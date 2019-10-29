Kier : Director/PDMR Shareholding ●

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Grant of Awards under the Kier Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan
Kier Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 28 October 2019, awards of contingent rights to receive the following maximum numbers of shares in the capital of the Company have been made to the following directors and PDMRs under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). The awards were made at no cost to the individuals and, subject to the satisfaction of the performance targets and the rules of the Plan, will vest on 28 October 2022.
Name
Awards (shares)
Mr Andrew Davies
1,027,633
Mr Simon Kesterton
717,832
Mr Claudio Veritiero
520,336
Mr Barry McNicholas
171,632
Mr Mark Pengelly
194,300
Mr Guiseppe Incutti
99,516
Mr Hugh Raven
204,177
Mr Marcus Jones
178,108
Ms Helen Redfern
139,896
Mr Stuart Togwell
204,015
The price used for the purpose of calculating these awards was 115.80 pence, being the closing middle market quotation of a share in the capital of the Company on 25 October 2019.
The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI') is 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Davies
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
Kier Group plc
b)
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
1,027,633
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
1,027,633 shares
Nil
e)
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Simon Kesterton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
Kier Group plc
b)
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
717,832
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
717,832 shares
Nil
e)
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Claudio Veritiero
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of issuer
a)
Name
Kier Group plc
b)
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
520,336
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
520,336 Shares
Nil
e)
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Barry McNicholas
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
171,632
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
171,632 shares
Nil
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Mark Pengelly
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
194,300
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
194,300 shares
Nil
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Guiseppe Incutti
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
99,516
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
99,516 shares
Nil
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Hugh Raven
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
204,177
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
204,177 shares
Nil
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Marcus Jones
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
178,108
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
178,108 shares
Nil
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Helen Redfern
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
139,896
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
139,896 shares
Nil
Date and time of the transaction
2019-10-28
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name
Stuart Togwell
Reason for the notification
Position / status
PDMR
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
Details of issuer
Name
Kier Group plc
LEI
2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc
GB0004915632
Nature of the transaction
Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.