Kilroy Realty Corporation : Reports First Quarter Financial Results 0 04/29/2020 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. COVID-19 Pandemic Key Business Update Balance Sheet / Liquidity Highlights As of the date of this release, the company has approximately $1.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents on hand

In March, fully physically settled equity forward sale agreements in connection with the February 2020 common stock offering and ATM transactions executed throughout 2019, resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 8,897,110 shares of common stock for aggregate net proceeds of $722.2 million

In April, completed a private placement of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of ten-year, 4.27% unsecured senior notes

Current availability under the company’s revolving credit facility totals $370.0 million

No material debt maturities until 2023, excluding the company’s revolving credit facility and term loan facility, which mature in the third quarter of 2022

Weighted average debt maturity of approximately seven years Operations All stabilized properties remain open and operational, with essential staff and key procedures in place to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic

As of the date of this release, across all property types, collected approximately 96% of our April 2020 contractual rent billings, excluding a rent relief program with certain retail tenants. Adjusted for the retail rent relief program, collected 93% of contractual rent billings

Limited lease expirations in 2020 and 2021, with only one expiration greater than 125,000 square feet in the fourth quarter of 2020 Development $2.0 billion of projects under development Remaining spending to complete the projects of approximately $725.0 million Projects fully funded with the liquidity reported under “Balance Sheet/Liquidity Highlights” Projects 90% leased across office and life science space As of the date of this release, all the projects are under active construction

First Quarter Highlights Financial Results Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.37

Funds from operations available to common stockholders and unitholders (“FFO”) per share of $1.00

Net income and FFO per share include a reduction in revenue of approximately $0.06 per share related to the cumulative impact of transitioning one co-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Revenues of $221.3 million Stabilized Portfolio Stabilized portfolio was 93.5% occupied and 97.3% leased at March 31, 2020

Signed approximately 222,000 square feet of new or renewing leases Rents were up 57.5% on a GAAP basis and 45.3% on a cash basis

Development In January, transferred 333 Dexter, a 635,000 square foot office development project located in the South Lake Union submarket of Seattle from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. The project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 publicly-traded company

In January, transferred Netflix // On Vine, a 355,000 square foot office development project located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles, from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. The project is 100% leased to Netflix, Inc.

In February, completed construction on 225 residential units, the second of three phases of the residential development at our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego. Together, Phases I and II were 44% leased and are in lease-up

In March, added The Exchange on 16th, a $585.0 million, 750,000 square foot development project located in San Francisco’s Mission Bay district, to the stabilized portfolio. The office component of the project is 100% leased to Dropbox

In March, added One Paseo Retail, a 96,000 square foot retail development project, part of the One Paseo mixed-use project located in San Diego’s Del Mar submarket, to the stabilized portfolio

