KIBUSH CAPITAL CORPORATION

KIBUSH CAPITAL CORPORATION

(DLCR)
KIBUSH CAPITAL INC (DLCR) ENTERS CBD MARKET WITH ACQUISITION OF CBD COMPANY & LICENCE TO IMPORT & EXPORT

07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Company Completed is Acquisition of 51% of CBD Imports Pty Ltd.

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kibush Capital Corporation (OTC:DLCR) (the “Company”) announced today the company has completed its acquisition of 51% of CBD Imports Pty Ltd. CBD Imports Pty Ltd has been granted a CBD licence by the Australian Government to import CBD into Australia, and a CBD Distribution licence by the Victorian State Government, with access to export to the Asian Pacific.

These Licences allow the company to begin immediately importing CBD products into Australia and hit the ground running. Through this targeted acquisition, the company plans to advance its operations into the CBD market in order to increase revenues and shareholder value. The company plans to update shareholders shortly on the line-up of products the company will be importing for the first phase of the companies CBD venture.

Warren Sheppard, CEO of DLCR had the following to say, “We are very excited to announce that we have officially entered the Cannabis market, with a acquisition of a CBD import company, as well as the issuance of a CBD import and export license, which is still a rare thing here in Australia. We are planning to focus on a number of CBD products, across various CBD sub-sectors to fully utilize the new CBD licences we are now in possession of.”

The global market for cannabidiol has consistently grown over the last several years and is expecting to exceed more than $23.6 billion by 2025. Hemp-derived CBD-infused personal care products, CBD pet products, oils, tinctures, and other various branches of CBD products are rising significantly in demand.

About Kibush Capital Corporation:

Kibush Capital is a Resource company with Timber Operations in Papua New Guinea.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.
Kibush: http://www.kibushcapital.com/

Contact:
CEO
+613 9846 4288
admin@kibushcapital.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 0,18 M - -
Net income 2019 -0,53 M - -
Net Debt 2019 2,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,34x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,75 M 0,75 M -
EV / Sales 2018 25,8x
EV / Sales 2019 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 66,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Warren Sheppard President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Vincent Appo Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIBUSH CAPITAL CORPORATION325.00%1
NEWMONT CORPORATION37.03%49 552
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION51.45%47 750
POLYUS68.75%22 559
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.54.53%19 681
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED4.23%17 765
