Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Kilroy Realty Corporation    KRC

KILROY REALTY CORPORATION

(KRC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/29 04:10:00 pm
64.4 USD   +2.96%
06:08pKILROY REALTY : Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
PU
05:43pKILROY REALTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09pKILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kilroy Realty : Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:08pm EDT

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Table of Contents

Page

Corporate Data and Financial Highlights

Company Background

1

Executive Summary

2

Financial Highlights

3

Common Stock Data

4

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

Consolidated Statements of Operations

6

Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution

7-8

Net Operating Income

9

Portfolio Data

Same Store Analysis

10

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region

11-15

Information on Leases Commenced & Leases Executed

16

Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures

17

Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expirations

18-20

Top Fifteen Tenants

21

Consolidated Ventures (Noncontrolling Property Partnerships)

22

Development

Stabilized Office Development Projects & Completed Residential Development Projects

23

In-ProcessDevelopment

24

Future Development Pipeline

25

Debt and Capitalization Data

Capital Structure

26

Debt Analysis

27-28

Non-GAAPSupplemental Measures

29-31

Definitions & Reconciliations

32-35

This Supplemental Financial Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, information concerning lease expirations, debt maturities, potential investments, development and redevelopment activity, projected construction costs, dispositions and other forward-looking financial data. In some instances, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "future," "will," "would," "pursue," or "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on Kilroy Realty Corporation's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of Kilroy Realty Corporation's control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants'businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect Kilroy Realty Corporation's business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Kilroy Realty Corporation's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020 to be filed on April 30, 2020 and in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Kilroy Realty Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this Supplemental Financial Report that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Company Background

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company has over seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. At March 31, 2020, the Company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 93.5% occupied and 97.3% leased located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles.

Board of Directors

Executive Management Team

Investor Relations

John Kilroy

Chairman

John Kilroy

President and CEO

12200 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 200

Edward F. Brennan, PhD

Lead Independent

Jeffrey C. Hawken

Executive VP and COO

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Jolie Hunt

Robert Paratte

Executive VP, Leasing and Business Development

(310) 481-8400

Web: www.kilroyrealty.com

Scott S. Ingraham

Tyler H. Rose

Executive VP and CFO

E-mail: investorrelations@kilroyrealty.com

Gary R. Stevenson

Heidi R. Roth

Executive VP and Chief Administrative Officer

Peter B. Stoneberg

Justin W. Smart

Executive VP, Development and Construction Services

Equity Research Coverage

BofA Securities

J.P. Morgan

James Feldman

(646) 855-5808

Anthony Paolone

(212) 622-6682

BMO Capital Markets Corp.

KeyBanc Capital Markets

John P. Kim

(212) 885-4115

Craig Mailman

(917) 368-2316

BTIG

Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Thomas Catherwood

(212) 738-6140

Omotayo Okusanya

(646) 949-9672

Citigroup Investment Research

RBC Capital Markets

Michael Bilerman

(212) 816-1383

Mike Carroll

(440) 715-2649

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Robert W. Baird & Co.

Derek Johnston

(210) 250-5683

David B. Rodgers

(216) 737-7341

Evercore ISI

Scotiabank

Steve Sakwa

(212) 446-9462

Nicholas Yulico

(212) 225-6904

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Richard Skidmore

(801) 741-5459

John W. Guinee III

(443) 224-1307

Green Street Advisors

Wells Fargo

Daniel Ismail

(949) 640-8780

Blaine Heck

(443) 263-6529

Jefferies LLC

Peter Abramowitz

(212) 336-7241

Kilroy Realty Corporation is followed by the analysts listed above. Please note that any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Kilroy Realty Corporation's performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts or predictions of Kilroy Realty Corporation or its management. Kilroy Realty Corporation does not by its reference above or distribution imply its endorsement of or concurrence with such information, conclusions or recommendations.

1

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Executive Summary

Quarterly Financial Highlights

  • Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.37
  • FFO per share of $1.00
  • The per share amounts above include a reduction in revenue of approximately $0.06 per share related to the cumulative impact of transitioning oneco-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Revenues of $221.3 million, net of a $6.5 million reduction of revenue as noted above
  • Same Store GAAP NOI decreased 0.2% compared to the prior year
  • Same Store Cash NOI increased 14.9% compared to the prior year
  • Due to the uncertainty resulting from theCOVID-19 pandemic, the Company is withdrawing its previous full year 2020 guidance

Quarterly Operating Highlights

  • Stabilized portfolio was 93.5% occupied and 97.3% leased atquarter-end
  • 137,993 square feet of leases commenced in the stabilized portfolio
  • 221,728 square feet of leases executed in the stabilized portfolio
    • GAAP rents increased approximately 57.5% from prior levels
    • Cash rents increased approximately 45.3% from prior levels
  • As of the date of this report, across all property types, collected approximately 96% of our April 2020 contractual rent billings, including from all of our top 15 tenants and excluding a rent relief program with certain retail tenants. Adjusted for the retail rent relief program, collected 93% of contractual rent billings

Capital Markets Highlights

Strategic Highlights

  • In February, completed a public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock priced at $86.00 per share structured as a12-month forward sale. In March, fully physically settled these shares for net proceeds of approximately $474.9 million
  • In March, fully physically settled 3,147,110 shares of common stock in connection with forward transactions under the ATM program for net proceeds of approximately $247.3 million
  • In April, completed a private placement of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount often-year, 4.27% unsecured senior notes due 2031
  • As of the date of this report, approximately $1.0 billion of unrestricted cash on hand and $370.0 million of availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility
  • In January, transferred 333 Dexter, a 635,000 square foot development project located in the South Lake Union submarket of Seattle from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. The project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 public company
  • In January, transferred Netflix // On Vine, a 355,000 square foot development project located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles, from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase. This project is 100% leased to Netflix, Inc.
  • In February, completed construction on 225 residential units, the second of three phases of the residential development at our One Paseomixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego. Together, Phases I and II were 44% leased and are in lease-up
  • In March, completed and added The Exchange on 16th, a $585.0 million, 750,000 square foot development project located in San Francisco's Mission Bay district, to the stabilized portfolio. The office component of the project is 100% leased to Dropbox
  • In March, added One Paseo Retail, a 96,000 square foot retail development project located in San Diego's Del Mar submarket, to the stabilized portfolio
  • In March, transferred One Paseo Office, a 285,000 square foot development project located in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego from the under construction phase to the tenant improvement phase

________________________

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 32-33 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."

