soon as possible, without interest. Multiple Holdings The maximum investment any Eligible Shareholder may apply for will remain $15,000 even if an Eligible Shareholder receives more than one Offer (whether in respect of a joint holding or because the Eligible Shareholder has more than one holding under a separate account). It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the aggregate of the application price paid for the Shares the subject of the application and any other shares and interests in the class applied for by you under the Plan or any similar arrangement in the 12 months prior to the date of submission does not exceed $15,000. Custodians and Nominees Eligible Shareholders who hold Shares as Custodian or Nominee (Custodian) for one or more persons on the Record Date (Beneficiary) may apply for up to a maximum amount of $15,000 worth of Shares in respect of each Beneficiary who is resident in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom or the United Republic of Tanzania, subject to providing a Custodian Certificate to the Company, as described in the Terms and Conditions enclosed with this letter. Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for more details. Relationship of Issue Price with Market Price On the last trading day immediately prior to the announcement date of the Offer, the closing price of the Shares traded on ASX was 11 cents. The market price of Shares in the Company may rise and fall between the date of the Offer and the date that any Shares are issued to you as a result of your application under this Offer. By making an application under this Offer and applying for Shares under the Plan, each Eligible Shareholder will be acknowledging that although the purchase Price is at a discount, Shares are a speculative investment and the price of Shares on ASX may change between the date of the Company announcing its intention to make an Offer and the date of issue of Shares under that Offer and that the value of the Shares received under the Plan may rise or fall accordingly. The Board recommends that you obtain your own financial and taxation advice in relation to the Offer and consider price movements of Shares in the Company prior to making an application under this Offer. Additional Information and Important Dates The offer of Shares under the Plan is made in accordance with ASIC Class Order 09/425 and therefore does not require a prospectus for the purposes of Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act (2001) (Cth) (Corporations Act). The Offer cannot be transferred, and the Directors of the Company reserve the right in their absolute discretion to reject, or scale back, on an equitable basis, any application. Shares allotted under the Plan will be issued no later than 10 business days after the Closing Date of the Offer. Application for quotation on ASX of the new Shares will be made immediately following the issue of those Shares. The maximum amount that the Company currently intends to raise under the Offer is $1 million, however the Company reserves absolute discretion regarding the final amount raised under the Offer, subject to the ASX Listing Rules. In the event of oversubscription prior to the Closing Date, the Directors may, in their absolute discretion, scale-back applications on an equitable basis. Scale-back for Shares held by Custodians will be applied at the level of the underlying Beneficiary. Directors may also, in their absolute discretion, decide to increase acceptances in the event of oversubscriptions. The Company reserves the right to close the Offer early and Eligible Shareholders wishing to participate in the Plan are encouraged to submit their Application Forms as soon as possible. If the Company rejects or scales-back an application or purported application, the Company will promptly return to the shareholder the relevant application monies, without interest. Foreign Offer Restrictions This document may not be released or distributed to shareholders in any country other than Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom or the United Republic of Tanzania. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any other country. In particular, any securities described in this document have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. Important Information for Shareholders outside Australia Shareholders resident in New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Kingdom or the United Republic of Tanzania (the Foreign Offer Countries) are responsible for ensuring that participation in the Offer does not breach regulations in the relevant overseas jurisdiction in which they reside. Return of a duly completed Application Form will be taken by the Company to constitute a representation that there has been no breach of those regulations. Refer to the Terms and Conditions for further details of the restrictions that may apply to Shareholders who reside in the Foreign Offer Countries. Shortfall Placement In the event that less than $1 million is applied for, the full amount of the shortfall may be placed at the discretion of the Board subject to compliance with the necessary legal requirements. The Company confirms that any issue

of shortfall will be placed subject to the Company's compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and/or 7.1A at the time

of issue. As at the date of this document, following the completion of the Placement, the Company will have remaining capacity to issue 35,102,145 Shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1 capacity and 27,568,096 Shares under its ASX Listing Rule 7.1A capacity. Indicative Timetable Event Date Record Date for eligible shareholders to participate in the Plan 26 February 2019 Announce Placement and the Plan 27 February 2019 Issue of Shares under Placement 5 March 2019 Dispatch the Plan booklet to shareholders and release Offer Letter on the ASX 11 March 2019 Opening date for the Offer under the Plan 11 March 2019 Closing date for the Offer under the Plan 5pm (Sydney time) 5 April 2019 Lodge Appendix 3B, Issue of new Shares under the Plan On/before 19 April 2019 Quotation on ASX of new Shares under the Plan On/before 19 April 2019 These dates are indicative only. The Company may vary the dates and times of the Offer without notice. Accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to submit their Application Forms as early as possible. If you have any questions regarding the Plan or how to deal with this Offer, please contact your adviser or alternatively, Mr Andrew Spinks, Managing Director, on +61 8 6424 9002. Yours sincerely Kibaran Resources Limited Robert Pett Chairman Attachments Original document

