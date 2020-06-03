Log in
KID ASA    KID   NO0010743545

KID ASA

(KID)
06/03 05:49:47 am
67.6 NOK   +1.20%
05:16aKID : appoints Eystein Lund as CFO
PU
05/28KID : Ex dividend NOK 1,20 today
AQ
05/27KID : Contemplated secondary placing
AQ
KID : appoints Eystein Lund as CFO

06/03/2020 | 05:16am EDT
KID ASA appoints Eystein Lund as CFO
03.06.2020 11:09

Effective immediately, KID ASA has appointed Eystein Lund as CFO. Mr Lund has been interim CFO since March. -I am happy to confirm that Eystein has accepted the CFO position on a permanent basis and I feel confident that he will continue adding value to the Kid Group, CEO Anders Fjeld says. Further enquiries: CEO Anders Fjeld +47 996 32 121 This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Kid ASA published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 09:15:01 UTC