2

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

3/31/2020 (1)

12/31/2019 (1)

9/30/2019

6/30/2019 (1)

3/31/2019

INCOME ITEMS:

Revenues

$

221,328

$

220,235

$

215,525

$

200,492

$

201,202

Lease Termination Fees, net

60

-

-

1,824

1,888

Net Operating Income (2)

157,826

154,679

152,170

141,916

142,442

Capitalized Interest and Debt Costs

21,418

20,339

20,585

20,880

19,437

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

39,817

72,500

43,846

42,194

36,903

EBITDA, as adjusted (2) (3)

134,232

131,734

129,163

120,025

119,172

Funds From Operations (3) (4)

110,173

109,518

109,243

99,905

99,812

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders per common share - diluted (5)

$

0.37

$

0.67

$

0.41

$

0.41

$

0.36

Funds From Operations per common share - diluted (3) (4)

$

1.00

$

1.00

$

1.01

$

0.95

$

0.95

LIQUIDITY ITEMS:

Funds Available for Distribution (4)

$

84,899

$

65,443

$

65,078

$

52,369

$

65,934

Dividends per common share (5)

$

0.485

$

0.485

$

0.485

$

0.485

$

0.455

RATIOS:

Net Operating Income Margins

71.3%

70.2%

70.6%

70.8%

70.8%

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

3.9x

4.0x

4.2x

3.9x

4.0x

FFO Payout Ratio

51.5%

47.8%

48.0%

50.0%

46.9%

FAD Payout Ratio

66.9%

80.1%

80.5%

95.4%

71.1%

ASSETS:

Real Estate Held for Investment before Depreciation

$

9,822,116

$

9,628,773

$

8,977,843

$

8,824,558

$

8,616,167

Total Assets

9,735,147

8,900,094

8,623,815

8,094,721

7,883,987

CAPITALIZATION: (6)

Total Debt

$

3,713,236

$

3,579,502

$

3,334,967

$

3,210,427

$

3,020,882

Total Common Equity and Noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership

7,458,583

9,064,520

8,414,862

7,602,085

7,823,144

Total Market Capitalization

11,171,819

12,644,022

11,749,829

10,812,512

10,844,026

Total Debt / Total Market Capitalization

33.2%

28.3%

28.4%

29.7%

27.9%

______________________________________________________

Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 32-33 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."

  1. Net Income Available to Common Stockholders includes a reduction in revenue of $6.5 million related to the cumulative impact of transitioning oneco-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and $29.6 million and $7.2 million of gains on sale of depreciable operating properties for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
  2. Please refer to pages34-35 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income and EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.
  3. EBITDA, as adjusted, and Funds From Operations include a reduction in revenue of $6.5 million related to the cumulative impact of transitioning oneco-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
  4. Please refer to page 7 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders and page 8 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders.
  5. Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unit holders.
  6. Please refer to page 26 for additional information regarding our capital structure.

3

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Common Stock Data (NYSE: KRC)

Three Months Ended

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

High Price

$

88.28

$

84.50

$

80.06

$

78.36

$

76.50

Low Price

$

49.01

$

76.35

$

74.25

$

72.87

$

61.44

Closing Price

$

63.70

$

83.90

$

77.89

$

73.81

$

75.96

Dividends per share - annualized

$

1.94

$

1.94

$

1.94

$

1.94

$

1.82

Closing common shares (in 000's) (1)

115,068

106,016

106,012

100,972

100,967

Closing common partnership units (in 000's) (1)

2,021

2,023

2,023

2,023

2,023

117,089

108,039

108,035

102,995

102,990

________________________

  1. As of the end of the period.

4

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

3/31/2019

ASSETS:

Land and improvements

$

1,506,357

$

1,466,166

$

1,315,448

$

1,284,582

$

1,184,496

Buildings and improvements

5,997,523

5,866,477

5,770,226

5,712,448

5,300,313

Undeveloped land and construction in progress

2,318,236

2,296,130

1,892,169

1,827,528

2,131,358

Total real estate assets held for investment

9,822,116

9,628,773

8,977,843

8,824,558

8,616,167

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,622,369)

(1,561,361)

(1,505,785)

(1,480,766)

(1,441,506)

Total real estate assets held for investment, net

8,199,747

8,067,412

7,472,058

7,343,792

7,174,661

Real estate assets and other assets held for sale, net

-

-

77,751

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

762,134

60,044

297,620

52,415

49,693

Restricted cash

16,300

16,300

6,300

6,300

6,300

Marketable securities

19,984

27,098

26,188

25,203

24,098

Current receivables, net

16,534

26,489

34,116

27,563

28,016

Deferred rent receivables, net

352,352

337,937

314,812

297,358

280,756

Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net

204,392

212,805

202,063

203,451

187,309

Right of use ground lease assets

96,145

96,348

83,200

82,647

82,794

Prepaid expenses and other assets, net

67,559

55,661

109,707

55,992

50,360

TOTALASSETS

$

9,735,147

$

8,900,094

$

8,623,815

$

8,094,721

$

7,883,987

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:

Liabilities:

Secured debt, net

$

257,359

$

258,593

$

259,027

$

259,455

$

259,878

Unsecured debt, net

3,050,103

3,049,185

3,048,209

2,553,651

2,552,883

Unsecured line of credit

380,000

245,000

-

375,000

185,000

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

417,547

418,848

439,081

385,567

373,691

Ground lease liabilities

98,247

98,400

87,617

87,082

87,247

Accrued dividends and distributions

57,620

53,219

53,205

50,800

47,676

Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net

130,843

139,488

134,828

136,266

138,973

Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits

65,913

66,503

57,428

59,997

55,457

Liabilities and deferred revenue of real estate assets held for sale

-

-

4,911

-

-

Total liabilities

4,457,632

4,329,236

4,084,306

3,907,818

3,700,805

Equity:

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock

1,151

1,060

1,060

1,010

1,010

Additional paid-in capital

5,067,181

4,350,917

4,342,296

3,984,867

3,976,204

Distributions in excess of earnings

(76,182)

(58,467)

(78,707)

(70,345)

(62,690)

Total stockholders' equity

4,992,150

4,293,510

4,264,649

3,915,532

3,914,524

Noncontrolling Interests

Common units of the Operating Partnership

87,655

81,917

81,393

78,463

78,413

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

197,710

195,431

193,467

192,908

190,245

Total noncontrolling interests

285,365

277,348

274,860

271,371

268,658

Total equity

5,277,515

4,570,858

4,539,509

4,186,903

4,183,182

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

9,735,147

$

8,900,094

$

8,623,815

$

8,094,721

$

7,883,987

5

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, $ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

REVENUES

Rental income (1)

$

218,633

$

199,382

Other property income

2,695

1,820

Total revenues

221,328

201,202

EXPENSES

Property expenses

38,983

38,149

Real estate taxes

22,202

18,639

Ground leases

2,317

1,972

General and administrative expenses

19,010

23,341

Leasing costs

1,456

1,757

Depreciation and amortization

74,370

66,135

Total expenses

158,338

149,993

OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME

Interest income and other net investment (loss) gain

(3,128)

1,828

Interest expense

(14,444)

(11,243)

Total other (expenses) income

(17,572)

(9,415)

NET INCOME

45,418

41,794

Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership

(705)

(700)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

(4,896)

(4,191)

Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5,601)

(4,891)

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

39,817

$

36,903

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

106,875

100,901

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

107,390

101,443

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE

Net income available to common stockholders per share - basic

$

0.37

$

0.36

Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted

$

0.37

$

0.36

________________________

  1. Rental income is presented net of reductions in revenue related to the creditworthiness of tenants. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, rental income includes a reduction in revenue of $6.5 million related to the cumulative impact of transitioning oneco-working tenant and two retail tenants to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution

