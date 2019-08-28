Kilroy Realty : Announces Transition of Chief Investment Officer

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today announced that Steve Rosetta, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, is leaving KRC. Jonathan Praw, the company’s SVP, Investments, has been promoted to SVP, Chief Investment Officer. Before joining the company in April 2018, Praw was Senior Vice President at Equus Capital Partners, a real estate private equity company, where he oversaw the Western Region for acquisitions, dispositions and asset management for more than ten years.

“We want to thank Steve for all his contributions,” said John Kilroy, Kilroy Realty’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him the best in his return to the private real estate world.

“Jonathan brings tremendous experience to the CIO role,” Kilroy added. “He has the leadership qualities, a strong network of real estate relationships and a proven track record in both acquisitions and dispositions to help us continue our strong execution up and down the Coast.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity I’ve had to work on many exciting projects at Kilroy,” said Steve Rosetta. “The company is extremely well-positioned and I’m confident it will continue to maintain its position as the leading West Coast REIT.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

At June 30, 2019, the company’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.5 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 93.8% occupied and 97.2% leased. In addition, KRC had five projects under construction totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet of office space that were 55% leased and 801 residential units. KRC also had two projects in the tenant improvement phase, The Exchange on 16th, totaling approximately 750,000 square feet, with the office space fully leased to Dropbox, and 96,000 square feet of retail at One Paseo, which was 94% leased.

The company’s commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT’s Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for the past six years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the second quarter, the company’s stabilized portfolio was 59% LEED certified and 75% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified. More information is available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com.

