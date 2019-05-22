Kier : Walking boots on for Brain Tumour Research

This week, Kier Regional Building is taking on a series of charity walking challenges, with fundraising split between The Kier Foundation, The British Heart Foundation, End Youth Homelessness and other causes close to employees' hearts, one of these being Brain Tumour Research. Here Jon Woodmore, Aftercare Manager, Kier Regional Building Western & Wales, speaks about the importance of this week and why it means so much to him to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

'My colleagues in Kier Regional Building have chosen Brain Tumour Research - a charity with a mission to find a cure for brain tumours - as one of the charities we are raising money for.

Challenges like this are so important, as they allow us to raise money for a range of good causes, ranging from big, national campaigns to smaller charities that we have personal experience with.

In 2017, my brother-in-law, Keith, was diagnosed with a brain tumour. After taking some time to come to terms with his diagnosis, we were shocked to discover there was (and is) very little funding for brain tumour research.

Since then, I've been raising money Brain Tumour Research. Despite never running before, I signed up for the Plymouth half-marathon soon after Keith received his prognosis. I've run it twice now and ran the London Marathon this year (in 5 hours and 43 minutes). I've raised £3,000 for the charity so far.

Keith used to come along to the fundraising events I took part in, joining in where he could. Unfortunately, his condition has worsened recently, and we are now starting to prepare palliative care for him. The team at Brain Tumour Research has been wonderful in helping our family cope in very difficult circumstances.

I'm so proud that I - and my colleagues - are doing something to help the charity and build on Keith's legacy.'

To find out more about the charity challenge, please visit the team's JustGiving site.