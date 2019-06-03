Kier : warns of 25 million pound hit to 2019 operating profit

The company said revenue growth at its Buildings unit would also be lower than previously forecast and that it now expected revenue in the 2019 financial year to be flat compared to 2018, when it reported sales of 4.5 billion pounds.

The 25 million hit would be to underlying operating profit, which was 160 million pounds in 2018. The statement gave no details on what its previous expectations were for 2019.

The company said costs stemming from a restructuring plan which it launched last year to cut debt and divest non-core assets are now expected to be about 15 million pounds higher than previously forecast.

Kier, which builds and maintains highways, railway tunnels and houses, has been reviewing its businesses as it tries to dodge the problems that have troubled others in the UK industry over the past two years.

Former British Aerospace executive Andrew Davies was hired as the company's new Chief Executive Officer in March after Haydn Mursell resigned following the snubbing of a new share issue by a number of shareholders last year.

Some of Britain's biggest construction firms have come under pressure since the collapse of major government contractor Carillion last year forced regulators to tighten rules for private companies operating in the public sector.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Patrick Graham)