Kilroy Realty Corporation : Wins 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has for the seventh year in a row recognized KRC as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. In addition, the EPA has also recognized KRC for the fifth time with its Sustained Excellence designation.

EPA’s annual ENERGY STAR Awards honor organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy efficiency. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have saved over four trillion kWh of electricity, while achieving broad emission reductions, and in 2018 alone helped Americans avoid over $3.5 billion in energy costs.

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations—representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

“We are honored to receive the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence award for the fifth time,” said Heidi Roth, chief administrative officer at KRC. “This award is meaningful to us because it recognizes the hard work all of our teams have put into reducing the energy consumption of our buildings year after year.”

KRC’s key 2019 accomplishments related to award-winning energy management programs included:

29 properties (8 million square feet) earned the ENERGY STAR Label in 2019, representing 70% of the KRC eligible stabilized portfolio

KRC piloted cutting-edge energy efficiency technologies through the Kilroy Innovation Lab

KRC’s total portfolio experienced a reduction in energy use of 1.8%, over 4,700 megawatt-hours, even though occupancy increased over the same timeframe

The annual CO2 reduction was equivalent to taking 723 cars off the road for a year, providing a year of electricity to 386 homes, planting 55,310 trees and letting them grow for 10 years, and avoiding burning over 18 railcars’ worth of coal. Since the 2010 launch of our energy efficiency programs, KRC has cumulatively reduced its energy consumption by over 17%.

For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR. ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than four trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

About Kilroy Realty Corporation. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

The company’s commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In December 2019, the company was recognized by GRESB as the sustainability leader in the Americas across all asset classes for the sixth time. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT’s Leader in the Light award for the past six years and the EPA’s highest honor of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence award for the past five years. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s stabilized portfolio was 64% LEED certified and 70% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified under the new scoring methodology. More information is available at http://www.kilroyrealty.com.

