Kilroy Realty : Announces Commitment to Achieve Carbon Neutral Operations by Year End 2020 at the Global Climate Action Summit

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced at the
Global Climate Action Summit (the “Summit”) that it commits to achieving
carbon neutral operations by year end 2020, the only North American real
estate company at the Summit to do so. This is the most meaningful
climate commitment made at the Summit from the American real estate
sector.
Achieving carbon neutral operations will involve three steps for KRC.
First, KRC will continue to reduce the energy consumption of its
properties through maximizing onsite energy reductions. Second, KRC will
continue to take advantage of all onsite solar and battery installation
opportunities. Finally, KRC will make the remainder of the energy
consumption 100% renewably powered by adding capacity to the grid
through an offsite energy power purchase agreement. Further, KRC is
committed to achieving the same objective for its entire development
pipeline.
Through these programs, KRC will reach Scope 1 and 2 carbon neutrality
by the end of 2020, exceeding its carbon reduction goals previously
validated by Science-Based Targets, a collaboration between the Carbon
Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World
Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, which
independently assesses and approves the carbon reduction goals of
companies.
KRC CEO John Kilroy made the announcement in the opening remarks of the
Sustainable Communities track of the Summit, which featured government
leaders and real estate developers from Europe, Africa, and Asia. KRC is
participating in and sponsoring the Summit, which has brought together
the world’s climate leaders to launch deep environmental commitments and
accelerated action from cities, states, businesses, and investors. KRC
is the sole American real estate company that was selected to
participate in the Summit.
“KRC has a longstanding commitment to sustainability because it is the
right thing to do. Our sustainability programs have been and will
continue to be positive for our bottom line, promoting tenant and
employee satisfaction, reducing operating costs, and making our
buildings more resilient to whatever may lie ahead,” said Mr. Kilroy in
his remarks.
KRC’s aggressive carbon objective builds on its foundation of
industry-leading sustainability programs. KRC was recently named the
North American leader in sustainability by GRESB across all asset
classes, as well as the global world leader among all publicly traded
real estate companies. It is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability
World Index. As a result of its longstanding commitment to
sustainability, KRC has reduced energy consumption 15% and installed 5.2
MW of solar, among other accomplishments.
About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation
(KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the
S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The
company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring, and
managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides
physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and
serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including
technology, entertainment, digital media, and health care companies.
At June 30, 2018, the company’s stabilized portfolio totaled
approximately 13.9 million square feet of office space located in the
coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San
Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located
in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. In addition, KRC had three
projects under construction totaling approximately 1.0 million square
feet of office space, 608 residential units and 120,000 square feet of
retail space as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase
totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space.
The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and
Dropbox.
The company has been recognized by GRESB as the North American leader in
office sustainability for the last five years and is listed in the Dow
Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the second quarter, the
company’s stabilized portfolio was 59% LEED certified and 76% of
eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified. More information is
available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com.
