KIER GROUP PLC
Kier : reveals success of skills initiative in Liverpool and commits to increasing work experience opportunities in the city

09/13/2018

During this discussion, Kier revealed the success of its current skills initiatives in Liverpool and enhanced its commitment to encouraging young people in the city to join the sector by doubling the number of Shaping Your World™Kier Career Ambassadors to engage with 11-15 year olds and increasing work experience opportunities in the city.

Kier provides a variety of training and career opportunities in the built environment, and in the past three years the Speke-based office has had remarkable results. It has taken on 85 new apprentices, organised work experience for 234 young people, employed 16 graduates and created 124 jobs for the local community.

Kier has also held various careers events for schools and colleges around Liverpool. This includes a careers talk to 200 year 10 and 11 pupils at St Nicholas Academy, 280 pupil site visits to Liverpool International College between February and April 2018 and in conjunction with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), it held a brickwork and carpentry Skillbuild Event for 40 people at Liverpool City College.

Peter Commins, managing director for Kier North West, commented: 'We've operated in the Liverpool City Region for over 75 years and are committed to continuing to run a successful careers initiative for Liverpool communities and help reduce the skills shortage in the UK. Today's event highlighted the real focus and commitment of the City Region as a whole in redressing the industry's skill shortage and assisting people in being equipped with the relevant work skills requirements.

We have committed to not only engaging with more school pupils in the area through our Shaping Your World™ campaign, but to also creating more work experience opportunities for young people.

'We want to inspire people to consider a career in the built environment, and to understand how rewarding this line of work can be. I am so proud of the team in Liverpool for all the hard work they have put in to encourage young people through work experience or apprenticeships with us and I'm looking forward to seeing more come through the doors and secure full-time employment with Kier or one of our industry peers.'

Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of Liverpool, commented: 'It was great to join colleagues from the construction sector today to discuss the challenges faced by the industry across the Liverpool City Region; namely the 18,000 additional employees required to meet expected demand in the coming years.

'The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has produced a highly detailed and comprehensive report examining the factors behind the shortage, accompanied by an action plan which we are now seeking support to implement.

'To have the ear of private sector organisations such as Kier when trying to address the problems we face is a huge positive - and I look forward to working with them more in the months ahead.'

[1] https://www.aoc.co.uk/sites/default/files/LCRCA%20skills%20strategy%202018_0.pdf

Disclaimer

Kier Group plc published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 15:37:04 UTC