(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: (1)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

39,817

$

36,903

Adjustments:

Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership

705

700

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

4,896

4,191

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

72,438

64,971

Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

(7,683)

(6,953)

Funds From Operations (1)(2)

$

110,173

$

99,812

Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - basic (3)

110,031

104,062

Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (4)

110,546

104,603

FFO per common share/unit - basic (1)

$

1.00

$

0.96

FFO per common share/unit - diluted (1)

$

1.00

$

0.95

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: (1)

Funds From Operations (1)(2)

$

110,173

$

99,812

Adjustments:

Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures

(17,063)

(21,583)

Amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements (2)(5)

(5,002)

(3,817)

Net effect of straight-line rents

(14,415)

(16,511)

Amortization of net below market rents (6)

(2,586)

(2,094)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt discount/premium

505

135

Non-cash executive compensation expense (7)

7,159

7,584

Lease related adjustments, leasing costs and other (8)

3,461

35

Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

2,667

2,373

Funds Available for Distribution (1)

$

84,899

$

65,934

________________________

  1. See page 31 for Management Statements on Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution. Reported per common share/unit amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unit holders.
  2. FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related totenant-funded tenant improvements of $5.0 million and $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are adjusted out of FFO in our calculation of FAD.
  3. Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participatingshare-based awards and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.
  4. Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating andnon-participatingshare-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options, and contingently issuable shares and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.
  5. Represents revenue recognized during the period as a result of the amortization of deferred revenue recorded fortenant-funded tenant improvements.
  6. Represents thenon-cash adjustment related to the acquisition of buildings with above and/or below market rents.
  7. Includesnon-cash amortization of share-based compensation and accrued potential future executive retirement benefits.
  8. Includes other cash andnon-cash adjustments attributable to lease-related matters including GAAP revenue recognition timing differences, leasing costs and other.

7

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

122,940

$

99,790

Adjustments:

Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures

(17,063)

(21,583)

Depreciation of non-real estate furniture, fixtures and equipment

(1,932)

(1,164)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (1)

(13,582)

(5,962)

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships'share of FFO and FAD

(5,016)

(4,580)

Cash adjustments related to investing and financing activities

(448)

(567)

Funds Available for Distribution(2)

$

84,899

$

65,934

_______________________

  1. Primarily includes changes in the following assets and liabilities: marketable securities; current receivables; prepaid expenses and other assets; accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities; and rents received in advance and tenant security deposits.
  2. Please refer to page 31 for a Management Statement on Funds Available for Distribution.

8

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Net Operating Income (1)

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Change

Operating Revenues:

Rental income (2)

$

187,015

$

171,882

8.8%

Tenant reimbursements (2)

31,618

27,500

15.0%

Other property income

2,695

1,820

48.1%

Total operating revenues

221,328

201,202

10.0%

Operating Expenses:

Property expenses

38,983

38,149

2.2%

Real estate taxes

22,202

18,639

19.1%

Ground leases

2,317

1,972

17.5%

Total operating expenses

63,502

58,760

8.1%

Net Operating Income

$

157,826

$

142,442

10.8%

________________________

  1. Please refer to page 29 for Management Statements on Net Operating Income and page 34 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income.
  2. Revenue from tenant reimbursements is included in rental income on our consolidated statements of operations.

9

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Same Store Analysis (1)

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Change

Total Same Store Portfolio

Office Portfolio

Number of properties

92

92

Square Feet

12,931,083

12,931,083

Percent of Stabilized Portfolio

90.3%

97.7%

Average Occupancy

93.7%

93.2%

Operating Revenues:

Rental income (2)(3)

$

162,951

$

163,462

(0.3)%

Tenant reimbursements (2)

23,463

24,979

(6.1)%

Other property income

2,179

1,711

27.4 %

Total operating revenues

188,593

190,152

(0.8)%

Operating Expenses:

Property expenses

34,757

36,295

(4.2)%

Real estate taxes

17,246

17,110

0.8 %

Ground leases

2,109

1,972

6.9 %

Total operating expenses

54,112

55,377

(2.3)%

GAAP Net Operating Income

$

134,481

$

134,775

(0.2)%

Same Store Analysis (Cash Basis) (4)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

% Change

Total operating revenues

$

183,226

$

167,722

9.2 %

Total operating expenses

54,129

55,381

(2.3)%

Cash Net Operating Income

$

129,097

$

112,341

14.9 %

________________________

  1. Same Store is defined as all properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2019 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of March 31, 2020. Same Store includes 100% of consolidated property partnerships as well as the residential tower at Columbia Square.
  2. Revenue from tenant reimbursements is included in rental income on our consolidated statements of operations.
  3. Rental income is presented net of reductions in revenue related to the creditworthiness of tenants. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, rental income includes a reduction in revenue of $5.9 million related to the cumulative impact of transitioning oneco-working tenant and one retail tenant to a cash basis of reporting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, rental income includes a recovery of provision for bad debts of $3.1 million.
  4. Please refer to page 34 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store GAAP Net Operating Income and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.

10

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region

Portfolio Breakdown

Occupied at

Leased at

STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO (1)

Buildings

YTD NOI %

SF %

Total SF

3/31/2020

12/31/2019 (2)

3/31/2020

Greater Los Angeles

Culver City

19

1.7%

1.1%

151,908

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

El Segundo

5

4.6%

7.6%

1,093,050

97.5 %

97.6 %

97.8 %

Hollywood

6

5.6%

5.6%

806,557

98.7 %

98.7 %

99.2 %

Long Beach

7

2.8%

6.7%

952,766

92.7 %

93.2 %

96.9 %

West Hollywood

4

1.7%

1.2%

178,699

90.5 %

95.4 %

94.0 %

West Los Angeles

10

5.6%

5.9%

844,151

86.1 %

90.0 %

88.0 %

Total Greater Los Angeles

51

22.0%

28.1%

4,027,131

94.0%

95.2%

95.7%

San Diego County

Del Mar

15

7.7%

10.1%

1,448,547

89.6 %

92.2 %

95.1 %

I-15 Corridor

5

1.3%

3.8%

540,892

82.5 %

81.3 %

96.4 %

Point Loma

1

0.4%

0.8%

107,456

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

University Towne Center

1

0.1%

0.3%

47,846

91.4 %

91.4 %

91.4 %

Total San Diego County

22

9.5%

15.0%

2,144,741

88.3%

89.7%

95.6%

San Francisco Bay Area

Menlo Park

7

2.7%

2.6%

378,358

79.2 %

87.1 %

80.2 %

Mountain View

4

4.0%

3.8%

542,235

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Palo Alto

2

1.4%

1.2%

165,585

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Redwood City

2

3.4%

2.4%

347,269

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

San Francisco

11

39.2%

28.7%

4,107,473

93.0 %

93.1 %

99.1 %

South San Francisco

3

1.3%

1.0%

145,530

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Sunnyvale

4

4.8%

4.6%

663,460

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

Total San Francisco Bay Area

33

56.8%

44.3%

6,349,910

94.3%

95.0%

98.2%

Greater Seattle

Bellevue

2

5.4%

6.4%

917,027

91.1 %

96.9 %

98.7 %

Lake Union

6

6.3%

6.2%

884,763

100.0 %

98.6 %

100.0 %

Total Greater Seattle

8

11.7%

12.6%

1,801,790

95.5%

97.7%

99.3%

TOTAL STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO

114

100.0%

100.0%

14,323,572

93.5%

94.6%

97.3%

Total No. of

STABILIZED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Submarket

Buildings

Units

Greater Los Angeles

1550 N. El Centro Avenue

Hollywood

1

200

Average Office Occupancy

Quarter-to-Date

93.7%

________________________

  1. Includes stabilized retail space.
  2. Represents occupancy for properties in the stabilized portfolio as of the date presented, including properties sold subsequent to the date presented.

