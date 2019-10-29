Kier : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● 0 10/29/2019 | 07:37am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 29 OCTOBER 2019 KIER GROUP PLC Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities Grant of Awards under the Kier Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan Kier Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 28 October 2019, awards of contingent rights to receive the following maximum numbers of shares in the capital of the Company have been made to the following directors and PDMRs under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). The awards were made at no cost to the individuals and, subject to the satisfaction of the performance targets and the rules of the Plan, will vest on 28 October 2022. Name Awards (shares) Mr Andrew Davies 1,027,633 Mr Simon Kesterton 717,832 Mr Claudio Veritiero 520,336 Mr Barry McNicholas 171,632 Mr Mark Pengelly 194,300 Mr Guiseppe Incutti 99,516 Mr Hugh Raven 204,177 Mr Marcus Jones 178,108 Ms Helen Redfern 139,896 Mr Stuart Togwell 204,015 The price used for the purpose of calculating these awards was 115.80 pence, being the closing middle market quotation of a share in the capital of the Company on 25 October 2019. The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI') is 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48. For enquiries, please contact: Phil Higgins Deputy Company Secretary Tel: +44(0)1767 640 111 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Davies 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 1,027,633 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 1,027,633 shares Nil e) Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Simon Kesterton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 717,832 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 717,832 shares Nil e) Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Claudio Veritiero 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Kier Group plc b) LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 b) Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 520,336 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 520,336 Shares Nil e) Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Barry McNicholas Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 171,632 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 171,632 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Mark Pengelly Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 194,300 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 194,300 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Guiseppe Incutti Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 99,516 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 99,516 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Hugh Raven Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 204,177 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 204,177 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Marcus Jones Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 178,108 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 178,108 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Helen Redfern Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 139,896 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 139,896 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Stuart Togwell Reason for the notification Position / status PDMR Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of issuer Name Kier Group plc LEI 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc GB0004915632 Nature of the transaction Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 204,015 Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 204,015 shares Nil Date and time of the transaction 2019-10-28 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kier Group plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:36:06 UTC 0 Latest news on KIER GROUP PLC 07:37a KIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● PU 10/23 KIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● PU 10/21 KIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● PU 10/10 KIER : Annual Financial Report ● PU 10/08 KIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● PU 10/01 KIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● PU 09/20 KIER : Director/PDMR Shareholding ● PU 09/19 Kier falls to loss as restructuring costs mount RE 09/19 KIER : Board Change ● PU 09/19 KIER : FY2019 Results PU