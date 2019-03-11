Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Kier Group plc    KIE   GB0004915632

KIER GROUP PLC

(KIE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/08 11:35:28 am
497.2 GBp   -1.64%
03:30aKIER : British builder Kier Group aims to reduce debt
RE
03:21aKIER : Update
PU
02/06KIER : defies woe with high-rise £37m contract
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kier : Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 03:21am EDT

11 March 2019

KIER GROUP PLC

UPDATE

Kier Group plc (the 'Company' or 'the Group') today provides an update on the net debt position stated in its trading statement of 22 January 2019 and the Broadmoor Hospital redevelopment project.

The Group has revised its net debt position as at 31 December 2018 to £180.5m (from c.£130m) and, accordingly, has re-calculated its average month-end net debt for the six months ended 31 December 2018 as being c.£430m (from c.£370m).

In the course of preparing its FY19 interim results and finalising the 31 December 2018 net debt position, the Company identified a number of adjustments (in aggregate: £10.3m), principally relating to the Group's hedging activities, and has revised the classification of the debt (in aggregate: £40.2m) associated with certain Developments assets held for resale at 31 December 2018. The Group originally consolidated this debt balance within assets held for resale on its balance sheet; following the re-classification, the debt has been included within the Group's net debt position.

Of the £40.2m net debt, £9.8m relates to assets which have been sold since 1 January 2019, £14.1m relates to sales which are subject to binding sale agreements and expected to complete by 30 April 2019 and the balance of £16.3m relates to assets which are either being marketed for sale by 30 June 2019 or are under offer.

The Group continues to forecast a net cash position at 30 June 2019 and remains focused on reducing its average month-end net debt.

The Board has reviewed the operational progress and cost recovery programme of the Broadmoor Hospital redevelopment project. The first phase of the project is expected to be handed over shortly and the remaining work on the project, which accounts for less than 10% of its value, will commence shortly thereafter. The Group has recently agreed a process with the client which is designed to reach agreement with respect to the Group's entitlement to the additional costs associated with the project's delay. Following its most recent review, the Board has concluded that a non-underlying provision of £25m will be included in the Group's FY19 interim results in respect of future recoveries from the client and other third parties.

Whilst the Board notes the current political and economic uncertainty in the UK, and the implications for third party investment, the Group remains on course to meet its underlying FY19 expectations, with the full-year results being weighted towards the second-half of the financial year, as expected.

As previously announced, the Company will release its FY19 interim results on 20 March 2019.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Louise Turner-Smith, Kier investor relations

+44 (0)7976 790 012

Kier press office

+44 (0)1767 355 903

Richard Mountain/Nick Hasell, FTI Consulting

+44(0)20 3727 1340

Continued ……..

A conference call with Phil Cox (Executive Chairman) and Bev Dew (Finance Director) for analysts and investors will be held at 08.00 GMT today. Dial-in details are as follows:

United Kingdom

Dial-in

Tollfree/Freephone

0800 279 4827

United Kingdom, Local

Dial-in

Local

+44 (0)330 336 9401

Participant Passcode:

974678

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of the Company is Hugh Raven, General Counsel and Company Secretary.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities by Kier Group plc (the 'Company'). Nothing in this announcement is intended to be, or intended to be construed as, a profit forecast or a guide as to the performance, financial or otherwise, of the Company or any of its subsidiaries (together, the 'Group') whether in the current or any future financial year. This announcement may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may be beyond the Company's or the Group's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You are advised to read the section headed ''Principal risks and uncertainties'' in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018 and the section of the Company's rights issue prospectus dated 30 November 2018 entitled 'Risk factors' for a further discussion of the factors that could affect the Company's or the Group's future performance and the industry in which it operates. Other than in accordance with its legal or regulatory obligations, the Company does not accept any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 07:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KIER GROUP PLC
03:30aKIER : British builder Kier Group aims to reduce debt
RE
03:21aKIER : Update
PU
02/06KIER : defies woe with high-rise £37m contract
AQ
02/05KIER : Change of results date
PU
01/24KIER : Woodford ups Kier stake after CEO departure
AQ
01/23KIER : Mursell exits as Kier chairman says time right for new CEO
AQ
01/23KIER : sacks boss after share issue fails to inspire
AQ
01/22KIER : Board Change
PU
01/22Boss of builder Kier goes after share sale snub
RE
01/18KIER : director to join Grenfell cladding firm
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4 517 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 103 M
Debt 2019 3,53 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74
P/E ratio 2020 5,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
Capitalization 806 M
Chart KIER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kier Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KIER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Gotsall Cox Executive Chairman
Claudio Veritiero Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Beverley Edward John Dew Finance Director & Executive Director
Nicholas Paul Winser Independent Non-Executive Director
Kirsty Bashforth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KIER GROUP PLC21.86%1 049
VINCI17.13%56 717
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION5.79%37 674
LARSEN & TOUBRO-6.83%26 841
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD13.70%25 839
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD3.58%24 074
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.