Average Residential Occupancy

Quarter-to-Date

93.5%

11

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket

Square Feet

Occupied

Greater Los Angeles, California

3101-3243 La Cienega Boulevard

Culver City

151,908

100.0%

2240

E. Imperial Highway

El Segundo

122,870

100.0%

2250

E. Imperial Highway

El Segundo

298,728

100.0%

2260

E. Imperial Highway

El Segundo

298,728

100.0%

909 N. Pacific Coast Highway

El Segundo

244,136

92.3%

999 N. Pacific Coast Highway

El Segundo

128,588

93.4%

1500

N. El Centro Avenue

Hollywood

104,504

100.0%

1525

N. Gower Street

Hollywood

9,610

100.0%

1575

N. Gower Street

Hollywood

251,245

100.0%

6115 W. Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood

26,105

100.0%

6121 W. Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood

91,173

100.0%

6255 W. Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood

323,920

96.8%

3750

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

10,718

100.0%

3760

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

165,278

92.5%

3780

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

221,452

79.4%

3800

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

192,476

100.0%

3840

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

136,026

100.0%

3880

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

96,923

100.0%

3900

Kilroy Airport Way

Long Beach

129,893

91.4%

8560 W. Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood

71,875

100.0%

8570 W. Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood

43,603

95.8%

8580 W. Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood

7,126

0.0%

8590 W. Sunset Boulevard

West Hollywood

56,095

85.6%

12100 W. Olympic Boulevard

West Los Angeles

152,048

71.6%

12200 W. Olympic Boulevard

West Los Angeles

150,832

90.2%

12233 W. Olympic Boulevard

West Los Angeles

151,029

81.0%

12312 W. Olympic Boulevard

West Los Angeles

76,644

100.0%

1633

26th Street

West Los Angeles

43,857

34.9%

2100/2110 Colorado Avenue

West Los Angeles

102,864

100.0%

3130 Wilshire Boulevard

West Los Angeles

90,074

100.0%

501 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Los Angeles

76,803

97.8%

Total Greater Los Angeles

4,027,131

94.0%

12

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket

Square Feet

Occupied

San Diego, California

12225

El Camino Real

Del Mar

58,401

100.0%

12235

El Camino Real

Del Mar

53,751

88.9%

12340

El Camino Real

Del Mar

89,272

50.1%

12390

El Camino Real

Del Mar

70,140

100.0%

12348

High Bluff Drive

Del Mar

39,193

85.3%

12770

El Camino Real

Del Mar

73,032

66.1%

12780

El Camino Real

Del Mar

140,591

100.0%

12790

El Camino Real

Del Mar

78,836

71.2%

12400

High Bluff Drive

Del Mar

209,220

100.0%

3579 Valley Centre Drive

Del Mar

54,960

31.1%

3611 Valley Centre Drive

Del Mar

129,656

100.0%

3661 Valley Centre Drive

Del Mar

128,364

100.0%

3721 Valley Centre Drive

Del Mar

115,193

100.0%

3811 Valley Centre Drive

Del Mar

112,067

100.0%

3745 Paseo Place

Del Mar

95,871

90.0%

13280

Evening Creek Drive South

I-15 Corridor

41,196

100.0%

13290

Evening Creek Drive South

I-15 Corridor

61,180

100.0%

13480

Evening Creek Drive North

I-15 Corridor

154,157

100.0%

13500

Evening Creek Drive North

I-15 Corridor

137,658

43.0%

13520

Evening Creek Drive North

I-15 Corridor

146,701

89.0%

2305 Historic Decatur Road

Point Loma

107,456

100.0%

4690 Executive Drive

University Towne Center

47,846

91.4%

Total San Diego County

2,144,741

88.3%

13

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket

Square Feet

Occupied

San Francisco Bay Area, California

4100

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

47,379

100.0%

4200

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

45,451

70.8%

4300

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

63,079

48.8%

4400

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

48,146

31.4%

4500

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

63,078

100.0%

4600

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

48,147

100.0%

4700

Bohannon Drive

Menlo Park

63,078

100.0%

1290-1300 Terra Bella Avenue

Mountain View

114,175

100.0%

331

Fairchild Drive

Mountain View

87,147

100.0%

680

E. Middlefield Road

Mountain View

170,090

100.0%

690

E. Middlefield Road

Mountain View

170,823

100.0%

1701

Page Mill Road

Palo Alto

128,688

100.0%

3150

Porter Drive

Palo Alto

36,897

100.0%

900

Jefferson Avenue

Redwood City

228,505

100.0%

900

Middlefield Road

Redwood City

118,764

100.0%

100

Hooper Street

San Francisco

394,340

87.6%

100

First Street

San Francisco

467,095

87.2%

1800

Owens Street

San Francisco

750,370

99.6%

303

Second Street

San Francisco

784,658

78.4%

201 Third Street

San Francisco

346,538

99.2%

360 Third Street

San Francisco

429,796

100.0%

250

Brannan Street

San Francisco

100,850

100.0%

301

Brannan Street

San Francisco

82,834

100.0%

333

Brannan Street

San Francisco

185,602

100.0%

345

Brannan Street

San Francisco

110,050

99.7%

350

Mission Street

San Francisco

455,340

99.7%

345

Oyster Point Boulevard

South San Francisco

40,410

100.0%

347

Oyster Point Boulevard

South San Francisco

39,780

100.0%

349

Oyster Point Boulevard

South San Francisco

65,340

100.0%

505

Mathilda Avenue

Sunnyvale

212,322

100.0%

555

Mathilda Avenue

Sunnyvale

212,322

100.0%

605

Mathilda Avenue

Sunnyvale

162,785

100.0%

599

Mathilda Avenue

Sunnyvale

76,031

100.0%

Total San Francisco Bay Area

6,349,910

94.3%

14

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued

Submarket

Square Feet

Occupied

Greater Seattle, Washington

601

108th Avenue NE

Bellevue

488,470

98.3%

10900 NE 4th Street

Bellevue

428,557

82.8%

837

N. 34th Street

Lake Union

112,487

100.0%

701

N. 34th Street

Lake Union

141,860

100.0%

801

N. 34th Street

Lake Union

169,412

100.0%

320 Westlake Avenue North

Lake Union

184,644

100.0%

321 Terry Avenue North

Lake Union

135,755

100.0%

401 Terry Avenue North

Lake Union

140,605

100.0%

Total Greater Seattle

1,801,790

95.5%

TOTAL

14,323,572

93.5%

15

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Information on Leases Commenced (1)

1st & 2nd Generation

2nd Generation

# of Leases (2)

Square Feet (2)

Retention

TI/LC

TI/LC

Changes in

Changes in

Weighted

Per Sq.Ft. /

GAAP

Average Lease

New

Renewal

New

Renewal

Rates

Per Sq.Ft. (3)

Year (3)

Rents

Cash Rents

Term (Mo.)

