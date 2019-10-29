Log in
Kier : Director/PDMR Shareholding

10/29/2019

29 OCTOBER 2019

KIER GROUP PLC

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Grant of Awards under the Kier Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan

Kier Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 28 October 2019, awards of contingent rights to receive the following maximum numbers of shares in the capital of the Company have been made to the following directors and PDMRs under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the 'Plan'). The awards were made at no cost to the individuals and, subject to the satisfaction of the performance targets and the rules of the Plan, will vest on 28 October 2022.

Name

Awards (shares)

Mr Andrew Davies

1,027,633

Mr Simon Kesterton

717,832

Mr Claudio Veritiero

520,336

Mr Barry McNicholas

171,632

Mr Mark Pengelly

194,300

Mr Guiseppe Incutti

99,516

Mr Hugh Raven

204,177

Mr Marcus Jones

178,108

Ms Helen Redfern

139,896

Mr Stuart Togwell

204,015

The price used for the purpose of calculating these awards was 115.80 pence, being the closing middle market quotation of a share in the capital of the Company on 25 October 2019.

The following notifications are made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Company's Legal Entity Identifier ('LEI') is 2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48.

For enquiries, please contact:

Phil Higgins

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44(0)1767 640 111

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Davies

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

1,027,633

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,027,633 shares

Nil

e)

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Simon Kesterton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

717,832

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

717,832 shares

Nil

e)

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Claudio Veritiero

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of issuer

a)

Name

Kier Group plc

b)

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

520,336

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

520,336 Shares

Nil

e)

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Barry McNicholas

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

171,632

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

171,632 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Mark Pengelly

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

194,300

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

194,300 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Guiseppe Incutti

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

99,516

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

99,516 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Hugh Raven

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

204,177

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

204,177 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Marcus Jones

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

178,108

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

178,108 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Helen Redfern

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

139,896

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

139,896 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name

Stuart Togwell

Reason for the notification

Position / status

PDMR

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

Details of issuer

Name

Kier Group plc

LEI

2138002RKCU2OM4Y7O48

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares in Kier Group plc

GB0004915632

Nature of the transaction

Award of contingent rights to receive shares under the Kier Group plc 2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan for nil consideration.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

204,015

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

204,015 shares

Nil

Date and time of the transaction

2019-10-28

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 11:36:06 UTC
