Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kilroy Realty Corporation    KRC

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

(KRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kilroy Realty Corporation : Reports First Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic Key Business Update

Balance Sheet / Liquidity Highlights

  • As of the date of this release, the company has approximately $1.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents on hand
  • In March, fully physically settled equity forward sale agreements in connection with the February 2020 common stock offering and ATM transactions executed throughout 2019, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 8,897,110 shares of common stock for aggregate net proceeds of $722.2 million
  • In April, completed a private placement of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of ten-year, 4.27% unsecured senior notes
  • Current availability under the company’s revolving credit facility totals $370.0 million
  • No material debt maturities until 2023, excluding the company’s revolving credit facility and term loan facility, which mature in the third quarter of 2022
  • Weighted average debt maturity of approximately seven years

Operations

  • All stabilized properties remain open and operational, with essential staff and key procedures in place to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic
  • As of the date of this release, across all property types, collected approximately 96% of our April 2020 contractual rent billings, excluding a rent relief program with certain retail tenants. Adjusted for the retail rent relief program, collected 93% of contractual rent billings
  • Limited lease expirations in 2020 and 2021, with only one expiration greater than 125,000 square feet in the fourth quarter of 2020

Development

  • $2.0 billion of projects under development
    • Remaining spending to complete the projects of approximately $725.0 million
    • Projects fully funded with the liquidity reported under “Balance Sheet/Liquidity Highlights”
    • Projects 90% leased across office and life science space
    • As of the date of this release, all the projects are under active construction

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

  • Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.37
  • Funds from operations available to common stockholders and unitholders (“FFO”) per share of $1.00
  • Net income and FFO per share include a reduction in revenue of approximately $0.06 per share related to the cumulative impact of transitioning one co-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Revenues of $221.3 million

Stabilized Portfolio

  • Stabilized portfolio was 93.5% occupied and 97.3% leased at March 31, 2020
  • Signed approximately 222,000 square feet of new or renewing leases
    • Rents were up 57.5% on a GAAP basis and 45.3% on a cash basis

Development

  • In January, transferred 333 Dexter, a 635,000 square foot office development project located in the South Lake Union submarket of Seattle from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. The project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 publicly-traded company
  • In January, transferred Netflix // On Vine, a 355,000 square foot office development project located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles, from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. The project is 100% leased to Netflix, Inc.
  • In February, completed construction on 225 residential units, the second of three phases of the residential development at our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego. Together, Phases I and II were 44% leased and are in lease-up
  • In March, added The Exchange on 16th, a $585.0 million, 750,000 square foot development project located in San Francisco’s Mission Bay district, to the stabilized portfolio. The office component of the project is 100% leased to Dropbox
  • In March, added One Paseo Retail, a 96,000 square foot retail development project, part of the One Paseo mixed-use project located in San Diego’s Del Mar submarket, to the stabilized portfolio
  • In March, transferred One Paseo Office, a 285,000 square foot development project located in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, KRC reported net income available to common stockholders of $39.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $36.9 million, or $0.36 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. FFO in the first quarter of 2020 was $110.2 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $99.8 million, or $0.95 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Current period net income available to common stockholders and FFO per share included a reduction in revenue of $0.06 per share primarily related to the cumulative impact of transitioning one co-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All per share amounts in this report are presented on a diluted basis.

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook

Due to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its previous full year 2020 guidance.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

KRC management will discuss first quarter results and the current business environment during the company’s April 30, 2020 earnings conference call. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last approximately one hour. Those interested in listening via the Internet can access the conference call at https://services.choruscall.com/links/krc200430.html. It may be necessary to download audio software to hear the conference call. Those interested in listening via telephone can access the conference call at (866) 312-7299. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070. In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at http://dpregister.com/10136122. A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone on April 30, 2020 through May 7, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10136122. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.kilroyrealty.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=1073743647.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies.

KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects.

As of March 31, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 93.5% occupied and 97.3% leased. The company also had 200 residential units in Hollywood that had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.5% and another 462 residential units in San Diego that were in lease-up. In addition, KRC had eight in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.0 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space, and 339 residential units. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

KRC is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. KRC’s stabilized portfolio was 65% LEED-certified with 70% of eligible properties ENERGY STAR-certified as of March 31, 2020.

The company has been recognized by GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, as the sustainability leader in the Americas for six consecutive years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for six consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for seven years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past five years.

A big part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. The company was recently named to Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender Equality Index—recognizing companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency.

More information is available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants’ businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers’ financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020 to be filed on April 30, 2020 and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

$

221,328

 

 

$

201,202

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders

 

$

39,817

 

 

$

36,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

 

106,875

 

 

100,901

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

 

107,390

 

 

101,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.36

 

Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds From Operations (1)(2)

 

$

110,173

 

 

$

99,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (3)

 

110,031

 

 

104,062

 

Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (4)

 

110,546

 

 

104,603

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2)

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.96

 

Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2)

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding at end of period

 

115,068

 

 

100,967

 

Common partnership units outstanding at end of period

 

2,021

 

 

2,023

 

Total common shares and units outstanding at end of period

 

117,089

 

 

102,990

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2020

 

March 31, 2019

Stabilized office portfolio occupancy rates: (5)

 

 

 

 

Greater Los Angeles

 

94.0

%

 

95.6

%

Orange County

 

N/A

 

 

90.3

%

San Diego County

 

88.3

%

 

90.2

%

San Francisco Bay Area

 

94.3

%

 

92.5

%

Greater Seattle

 

95.5

%

 

88.8

%

Weighted average total

 

93.5

%

 

92.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

Total square feet of stabilized office properties owned at end of period: (5)

 

 

 

 

Greater Los Angeles

 

4,027

 

 

3,956

 

Orange County

 

N/A

 

 

272

 

San Diego County

 

2,145

 

 

2,046

 

San Francisco Bay Area

 

6,350

 

 

5,160

 

Greater Seattle

 

1,802

 

 

1,802

 

Total

 

14,324

 

 

13,236

 

________________________

(1)

Reconciliation of Net income available to common stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and management statement on Funds From Operations are included after the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

(2)

Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders.