Quarter to Date

10

9

47,926

90,067

27.0%

$ 37.57

$

5.01

31.1%

21.0%

90

Information on Leases Executed (1)

1st & 2nd Generation

2nd Generation

# of Leases (4)

Square Feet (4)

TI/LC

TI/LC

Changes in

Changes in

Weighted

Per Sq.Ft. /

Average Lease

New

Renewal

New

Renewal

Per Sq.Ft. (3)

Year (3)

GAAP Rents

Cash Rents

Term (Mo.)

Quarter to Date (5)

7

9

131,661

90,067

$

60.11

$

8.29

57.5%

45.3%

87

________________________

  1. Includes 100% of consolidated property partnerships.
  2. Represents leasing activity for leases that commenced at properties in the stabilized portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2020, including first and second generation space, net ofmonth-to-month leases.
  3. Includes tenant improvement costs andthird-party leasing commissions. Amounts exclude tenant-funded tenant improvements and indirect leasing costs.
  4. Represents leasing activity for leases signed at properties in the stabilized portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2020, including first and second generation space, net ofmonth-to-month leases. Excludes leasing on new construction.
  5. During the three months ended March 31, 2020, 6 new leases totaling 125,420 square feet were signed but not commenced as of March 31, 2020.

16

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures

($ in thousands)

Q1 2020

1st Generation (Nonrecurring) Capital Expenditures:(1)

Capital Improvements

$

621

Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2)

4,307

Total

$

4,928

Q1 2020

2nd Generation (Recurring) Capital Expenditures:(1)

Capital Improvements

$

2,976

Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2)

14,087

Total

$

17,063

________________________

  1. Includes 100% of capital expenditures of consolidated property partnerships.
  2. Includes tenant improvement costs andthird-party leasing commissions. Amounts exclude tenant-funded tenant improvements.

17

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expiration Summary Schedule

($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)

# of Expiring

Total Square

% of Total

Annualized

% of Total

Annualized Rent

Year of Expiration

Annualized

Leases

Feet

Leased Sq. Ft.

Base Rent (1)

Base Rent

per Sq. Ft.

Remaining 2020 (2)

53

677,934

5.3%

$

29,929

4.3%

$

44.15

2021 (2)

81

842,815

6.4%

36,455

5.3%

43.25

2022

62

749,300

5.8%

32,462

4.6%

43.32

2023

77

1,233,952

9.4%

65,432

9.4%

53.03

2024

60

952,945

7.2%

46,791

6.7%

49.10

2025

51

634,142

4.8%

30,781

4.4%

48.54

2026

34

1,485,620

11.3%

65,703

9.4%

44.23

2027

28

1,227,633

9.3%

50,287

7.2%

40.96

2028

21

924,891

7.0%

57,805

8.3%

62.50

2029

26

775,552

5.9%

44,468

6.4%

57.34

2030 and beyond

47

3,636,258

27.6%

238,262

34.0%

65.52

Total (3)

540

13,141,042

100.0%

$

698,375

100.0%

$

53.14

________________________

  1. Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.
  2. Adjusting for leasing transactions executed as of March 31, 2020 but not yet commenced, the 2020 and 2021 expirations would be reduced by 173,477 and 173,267 square feet, respectively.
  3. For leases that have been renewed early with existing tenants, the expiration date and annualized base rent information presented takes into consideration the renewed lease terms. Excludes leases not commenced as of March 31, 2020, space leased undermonth-to-month leases, storage leases, vacant space and future lease renewal options not executed as of March 31, 2020.

18

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expiration Schedule by Region

($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)

# of

Total

% of Total

Annualized

% of Total

Annualized Rent

Year

Region

Annualized

Expiring Leases

Square Feet

Leased Sq. Ft.

Base Rent (1)

Base Rent

per Sq. Ft.

Greater Los Angeles

30

349,319

2.7%

$

13,724

2.0%

$

39.29

2020

San Diego

12

151,138

1.2%

6,345

0.9%

41.98

San Francisco Bay Area

10

155,043

1.2%

9,130

1.3%

58.89

Greater Seattle

1

22,434

0.2%

730

0.1%

32.54

Total

53

677,934

5.3%

$

29,929

4.3%

$

44.15

Greater Los Angeles

47

285,279

2.2%

$

11,630

1.7%

$

40.77

2021

San Diego

14

289,090

2.2%

11,635

1.7%

40.25

San Francisco Bay Area

11

239,093

1.8%

12,245

1.8%

51.21

Greater Seattle

9

29,353

0.2%

945

0.1%

32.19

Total

81

842,815

6.4%

$

36,455

5.3%

$

43.25

Greater Los Angeles

43

364,184

2.8%

$

16,471

2.4%

$

45.23

2022

San Diego

8

204,237

1.6%

6,991

1.0%

34.23

San Francisco Bay Area

6

115,111

0.9%

6,558

0.9%

56.97

Greater Seattle

5

65,768

0.5%

2,442

0.3%

37.13

Total

62

749,300

5.8%

$

32,462

4.6%

$

43.32

Greater Los Angeles

37

356,052

2.7%

$

18,874

2.7%

$

53.01

2023

San Diego

13

195,866

1.5%

8,163

1.2%

41.68

San Francisco Bay Area

21

588,422

4.5%

35,145

5.0%

59.73

Greater Seattle

6

93,612

0.7%

3,250

0.5%

34.72

Total

77

1,233,952

9.4%

$

65,432

9.4%

$

53.03

Greater Los Angeles

31

439,031

3.3%

$

19,711

2.8%

$

44.90

2024

San Diego

10

68,501

0.5%

3,522

0.5%

51.42

San Francisco Bay Area

11

239,751

1.8%

15,807

2.3%

65.93

Greater Seattle

8

205,662

1.6%

7,751

1.1%

37.69

Total

60

952,945

7.2%

$

46,791

6.7%

$

49.10

Greater Los Angeles

56

1,831,601

13.9%

$

80,073

11.4%

$

43.72

2025

San Diego

63

957,224

7.3%

46,355

6.6%

48.43

and

San Francisco Bay Area

53

4,602,672

34.9%

308,393

44.2%

67.00

Beyond

Greater Seattle

35

1,292,599

9.8%

52,485

7.5%

40.60

Total

207

8,684,096

65.9%

$

487,306

69.7%

$

56.11

________________________

  1. Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.

19

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Portfolio Quarterly Lease Expirations for 2020 and 2021

($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)

# of Expiring

Total Square

% of Total

Annualized

% of Total

Annualized Rent

Annualized

Leases

Feet

Leased Sq. Ft.

Base Rent (1)

Base Rent

per Sq. Ft.

