Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kier Group plc    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC (KIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kier : Board Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 06:09am EST

22 January 2019

KIER GROUP PLC - BOARD CHANGE

Kier Group plc ('Kier' or 'the Company') announces that its Chief Executive, Haydn Mursell, will stand down from the board of directors ('the Board') and leave the business with immediate effect.

The Board has asked the Chairman, Philip Cox, to act as Executive Chairman, working closely with the Finance Director (Bev Dew) and the Chief Operating Officer (Claudio Veritiero), to oversee the Group's operations during the transition period until a new Chief Executive has been appointed. The executive search for an external successor to Mr. Mursell commences immediately.

Philip Cox said:

'The Board believes that, following the completion of the recent rights issue, now is the right time for a new leader to take Kier forward to the next stage of its development. The Board would like to thank Haydn for his contribution during eight years on the Board, firstly as Finance Director and then as Chief Executive. On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish him every success in the future.'

The Company is issuing a trading update today and will announce its results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 on 21 March 2019.The Board is confident that the Group will meet its expectations for the financial year ending 30 June 2019, with the full-year results being weighted towards the second half of the financial year, as usual.

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of the Company is Hugh Raven (General Counsel and Company Secretary).

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Louise Turner-Smith, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7976 790 012

Nick Hasell, FTI Consulting

Kier press office

+44 (0) 203 727 1340

+44 (0) 1767 355 903

Cautionary statement

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities by Kier Group plc (the 'Company'). Nothing in this announcement is intended to be, or intended to be construed as, a profit forecast or a guide as to the performance, financial or otherwise, of the Company or any of its subsidiaries whether in the current or any future financial year.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 11:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIER GROUP PLC
06:09aKIER : Board Change
PU
04:27aBoss of builder Kier goes after share sale snub
RE
01/18KIER : director to join Grenfell cladding firm
AQ
01/15INTERSERVE : The day it came crumbling down
AQ
01/14KIER : Neil Woodford leads drive to oust Kier bosses
AQ
2018Interserve clinches debt rescue with creditors
RE
2018KIER : Completion of disposal
PU
2018British shares falter as Fed, oil play Scrooge
RE
2018KIER : Result of placing of ordinary shares in Kier Group
PU
2018KIER : Proposed placing of ordinary shares in Kier Group
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 503 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 25,0 M
Yield 2019 6,04%
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
P/E ratio 2020 6,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 837 M
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Haydn Jonathan Mursell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philip Gotsall Cox Chairman
Claudio Veritiero Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Beverley Edward John Dew Finance Director & Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Winser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC28.31%1 077
VINCI3.78%51 170
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.74%36 913
LARSEN & TOUBRO-8.56%25 890
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD6.38%23 701
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.86%23 305
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.