Kibaran Resources : Trading Halt

25 February 2019

Kibaran Resources Limited (ASX: KNL) - Trading Halt

The securities of Kibaran Resources Limited ('KNL') will be placed in trading halt at the request of KNL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Isabelle Andrews

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, Kibaran Resources Limited (the Company) requests an immediate trading halt to be placed on its securities pending the release of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

The Company requests the trading halt remain in place until the commencement of normal trade on Wednesday, 27 February 2019, at which time the announcement referred to above is expected to have been released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why this trading halt should not be granted or of any other information available at this stage that is relevant to the trading halt.

Kibaran Resources Limited

Howard Rae

Chief Financial Officer

