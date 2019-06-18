Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kier Group plc    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kier : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

18 JUNE 2019

KIER GROUP PLC

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Awards under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

Kier Group plc (the 'Company') announces that today, the trustee of the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan') acquired ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for, and allocated free matching shares in accordance with the rules of the Plan to, certain directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs'), as follows:

Name

Shares acquired

at £1.13

Free matching shares

Mr B E J Dew

134

67

Mr M F Jones (PDMR)

134

67

Mr S D Martle (PDMR)

134

67

Mrs P J W Prongué (PDMR)

134

67

Mr H E E Raven (PDMR)

133

67

Mr C Veritiero

135

67

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI') is 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48.

For enquiries please contact:

Beth Melges

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44(0)1767 640 111

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bev Dew

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Finance Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.13

134 (partnership shares)

£1.13

67 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

201 shares

£1.13 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Marcus Jones

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Finance Director Operations

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.13

134 (partnership shares)

£1.13

67 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

201 shares

£1.13 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Martle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Financial Controller

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.13

134 (partnership shares)

£1.13

67 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

201 shares

£1.13 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Phillippa Prongué

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Strategy & Corporate Development Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.13

134 (partnership shares)

£1.13

67 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

201 shares

£1.13 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Hugh Raven

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.13

133 (partnership shares)

£1.13

67 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

200 shares

£1.13 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Claudio Veritiero

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.13

135 (partnership shares)

£1.13

67 (matching shares)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

202 shares

£1.13 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2019-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 16:33:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIER GROUP PLC
12:34pKIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●
PU
12:26pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 enjoys best day in four months after Draghi's '..
RE
11:59aKIER : It's never too late to build your dream career
PU
06:39aKIER : Heart of Wales Property Services 'not affected' by Kier difficulties
AQ
06/17KIER : UK's Kier Group to cut 1,200 jobs, but retain Mideast construction arm
AQ
06/17LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa..
RE
06/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Huawei, Deutsche Bank, Pfizer
06/17KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●
PU
06/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as global growth concerns dominate; Kier h..
RE
06/14KIER : sinks after report of discounted sale of housebuilding arm
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 455 M
EBIT 2019 128 M
Net income 2019 45,3 M
Finance 2019 19,7 M
Yield 2019 8,64%
P/E ratio 2019 7,71
P/E ratio 2020 2,10
EV / Sales 2019 0,05x
EV / Sales 2020 0,04x
Capitalization 253 M
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,76  GBP
Spread / Average Target 206%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Gotsall Cox Executive Chairman
Claudio Veritiero Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Beverley Edward John Dew Finance Director & Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Winser Independent Non-Executive Director
Kirsty Bashforth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC-73.53%336
VINCI24.83%60 082
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.35%34 222
LARSEN & TOUBRO4.26%31 619
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-3.93%22 480
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.30%20 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About