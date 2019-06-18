Kier : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●

18 JUNE 2019
KIER GROUP PLC
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Awards under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
Kier Group plc (the 'Company') announces that today, the trustee of the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan') acquired ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for, and allocated free matching shares in accordance with the rules of the Plan to, certain directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs'), as follows:
|
Name
|
Shares acquired
at £1.13
|
Free matching shares
|
Mr B E J Dew
|
134
|
67
|
Mr M F Jones (PDMR)
|
134
|
67
|
Mr S D Martle (PDMR)
|
134
|
67
|
Mrs P J W Prongué (PDMR)
|
134
|
67
|
Mr H E E Raven (PDMR)
|
133
|
67
|
Mr C Veritiero
|
135
|
67
The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI') is 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Bev Dew
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Group Finance Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kier Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.13
|
134 (partnership shares)
|
£1.13
|
67 (matching shares)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
201 shares
£1.13 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Marcus Jones
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Finance Director Operations
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kier Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.13
|
134 (partnership shares)
|
£1.13
|
67 (matching shares)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
201 shares
£1.13 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Simon Martle
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Group Financial Controller
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kier Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.13
|
134 (partnership shares)
|
£1.13
|
67 (matching shares)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
201 shares
£1.13 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Phillippa Prongué
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Group Strategy & Corporate Development Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kier Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.13
|
134 (partnership shares)
|
£1.13
|
67 (matching shares)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
201 shares
£1.13 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Hugh Raven
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kier Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.13
|
133 (partnership shares)
|
£1.13
|
67 (matching shares)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
200 shares
£1.13 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Claudio Veritiero
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kier Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£1.13
|
135 (partnership shares)
|
£1.13
|
67 (matching shares)
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
202 shares
£1.13 per share
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2019-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
