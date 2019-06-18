Kier : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●

18 JUNE 2019

KIER GROUP PLC

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Awards under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan

Kier Group plc (the 'Company') announces that today, the trustee of the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan (the 'Plan') acquired ordinary shares in the capital of the Company for, and allocated free matching shares in accordance with the rules of the Plan to, certain directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs'), as follows:

Name Shares acquired at £1.13 Free matching shares Mr B E J Dew 134 67 Mr M F Jones (PDMR) 134 67 Mr S D Martle (PDMR) 134 67 Mrs P J W Prongué (PDMR) 134 67 Mr H E E Raven (PDMR) 133 67 Mr C Veritiero 135 67

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI') is 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48.

For enquiries please contact:

Beth Melges

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44(0)1767 640 111

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bev Dew 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group Finance Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.13 134 (partnership shares) £1.13 67 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 201 shares £1.13 per share e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marcus Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Finance Director Operations b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.13 134 (partnership shares) £1.13 67 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 201 shares £1.13 per share e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Martle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group Financial Controller b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.13 134 (partnership shares) £1.13 67 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 201 shares £1.13 per share e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Phillippa Prongué 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Group Strategy & Corporate Development Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.13 134 (partnership shares) £1.13 67 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 201 shares £1.13 per share e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hugh Raven 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares under the Kier Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.13 133 (partnership shares) £1.13 67 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 200 shares £1.13 per share e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)