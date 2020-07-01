KIBUSH CAPITAL INC (DLCR) ENTERS CBD MARKET WITH ACQUISITION OF CBD COMPANY & LICENCE TO IMPORT & EXPORT

Company Completed is Acquisition of 51% of CBD Imports Pty Ltd.



MELBOURNE, Australia, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kibush Capital Corporation ( OTC:DLCR ) (the “Company”) announced today the company has completed its acquisition of 51% of CBD Imports Pty Ltd. CBD Imports Pty Ltd has been granted a CBD licence by the Australian Government to import CBD into Australia, and a CBD Distribution licence by the Victorian State Government, with access to export to the Asian Pacific.

These Licences allow the company to begin immediately importing CBD products into Australia and hit the ground running. Through this targeted acquisition, the company plans to advance its operations into the CBD market in order to increase revenues and shareholder value. The company plans to update shareholders shortly on the line-up of products the company will be importing for the first phase of the companies CBD venture.

Warren Sheppard, CEO of DLCR had the following to say, “We are very excited to announce that we have officially entered the Cannabis market, with a acquisition of a CBD import company, as well as the issuance of a CBD import and export license, which is still a rare thing here in Australia. We are planning to focus on a number of CBD products, across various CBD sub-sectors to fully utilize the new CBD licences we are now in possession of.”

The global market for cannabidiol has consistently grown over the last several years and is expecting to exceed more than $23.6 billion by 2025. Hemp-derived CBD-infused personal care products, CBD pet products, oils, tinctures, and other various branches of CBD products are rising significantly in demand.

About Kibush Capital Corporation:

Kibush Capital is a Resource company with Timber Operations in Papua New Guinea.

