KID : appoints Eystein Lund as CFO

KID ASA appoints Eystein Lund as CFO
03.06.2020 11:09
Effective immediately, KID ASA has appointed Eystein Lund as CFO. Mr Lund has been interim CFO since March. -I am happy to confirm that Eystein has accepted the CFO position on a permanent basis and I feel confident that he will continue adding value to the Kid Group, CEO Anders Fjeld says. Further enquiries: CEO Anders Fjeld +47 996 32 121 This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