In March, transferred One Paseo Office, a 285,000 square foot development project located in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 For the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, KRC reported net income available to common stockholders of $39.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to $36.9 million, or $0.36 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. FFO in the first quarter of 2020 was $110.2 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to $99.8 million, or $0.95 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Current period net income available to common stockholders and FFO per share included a reduction in revenue of $0.06 per share primarily related to the cumulative impact of transitioning one co-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All per share amounts in this report are presented on a diluted basis. Net Income Available to Common Stockholders / FFO Guidance and Outlook Due to the uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is withdrawing its previous full year 2020 guidance. Conference Call and Audio Webcast KRC management will discuss first quarter results and the current business environment during the company’s April 30, 2020 earnings conference call. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and last approximately one hour. Those interested in listening via the Internet can access the conference call at https://services.choruscall.com/links/krc200430.html. It may be necessary to download audio software to hear the conference call. Those interested in listening via telephone can access the conference call at (866) 312-7299. International callers should dial (412) 317-1070. In order to bypass speaking to the operator on the day of the call, please pre-register anytime at http://dpregister.com/10136122. A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone on April 30, 2020 through May 7, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering passcode 10136122. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same passcode. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.kilroyrealty.com/CustomPage/Index?KeyGenPage=1073743647. About Kilroy Realty Corporation Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the “company”, “KRC”) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company’s approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world’s leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of March 31, 2020, KRC’s stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 93.5% occupied and 97.3% leased. The company also had 200 residential units in Hollywood that had a quarterly average occupancy of 93.5% and another 462 residential units in San Diego that were in lease-up. In addition, KRC had eight in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $2.0 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space, and 339 residential units. The office and life science space was 90% leased. A Leader in Sustainability and Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility KRC is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and has been recognized by industry organizations around the world. KRC’s stabilized portfolio was 65% LEED-certified with 70% of eligible properties ENERGY STAR-certified as of March 31, 2020. The company has been recognized by GRESB, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, as the sustainability leader in the Americas for six consecutive years. Other honors have included the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) Leader in the Light award for six consecutive years and ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for seven years as well as ENERGY STAR’s highest honor of Sustained Excellence, for the past five years. A big part of the company’s foundation is its commitment to enhancing employee growth, satisfaction and wellness while maintaining a diverse and thriving culture. The company was recently named to Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender Equality Index—recognizing companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. More information is available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants’ businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers’ financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020 to be filed on April 30, 2020 and in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws. KILROY REALTY CORPORATION SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 221,328 $ 201,202 Net income available to common stockholders $ 39,817 $ 36,903 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 106,875 100,901 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 107,390 101,443 Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.37 $ 0.36 Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.36 Funds From Operations (1)(2) $ 110,173 $ 99,812 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (3) 110,031 104,062 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (4) 110,546 104,603 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2) $ 1.00 $ 0.96 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2) $ 1.00 $ 0.95 Common shares outstanding at end of period 115,068 100,967 Common partnership units outstanding at end of period 2,021 2,023 Total common shares and units outstanding at end of period 117,089 102,990 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Stabilized office portfolio occupancy rates: (5) Greater Los Angeles 94.0 % 95.6 % Orange County N/A 90.3 % San Diego County 88.3 % 90.2 % San Francisco Bay Area 94.3 % 92.5 % Greater Seattle 95.5 % 88.8 % Weighted average total 93.5 % 92.5 % Total square feet of stabilized office properties owned at end of period: (5) Greater Los Angeles 4,027 3,956 Orange County N/A 272 San Diego County 2,145 2,046 San Francisco Bay Area 6,350 5,160 Greater Seattle 1,802 1,802 Total 14,324 13,236 ________________________ (1) Reconciliation of Net income available to common stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and management statement on Funds From Operations are included after the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options, and contingently issuable shares and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Occupancy percentages and total square feet reported are based on the company’s stabilized office portfolio for the periods presented. Occupancy percentages and total square feet shown for March 31, 2019 include the office properties that were sold subsequent to March 31, 2019. KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited; in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS REAL ESTATE ASSETS: Land and improvements $ 1,506,357 $ 1,466,166 Buildings and improvements 5,997,523 5,866,477 Undeveloped land and construction in progress 2,318,236 2,296,130 Total real estate assets held for investment 9,822,116 9,628,773 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,622,369 ) (1,561,361 ) Total real estate assets held for investment, net 8,199,747 8,067,412 Cash and cash equivalents 762,134 60,044 Restricted cash 16,300 16,300 Marketable securities 19,984 27,098 Current receivables, net 16,534 26,489 Deferred rent receivables, net 352,352 337,937 Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net 204,392 212,805 Right of use ground lease assets 96,145 96,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 67,559 55,661 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,735,147 $ 8,900,094 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES: Secured debt, net $ 257,359 $ 258,593 Unsecured debt, net 3,050,103 3,049,185 Unsecured line of credit 380,000 245,000 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 417,547 418,848 Ground lease liabilities 98,247 98,400 Accrued dividends and distributions 57,620 53,219 Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net 130,843 139,488 Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits 65,913 66,503 Total liabilities 4,457,632 4,329,236 EQUITY: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,151 1,060 Additional paid-in capital 5,067,181 4,350,917 Distributions in excess of earnings (76,182 ) (58,467 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,992,150 4,293,510 Noncontrolling Interests Common units of the Operating Partnership 87,655 81,917 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 197,710 195,431 Total noncontrolling interests 285,365 277,348 Total equity 5,277,515 4,570,858 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,735,147 $ 8,900,094 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES Rental income $ 218,633 $ 199,382 Other property income 2,695 1,820 Total revenues 221,328 201,202 EXPENSES Property expenses 38,983 38,149 Real estate taxes 22,202 18,639 Ground leases 2,317 1,972 General and administrative expenses 19,010 23,341 Leasing costs 1,456 1,757 Depreciation and amortization 74,370 66,135 Total expenses 158,338 149,993 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME Interest income and other net investment (loss) gain (3,128 ) 1,828 Interest expense (14,444 ) (11,243 ) Total other (expenses) income (17,572 ) (9,415 ) NET INCOME 45,418 41,794 Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership (705 ) (700 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (4,896 ) (4,191 ) Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,601 ) (4,891 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 39,817 $ 36,903 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 106,875 100,901 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 107,390 101,443 Net income available to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.37 $ 0.36 Net income available to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.36 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 39,817 $ 36,903 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership 705 700 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships 4,896 4,191 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 72,438 64,971 Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships (7,683 ) (6,953 ) Funds From Operations(1)(2)(3) $ 110,173 $ 99,812 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – basic (4) 110,031 104,062 Weighted average common shares/units outstanding – diluted (5) 110,546 104,603 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – basic (2) $ 1.00 $ 0.96 Funds From Operations per common share/unit – diluted (2) $ 1.00 $ 0.95 ________________________ (1) We calculate Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders (“FFO”) in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders. We believe that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of our operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of our activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs. Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, we believe that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of our performance relative to our competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance because it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. (2) Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders, and restricted stock unitholders. (3) FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $5.0 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (4) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards (i.e. nonvested stock and certain time based restricted stock units) and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. (5) Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participating share-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options, and contingently issuable shares and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200429005912/en/

© Business Wire 2020 0 Latest news on KILROY REALTY CORPORATION 05:09p KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Financial Results BU 04/06 KILROY REALTY : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf.. BU 04/06 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Wins 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained .. BU 03/30 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 02/21 KILROY REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 02/18 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Prices Offering of Common Stock BU 02/18 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common .. BU 02/13 KILROY REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND .. AQ 02/12 KILROY REALTY : Declares Quarterly Dividend BU 02/04 KILROY REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F.. AQ