2020:

Q2 2020

12

147,536

1.1%

$

7,029

1.0%

$

47.64

Q3 2020

18

176,222

1.4%

6,129

0.9%

34.78

Q4 2020

23

354,176

2.8%

16,771

2.4%

47.35

Total 2020 (2)

53

677,934

5.3%

$

29,929

4.3%

$

44.15

2021:

Q1 2021

19

176,993

1.3%

$

7,052

1.0%

$

39.84

Q2 2021

20

107,172

0.8%

4,038

0.7%

37.68

Q3 2021

21

388,069

3.0%

18,950

2.7%

48.83

Q4 2021

21

170,581

1.3%

6,415

0.9%

37.61

Total 2021 (2)

81

842,815

6.4%

$

36,455

5.3%

$

43.25

________________________

  1. Includes 100% of annualized base rent of consolidated property partnerships.
  2. Adjusting for leasing transactions executed as of March 31, 2020 but not yet commenced, the 2020 and 2021 expirations would be reduced by 173,477 and 173,267 square feet, respectively.

20

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Top Fifteen Tenants (1)

($ in thousands)

Annualized Base

Rentable

Percentage of

Percentage of

Tenant Name

Region

Total Annualized Base

Total Rentable

Rental Revenue (2)

Square Feet

Rental Revenue

Square Feet

Dropbox, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

$

55,998

738,081

8.0%

5.2%

GM Cruise, LLC

San Francisco Bay Area

36,337

374,618

5.2%

2.6%

LinkedIn Corporation / Microsoft Corporation

San Francisco Bay Area

29,752

663,460

4.3%

4.6%

Adobe Systems, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area / Greater Seattle

27,897

513,111

4.0%

3.6%

salesforce.com, inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

24,076

451,763

3.5%

3.2%

DIRECTV, LLC

Greater Los Angeles

23,152

684,411

3.3%

4.8%

Box, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

22,441

371,792

3.2%

2.6%

Okta, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

17,122

207,066

2.5%

1.4%

Riot Games, Inc.

Greater Los Angeles

15,514

251,509

2.2%

1.8%

Synopsys, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

15,492

340,913

2.2%

2.4%

Viacom International, Inc.

Greater Los Angeles

13,718

211,343

2.0%

1.5%

DoorDash, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

13,531

135,137

1.9%

0.9%

Amazon.com

Greater Seattle

12,397

277,399

1.8%

1.9%

Nektar Therapeutics, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area

12,297

135,350

1.8%

0.9%

Concur Technologies

Greater Seattle

10,643

288,322

1.5%

2.0%

Total Top Fifteen Tenants

$

330,367

5,644,275

47.4%

39.4%

________________________

  1. The information presented is as of March 31, 2020.
  2. Includes 100% of annualized base rental revenues of consolidated property partnerships.

21

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Consolidated Ventures (Noncontrolling Property Partnerships)

Property (1)

Venture Partner

Submarket

Rentable Square Feet

KRC Ownership %

100

First Street, San Francisco, CA

Norges Bank Real Estate Management

San Francisco

467,095

56%

303

Second Street, San Francisco, CA

Norges Bank Real Estate Management

San Francisco

784,658

56%

900

Jefferson Avenue and 900 Middlefield Road, Redwood City, CA (2)

Local developer

Redwood City

347,269

93%

____________________

  1. For breakout of Net Operating Income by partnership, refer to page 34, Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income.
  2. Reflects the KRC ownership percentage at time of agreement. Actual percentage may vary depending on cash flows or promote structure.

22

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Office Development Projects and Completed Residential Development Projects

($ in millions)

STABILIZED OFFICE AND RETAIL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS(1)

Location

Start Date

Stabilization

Total Estimated

Rentable

Total Project

Date (2)

Investment

Square Feet

% Occupied

1st Quarter

The Exchange on 16th

San Francisco

2Q 2015

1Q 2020

$

585.0

750,370

100%

One Paseo - Retail

Del Mar

4Q 2016

1Q 2020

100.0

95,871

90%

TOTAL:

$

685.0

846,241

98%

COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS NOT YET STABILIZED

Location

Start Date

Completion

Total Estimated

Number of

% Leased

Date

Investment

Units

One Paseo - Residential Phase I

Del Mar

4Q 2016

3Q 2019

$

145.0

237

70%

One Paseo - Residential Phase II

Del Mar

4Q 2016

1Q 2020

145.0

225

17%

TOTAL:

$

290.0

462

44%

____________________

  1. Our stabilized office portfolio includes stabilized retail space.
  2. For office and retail, represents the earlier of anticipated 95% occupancy date or one year from substantial completion of base building components.

23

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

In-Process Development

($ in millions)

Estimated

Total Cash

Construction

Estimated

Total Estimated

Costs Incurred

TENANT IMPROVEMENT(1)

Location

Rentable Square

as of

% Leased

Start Date

Stabilization Date (2)

Feet

Investment

3/31/2020 (3)

Office

San Diego County

One Paseo - Office

Del Mar

4Q 2018

2Q 2021

285,000

$

205.0

$

164.4

91%

Greater Seattle

333 Dexter

South Lake Union

2Q 2017

3Q 2022

635,000

410.0

285.1

100%

Greater Los Angeles

Netflix // On Vine - Office

Hollywood

1Q 2018

1Q 2021

355,000

300.0

210.8

100%

TOTAL:

1,275,000

$

915.0

$

660.3

98%

Estimated

Total Cash

Construction

Estimated

Total Estimated

Costs Incurred

Office %

UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Rentable Square

as of

Location

Start Date

Stabilization Date (2)

Feet

Investment

3/31/2020 (3)

Leased

Office / Life Science

San Francisco Bay Area

Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase I

South San Francisco

1Q 2019

4Q 2021

656,000

$

570.0

$

198.7

100%

San Diego County

2100 Kettner

Little Italy

3Q 2019

1Q 2022

200,000

140.0

48.9

-%

9455 Towne Centre Drive

University Towne Center

1Q 2019

1Q 2021

160,000

110.0

63.3

100%

Residential

Greater Los Angeles

Living // On Vine - Residential

Hollywood

4Q 2018

1Q 2021

193 Resi Units

195.0

141.1

N/A

San Diego County

One Paseo - Residential Phase III

Del Mar

4Q 2016

2Q 2020

146 Resi Units

95.0

93.1

N/A

TOTAL:

$

1,110.0

$

545.1

80%

________________________

  1. Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.
  2. For office and retail, represents the earlier of anticipated 95% occupancy date or one year from substantial completion of base building components. Formulti-phase projects, interest and carry cost capitalization may cease and recommence driven by various factors, including tenant improvement construction and other tenant related timing or project scope. The timing of completion of our projects may be impacted by factors outside of our control, including government restrictions and/or social distancing requirements on construction projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  3. Represents costs incurred as of March 31, 2020, excluding accrued liabilities recorded in accordance with GAAP. Upon adoption of ASC 842 "Leases" effective January 1, 2019, also excludes leasing overhead.

