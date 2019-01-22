Kier : Board Change

22 January 2019

KIER GROUP PLC - BOARD CHANGE

Kier Group plc ('Kier' or 'the Company') announces that its Chief Executive, Haydn Mursell, will stand down from the board of directors ('the Board') and leave the business with immediate effect.

The Board has asked the Chairman, Philip Cox, to act as Executive Chairman, working closely with the Finance Director (Bev Dew) and the Chief Operating Officer (Claudio Veritiero), to oversee the Group's operations during the transition period until a new Chief Executive has been appointed. The executive search for an external successor to Mr. Mursell commences immediately.

Philip Cox said:

'The Board believes that, following the completion of the recent rights issue, now is the right time for a new leader to take Kier forward to the next stage of its development. The Board would like to thank Haydn for his contribution during eight years on the Board, firstly as Finance Director and then as Chief Executive. On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish him every success in the future.'

The Company is issuing a trading update today and will announce its results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 on 21 March 2019.The Board is confident that the Group will meet its expectations for the financial year ending 30 June 2019, with the full-year results being weighted towards the second half of the financial year, as usual.

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of the Company is Hugh Raven (General Counsel and Company Secretary).

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

