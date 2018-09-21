Kilroy Realty Corporation : to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that members of the Company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. The live panel discussion is scheduled to begin at approximately 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time and will conclude approximately 35 minutes later.

The Company’s participation in the conference will be webcast live in audio-only and available via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kilroyrealty.com/event or by accessing this link, http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/realestate2018/id11206185719.cfm. A replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page or via the webcast link beginning September 25, 2018, approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live event, through December 24, 2018.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

At June 30, 2018, the company’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.9 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.0 million square feet of office space, 608 residential units and 120,000 square feet of retail space as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox.

The company has been recognized by GRESB as the North American leader in office sustainability for the last five years and is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the second quarter, the company’s stabilized portfolio was 59% LEED certified and 76% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified. More information is available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com.