24

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Future Development Pipeline

($ in millions)

Approx. Developable

Total Cash Costs

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

Location

Incurred as of

Square Feet (1)

3/31/2020

(2)

San Diego County

Santa Fe Summit - Phases II and III

56 Corridor

600,000 - 650,000

$

79.4

1335 Broadway & 901 Park Boulevard

East Village

TBD

45.7

San Francisco Bay Area

Kilroy Oyster Point - Phases II - IV

South San Francisco

1,750,000 - 1,900,000

320.0

Flower Mart

SOMA

2,300,000

376.3

Greater Seattle

Seattle CBD Project

Seattle CBD

TBD

131.4

TOTAL:

$

952.8

________________________

  1. The developable square feet and scope of projects could change materially from estimated data provided due to one or more of the following: any significant changes in the economy, market conditions, our markets, tenant requirements and demands, construction costs, new supply, regulatory and entitlement processes or project design.
  2. Represents costs incurred as of March 31, 2020, excluding accrued liabilities recorded in accordance with GAAP.

25

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2020

($ in thousands)

Shares/Units

Aggregate Principal

% of Total

$

Amount or

Market

March 31, 2020

Value Equivalent

Capitalization

DEBT: (1)

Unsecured Line of Credit

$

380,000

3.4%

Unsecured Term Loan Facility

150,000

1.3%

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2023

300,000

2.7%

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2024

425,000

3.8%

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2025

400,000

3.6%

Unsecured Senior Notes Series A & B due 2026

250,000

2.2%

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2028

400,000

3.6%

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029

400,000

3.6%

Unsecured Senior Notes Series A & B due 2027 & 2029

250,000

2.2%

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2030

500,000

4.5%

Secured Debt

258,236

2.3%

Total Debt

$

3,713,236

33.2%

EQUITY AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN THE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP: (2)

Common limited partnership units outstanding (3)

2,021,287

$

128,756

1.2%

Shares of common stock outstanding

115,067,924

7,329,827

65.6%

Total Equity and Noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership

$

7,458,583

66.8%

TOTAL MARKET CAPITALIZATION

$

11,171,819

100.0%

________________________

  1. Represents the gross aggregate principal amount due at maturity before the effect of unamortized deferred financing costs and premiums and discounts. Excludes $350.0 million of 4.27% unsecured senior notes due 2031 the Operating Partnership issued on April 28, 2020 in connection with a private placement offering.
  2. Value based on closing share price of $63.70 as of March 31, 2020.
  3. Includes common units of the Operating Partnership not owned by the Company; does not include noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships.

26

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Debt Analysis

As of March 31, 2020

TOTAL DEBT COMPOSITION

Percent of

Weighted Average

Total Debt

Interest Rate

Years to Maturity

Secured vs. Unsecured Debt

Unsecured Debt

93.0%

3.6%

6.4

Secured Debt

7.0%

3.9%

6.9

Floating vs. Fixed-Rate Debt

Floating-Rate Debt

14.3%

1.9%

2.3

Fixed-Rate Debt

85.7%

3.9%

7.1

Stated Interest Rate

3.6%

6.4

GAAP Effective Rate

3.6%

GAAP Effective Rate Including Debt Issuance Costs

3.8%

KEY DEBT COVENANTS

Covenant

Actual Performance

as of March 31, 2020

Unsecured Credit and Term Loan Facility and Private Placement Notes (as defined in the Credit

Agreements):

Total debt to total asset value

less than 60%

29%

Fixed charge coverage ratio

greater than 1.5x

3.4x

Unsecured debt ratio

greater than 1.67x

3.48x

Unencumbered asset pool debt service coverage

greater than 1.75x

4.02x

Unsecured Senior Notes due 2023, 2024, 2025, 2028, 2029 and 2030 (as defined in the

Indentures):

Total debt to total asset value

less than 60%

34%

Interest coverage

greater than 1.5x

10.4x

Secured debt to total asset value

less than 40%

2%

Unencumbered asset pool value to unsecured debt

greater than 150%

304%

27

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Debt Analysis

($ in thousands)

DEBT MATURITY SCHEDULE

Floating/

Stated

Maturity

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

After 2024

Total (1)

Fixed Rate

Rate

Date

Unsecured Debt:

Floating

1.85%

7/31/2022

$

380,000

$

380,000

Floating

2.03%

7/31/2022

150,000

150,000

Fixed

3.80%

1/15/2023

300,000

300,000

Fixed

3.45%

12/15/2024

425,000

425,000

Fixed

4.38%

10/1/2025

400,000

400,000

Fixed

4.30%

7/18/2026

50,000

50,000

Fixed

4.35%

10/18/2026

200,000

200,000

Fixed

3.35%

2/17/2027

175,000

175,000

Fixed

4.75%

12/15/2028

400,000

400,000

Fixed

3.45%

2/17/2029

75,000

75,000

Fixed

4.25%

8/15/2029

400,000

400,000

Fixed

3.05%

2/15/2030

500,000

500,000

Total unsecured debt

3.59%

-

-

530,000

300,000

425,000

2,200,000

3,455,000

Secured Debt:

Fixed

3.57%

12/1/2026

2,428

3,341

3,462

3,587

3,718

152,668

169,204

Fixed

4.48%

7/1/2027

1,443

2,001

2,092

2,188

2,288

79,020

89,032

Total secured debt

3.88%

3,871

5,342

5,554

5,775

6,006

231,688

258,236

Total

3.61%

$

3,871

$

5,342

$

535,554

$

305,775

$

431,006

$

2,431,688

$

3,713,236

________________________

  1. Represents the gross aggregate principal amount due at maturity before the effect of unamortized deferred financing costs and premiums and discounts. Excludes $350.0 million of 4.27% unsecured senior notes due 2031 the Operating Partnership issued on April 28, 2020 in connection with a private placement offering.

28

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures

Included in this section are management's statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures provided in this supplemental financial report and, with respect to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO"), in the Company's earnings release on April 29, 2020 and the reasons why management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations.

Net Operating Income:

Management believes that Net Operating Income ("NOI") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company defines NOI as follows: consolidated operating revenues (rental income and other property income) less consolidated property and related expenses (property expenses, real estate taxes and ground leases). Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

Because NOI excludes leasing costs, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the consolidated revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance on a portfolio basis since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, rental rates, and tenant base have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of performance in the real estate industry.

However, NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

Same Store Net Operating Income:

Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. Because Same Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

However, Same Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

29

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued

Same Store Cash Net Operating Income:

Management believes that Same Store Cash NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store Cash NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, adjusted for the net effect of straight- line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles, and the provision for bad debts. Because Same Store Cash NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends on a cash basis such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store Cash NOI, and accordingly, our Same Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.