(3)

Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

(4)

Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options, and contingently issuable shares and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

(5)

Occupancy percentages and total square feet reported are based on the company’s stabilized office portfolio for the periods presented. Occupancy percentages and total square feet shown for March 31, 2019 include the office properties that were sold subsequent to March 31, 2019.

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited; in thousands)

 

March 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

REAL ESTATE ASSETS:

 

 

 

Land and improvements

$

1,506,357

 

 

$

1,466,166

 

Buildings and improvements

5,997,523

 

 

5,866,477

 

Undeveloped land and construction in progress

2,318,236

 

 

2,296,130

 

Total real estate assets held for investment

9,822,116

 

 

9,628,773

 

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,622,369

)

 

(1,561,361

)

Total real estate assets held for investment, net

8,199,747

 

 

8,067,412

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

762,134

 

 

60,044

 

Restricted cash

16,300

 

 

16,300

 

Marketable securities

19,984

 

 

27,098

 

Current receivables, net

16,534

 

 

26,489

 

Deferred rent receivables, net

352,352

 

 

337,937

 

Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net

204,392

 

 

212,805

 

Right of use ground lease assets

96,145

 

 

96,348

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

67,559

 

 

55,661

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

9,735,147

 

 

$

8,900,094

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Secured debt, net

$

257,359

 

 

$

258,593

 

Unsecured debt, net

3,050,103

 

 

3,049,185

 

Unsecured line of credit

380,000

 

 

245,000

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

417,547

 

 

418,848

 

Ground lease liabilities

98,247

 

 

98,400

 

Accrued dividends and distributions

57,620

 

 

53,219

 

Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net

130,843

 

 

139,488

 

Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits

65,913

 

 

66,503

 

Total liabilities

4,457,632

 

 

4,329,236

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock

1,151

 

 

1,060

 

Additional paid-in capital

5,067,181

 

 

4,350,917

 

Distributions in excess of earnings

(76,182

)

 

(58,467

)

Total stockholders’ equity

4,992,150

 

 

4,293,510

 

Noncontrolling Interests

 

 

 

Common units of the Operating Partnership

87,655

 

 

81,917

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

197,710

 

 

195,431

 

Total noncontrolling interests

285,365

 

 

277,348

 

Total equity

5,277,515

 

 

4,570,858

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

9,735,147

 

 

$

8,900,094

 

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

REVENUES

 

 

 

Rental income

$

218,633

 

 

$

199,382

 

Other property income

2,695

 

 

1,820

 

Total revenues

221,328

 

 

201,202

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES

 

 

 

Property expenses

38,983

 

 

38,149

 

Real estate taxes

22,202

 

 

18,639

 

Ground leases

2,317

 

 

1,972

 

General and administrative expenses

19,010

 

 

23,341

 

Leasing costs

1,456

 

 

1,757

 

Depreciation and amortization

74,370

 

 

66,135

 

Total expenses

158,338

 

 

149,993

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME

 

 

 

Interest income and other net investment (loss) gain

(3,128

)

 

1,828

 

Interest expense

(14,444

)

 

(11,243

)

Total other (expenses) income

(17,572

)

 

(9,415

)

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME

45,418

 

 

41,794

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership

(705

)

 

(700

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

(4,896

)

 

(4,191

)

Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,601

)

 

(4,891

)

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

39,817

 

 

$

36,903

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

106,875

 

 

100,901

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

107,390

 

 

101,443

 

 

 

 

 

Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.36

 

Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.36

 

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Net income available to common stockholders

$

39,817

 

 

$

36,903

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership

705

 

 

700

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

4,896

 

 

4,191

 

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

72,438

 

 

64,971

 

Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

(7,683

)

 

(6,953

)

Funds From Operations(1)(2)(3)

$

110,173

 

 

$

99,812

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (4)

110,031

 

 

104,062

 

Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (5)

110,546

 

 

104,603

 

 

 

 

 

Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2)

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.96

 

Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2)

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.95

 

________________________

(1)

We calculate Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders (“FFO”) in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders.

 

 

 

We believe that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.

 

 

 

Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide.

 

 

 

However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations.

 

 

(2)

Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders.

 

 

(3)

FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $5.0 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

 

(4)

Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

 

 

(5)

Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options, and contingently issuable shares and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
05:09pKILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/06KILROY REALTY : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
04/06KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Wins 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained ..
BU
03/30KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21KILROY REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Prices Offering of Common Stock
BU
02/18KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common ..
BU
02/13KILROY REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/12KILROY REALTY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/04KILROY REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 899 M
EBIT 2020 242 M
Net income 2020 177 M
Debt 2020 3 785 M
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 36,4x
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
EV / Sales2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2021 11,0x
Capitalization 7 197 M
Chart KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kilroy Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 76,94  $
Last Close Price 62,55  $
Spread / Highest target 51,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Kilroy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Hawken Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tyler H. Rose Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP
Edward F. Brennan Lead Independent Director
Scott S. Ingraham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-25.79%7 197
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-29.59%15 076
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.01%8 378
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.88%7 442
DEXUS0.23%6 311
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-31.25%5 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group