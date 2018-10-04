Log in
Kier : appointed to deliver state-of-the-art £42m school and leisure development in Ponteland

10/04/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

The c.100,000m2 plot is situated to the immediate south of Ponteland town centre andwill include a comprehensive range of community facilities all in one space, including two new schools to support Northumberland's Education and Skills Priorities 2017-20[1] plan. Kier will build a 420-place primary school with state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities, open plan breakout areas, a multi-purpose hall and a dedicated dining hall as well as a 1,600-place secondary school with teaching rooms and learning support areas, halls, studios and a lecture theatre.

A leisure centre with a six-lane 25m swimming pool, a gym, climbing wall and soft play zone will all be part of a stunning curved building that it set to be a focal point of the new project. In addition, the Ponteland development will feature a full size 3G pitch, café, library and community fire station.

Construction is set to commence this winter and is due for completion in summer 2020 for the start of the 2020/21 academic year. Brian McQuade, managing director of Kier Construction Scotland & North-East England, said: 'Working collaboratively with Northumberland County Council, we are looking forward to delivering the Ponteland development that will bring huge benefits to the local area.

'We have a strong track record in delivering first-class educational and local community buildings and our aim is to create, with the client team, learning environments in which students can thrive. Throughout the duration of the project, we will work with the local supply chain and look to offer training and job opportunities as well as engage with residents to ensure that they see local benefits.'

Peter Jackson, Leader of Northumberland County Council said: 'I am delighted the contract has been awarded to Kier Construction who are local to North East and we are confident that we can now guarantee the best possible value for money for our residents and communities as well as growing the local economy through the construction contract.


'We know the community was delighted with the approved design for the development and ensuring top quality learning environments are available for our young people is a key priority for us. This exciting project will provide modern facilities for students for years into the future.'

This latest win by Kier reinforces its strength within the educational sector. In the north east alone, the business is currently delivering four new schools under the ESFA framework.

[1]http://northumberlandeducation.co.uk/priorities/

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:27:01 UTC