However, Same Store Cash NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

EBITDA, as adjusted:

Managementbelievesthatconsolidatedearningsbeforeinterestexpense,depreciationandamortization,gain/lossonearlyextinguishmentofdebt,gainsandlossesondepreciable real estate, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and distributions, original issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock and preferred units, and impairment losses ("EBITDA, as adjusted") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. When considered with other GAAP measures and FFO, management believes EBITDA, as adjusted, gives the investment community a more complete understanding of the Company's consolidated operating results, including the impact of general and administrative expenses and acquisition-related expenses, before the impact of investing and financing transactions and facilitates comparisons with competitors. Management also believes it is appropriate to present EBITDA, as adjusted, as it is used in several of the Company's financial covenants for both its secured and unsecured debt. However, EBITDA, as adjusted, should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it excludes financing costs as well as depreciation and amortization costs which are significant economic costs that could materially impact the Company's results of operations and liquidity. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA, as adjusted, and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA, as adjusted, may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.

30

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued

Funds From Operations:

The Company calculates Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO") in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders.

Management believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.

Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, management believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide.

However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations.

Funds Available for Distribution:

Management believes that Funds Available for Distribution available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FAD") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company computes FAD by adding to FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums and share-based compensation awards, amortization of above (below) market rents for acquisition properties and non-cash executive compensation expense then subtracting recurring tenant improvements,leasingcommissionsandcapitalexpendituresandeliminatingtheneteffectofstraight-linerents,amortizationofdeferredrevenuerelatedtotenantimprovements, adjusting for other lease related items and after adjustment for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships. FAD provides an additional perspective on the Company's ability to fund cash needs and make distributions to stockholders by adjusting FFO for the impact of certain cash and non-cash items, as well as adjusting FFO for recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs. Management also believes that FAD provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial position as compared to other REITs since FAD is a liquidity measure used by other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FAD and, accordingly, the Company's FAD may not be comparable to other REITs.

31

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Definitions Included in Supplemental

Annualized Base Rent:

Includes the impact of straight-lining rent escalations and the amortization of free rent periods and excludes the impact of the following: amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above/below market rents, amortization for lease incentives due under existing leases, and expense reimbursement revenue. Additionally, the underlying leases contain various expense structures including full service gross, modified gross and triple net. Amounts represent percentage of total portfolio annualized contractual base rental revenue.

Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Commenced):

Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for new/renewed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant longer than one year, or vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.

Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Executed):

Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for signed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant longer than one year, or vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.

Estimated Stabilization Date (Development):

Management's estimation of the earlier of stabilized occupancy (95%) or one year from the date of the cessation of major base building construction activities for office and retail properties and upon substantial completion for residential properties.

FAD Payout Ratio:

Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FAD.

First Generation Capital Expenditures:

Capital expenditures for newly acquired space, newly developed, redeveloped, or repositioned space. These costs are not subtracted in our calculation of FAD.

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio:

Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums) and current year accrued preferred dividends.

FFO Payout Ratio:

Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders.

32

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Definitions Included in Supplemental, continued

GAAP Effective Rate:

The rate at which interest expense is recorded for financial reporting purposes, which reflects the amortization of any discounts/premiums, excluding debt issuance costs.

Interest Coverage Ratio:

Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums).

Net Effect of Straight-Line Rents:

Represents the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period that was applied to deferred rents receivable balances for terminated leases and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances.

Net Operating Income Margins:

Calculated as Net Operating Income divided by total revenues.

Retention Rates (Leases Commenced):

Calculated as the percentage of space either renewed or expanded into by existing tenants or subtenants at lease expiration.

Same Store Portfolio:

Our Same Store portfolio includes all of our properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, i.e., owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2019 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of March 31, 2020. It does not include undeveloped land, development and redevelopment properties currently committed for construction, under construction, or in the tenant improvement phase, completed residential developments not yet stabilized and properties held-for-sale. We define redevelopment properties as those projects for which we expect to spend significant development and construction costs on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to a formal plan, the intended result of which is a higher economic return on the property.

Stated Interest Rate:

The rate at which interest expense is recorded per the respective loan documents, excluding the impact of the amortization of any debt discounts/premiums.

Tenant Improvement Phase:

Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.

33

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

39,817

$

36,903

Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership

705

700

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

4,896

4,191

Net Income

45,418

41,794

Adjustments:

General and administrative expenses

19,010

23,341

Leasing costs

1,456

1,757

Depreciation and amortization

74,370

66,135

Interest income and other net investment loss (gain)

3,128

(1,828)

Interest expense

14,444

11,243

Net Operating Income, as defined (1)

157,826

142,442

Wholly-Owned Properties

136,316

122,834

Consolidated property partnerships: (2)

100 First Street (3)

5,460

6,015

303 Second Street (3)

10,261

7,798

Crossing/900 (4)

5,789

5,795

Net Operating Income, as defined (1)

157,826

142,442

Non-Same Store GAAP Net Operating Income (5)

(23,345)

(7,667)

Same Store GAAP Net Operating Income

134,481

134,775

GAAP to Cash Adjustments:

GAAP Operating Revenues Adjustments, net (6)

(5,367)

(22,430)

GAAP Operating Expenses Adjustments, net (7)

(17)

(4)

Same Store Cash Net Operating Income

$

129,097

$

112,341

________________________

  1. Please refer to pages29-30 for Management Statements on Net Operating Income, Same Store Net Operating Income and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income.
  2. Reflects GAAP Net Operating Income for all periods presented.
  3. For all periods presented, an unrelated third party entity owned approximately 44% common equity interests in two properties located at 100 First Street and 303 Second Street in San Francisco, CA.
  4. For all periods presented, an unrelated third party entity owned an approximate 7% common equity interest in two properties located at 900 Jefferson Avenue and 900 Middlefield Road in Redwood City, CA.
  5. Includes the results of one office property disposed of during the second quarter of 2019, one property disposed of during the fourth quarter or 2019, one office property we acquired in the third quarter of 2019, our completed residential development that is not yet stabilized and ourin-process and future development projects.
  6. Includes the net effect ofstraight-line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and amortization of above and below market lease intangibles.
  7. Includes the amortization of above and below market lease intangibles for ground leases and the provision for bad debts.

34

Kilroy Realty Corporation

First Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to EBITDA, as Adjusted

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

39,817

$

36,903

Interest expense

14,444

11,243

Depreciation and amortization

74,370

66,135

Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership

705

700

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships

4,896

4,191

EBITDA, as adjusted (1)

$

134,232

$

119,172

________________________

  1. Please refer to page 30 for a Management Statement on EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.

35

Disclaimer

Kilroy Realty Corporation published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 22:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
06:08pKILROY REALTY : Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
PU
05:43pKILROY REALTY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:09pKILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Financial Results
BU
04/06KILROY REALTY : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conf..
BU
04/06KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Wins 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained ..
BU
03/30KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21KILROY REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Prices Offering of Common Stock
BU
02/18KILROY REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common ..
BU
02/13KILROY REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 899 M
EBIT 2020 242 M
Net income 2020 177 M
Debt 2020 3 785 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
EV / Sales2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2021 11,0x
Capitalization 7 197 M
Chart KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kilroy Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KILROY REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 76,94  $
Last Close Price 64,40  $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John B. Kilroy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey C. Hawken Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tyler H. Rose Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & EVP
Edward F. Brennan Lead Independent Director
Scott S. Ingraham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-25.79%7 197
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-29.59%15 076
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.01%8 378
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.88%7 442
DEXUS0.23%6 311
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-31.25%5 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group