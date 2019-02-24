Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Kibaran Resources Ltd    KNL   AU000000KNL2

KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD

(KNL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/22
0.11 AUD   +4.76%
05:57pKIBARAN RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
02/08KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : EcoGraf Development Update
EQ
02/07KIBARAN RESOURCES : Response to Appendix 5B Query
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kibaran Resources : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 05:57pm EST

Market Announcement

25 February 2019

Kibaran Resources Limited (ASX: KNL) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Kibaran Resources Limited ('KNL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KNL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Isabelle Andrews

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

25 February 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ABN 15 117 330 757

Level 1/18 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005

E: info@kibaranresources.com T: +61 8 6424 9000www.kibaranresources.com

25 February 2019

ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

E: tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

TRADING HALT

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Kibaran Resources Limited (the Company) requests an immediate trading halt to be placed on its securities pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

The Company requests the trading halt remain in place until the commencement of normal trade on Wednesday, 27 February 2019, at which time the announcement referred to above is expected to have been released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why this trading halt should not be granted or of any other information available at this stage that is relevant to the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Kibaran Resources Limited

Howard Rae

Chief Financial Officer

1

Disclaimer

Kibaran Resources Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 22:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD
05:57pKIBARAN RESOURCES : Trading Halt
PU
02/08KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : EcoGraf Development Update
EQ
02/07KIBARAN RESOURCES : Response to Appendix 5B Query
PU
02/04KIBARAN RESOURCES : EcoGraf Development Update
PU
2018KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : EcoGraf International Patent
EQ
2018KIBARAN RESOURCES : EcoGraf International Patent
PU
2018KIBARAN RESOURCES : 2018 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
2018KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : September 2018 quarterly report
EQ
2018KIBARAN RESOURCES : Benchmark Intelligence-Battery Graphite & Anode Conference
PU
2018KIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : Outstanding results support Kibaran's strategy to es..
EQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Kibaran Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,23  AUD
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Peter Spinks Managing Director & Executive Director
Robert James Pett Non-Executive Chairman
Howard C. Rae Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Grant S. Pierce Executive Director & Executive Director-Projects
John Conidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIBARAN RESOURCES LTD-15.38%21
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%34 193
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP16.54%27 976
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-7.54%15 469
CHINA MOLYBDENUM16.76%13 438
ANTOFAGASTA20.79%12 170
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.