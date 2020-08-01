Kilroy Realty : Q2 2020 Supplemental Financial Report

Stabilized Office Development Projects & Completed Residential Development Projects
This Supplemental Financial Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, among other things, information concerning lease expirations, debt maturities, potential investments, development and redevelopment activity, projected construction costs, dispositions and other forward-looking financial data. In some instances, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "future," "will," "would," "pursue," or "project" and variations of such words and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on Kilroy Realty Corporation's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of Kilroy Realty Corporation's control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: global market and general economic conditions and their effect on our liquidity and financial conditions and those of our tenants; adverse economic or real estate conditions generally, and specifically, in the States of California and Washington; risks associated with our investment in real estate assets, which are illiquid, and with trends in the real estate industry; defaults on or non-renewal of leases by tenants; any significant downturn in tenants'businesses; our ability to re-lease property at or above current market rates; costs to comply with government regulations, including environmental remediation; the availability of cash for distribution and debt service and exposure to risk of default under debt obligations; increases in interest rates and our ability to manage interest rate exposure; the availability of financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our future interest expense and our ability to pursue development, redevelopment and acquisition opportunities and refinance existing debt; a decline in real estate asset valuations, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain debt financing, and which may result in write-offs or impairment charges; significant competition, which may decrease the occupancy and rental rates of properties; potential losses that may not be covered by insurance; the ability to successfully complete acquisitions and dispositions on announced terms; the ability to successfully operate acquired, developed and redeveloped properties; the ability to successfully complete development and redevelopment projects on schedule and within budgeted amounts; delays or refusals in obtaining all necessary zoning, land use and other required entitlements, governmental permits and authorizations for our development and redevelopment properties; increases in anticipated capital expenditures, tenant improvement and/or leasing costs; defaults on leases for land on which some of our properties are located; adverse changes to, or enactment or implementations of, tax laws or other applicable laws, regulations or legislation, as well as business and consumer reactions to such changes; risks associated with joint venture investments, including our lack of sole decision-making authority, our reliance on co-venturers' financial condition and disputes between us and our co-venturers; environmental uncertainties and risks related to natural disasters; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions intended to prevent its spread, on our business and the economy generally. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect Kilroy Realty Corporation's business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption "Risk Factors" in Kilroy Realty Corporation's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2020 to be filed on July 30, 2020 and in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. Kilroy Realty Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this Supplemental Financial Report that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Executive Summary
Quarterly Financial Highlights
Net income available to common stockholders per share of $0.17, including $0.17 per share of severance costs and $0.05 per share of reversals of revenue related to the creditworthiness of certain tenants primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
FFO per share of $0.78, including $0.17 per share of severance costs and $0.05 per share of reversals of revenue related to the creditworthiness of certain tenants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic
Revenues of $219.4 million, net of $5.9 million of reversals of revenue as noted above
Same Store GAAP NOI decreased 1.3% compared to the prior year
Same Store Cash NOI increased 10.9% compared to the prior year
Quarterly Operating Highlights
Stabilized portfolio was 92.3% occupied and 96.0% leased at quarter-end
345,231 square feet of leases commenced in the stabilized portfolio
286,477 square feet of leases executed in the stabilized portfolio
GAAP rents increased approximately 30.0% from prior levels
Cash rents increased approximately 10.7% from prior levels
Collected 95% of contractual second quarter rent billings across all property types, including 98% from office and 100% from all of our top 15 tenants. Excluding rent relief provided to certain tenants, collected 97% across all property types, including 98% from office
The collection rate for July across all property types was 95%, including 97% from office and 100% from all of our top 15 tenants, as of the date of this report. Excluding rent relief provided to certain tenants, collected 96% across all property types, including 97% from office
Capital Markets Highlights
In April, completed a private placement of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of ten-year, 4.27% unsecured senior notes due 2031
As of the date of this report, approximately $1.3 billion of total liquidity comprised of $560.0 million of unrestricted cash on hand and full availability under the $750.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility
Strategic Highlights
In June, commenced GAAP revenue recognition on the first phase of 333 Dexter, which represents approximately 49% of the 635,000 square foot development project located in Seattle's South Lake Union submarket. The project is 100% leased to a Fortune 50 publicly-traded company
In June, commenced GAAP revenue recognition on 22,000 square feet at the office component of our 285,000 square foot One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego. In July, commenced GAAP revenue recognition on an additional 36,000 square feet, bringing the total GAAP revenue recognition commenced on this project to approximately 20% as of the date of this report
In July, completed construction on 146 residential units, the final phase of the residential
development at our One Paseo mixed-use project in the Del Mar submarket of San Diego. The residential development is 38% leased and in lease-up
________________________
Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 32-33 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2020 (1)
3/31/2020 (1)
12/31/2019 (1)
9/30/2019
6/30/2019 (1)
INCOME ITEMS:
Revenues
$
219,423
$
221,328
$
220,235
$
215,525
$
200,492
Lease Termination Fees, net
867
60
-
-
1,824
Net Operating Income (2)
157,410
157,826
154,679
152,170
141,916
Capitalized Interest and Debt Costs
20,516
21,418
20,339
20,585
20,880
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
19,618
39,817
72,500
43,846
42,194
EBITDA, as adjusted (2) (3)
120,321
134,232
131,734
129,163
120,025
Funds From Operations (3) (4)
93,089
110,173
109,518
109,243
99,905
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders per common share - diluted (5)
$
0.17
$
0.37
$
0.67
$
0.41
$
0.41
Funds From Operations per common share - diluted (3) (4)
$
0.78
$
1.00
$
1.00
$
1.01
$
0.95
LIQUIDITY ITEMS:
Funds Available for Distribution (4)
$
68,459
$
84,899
$
65,443
$
65,078
$
52,369
Dividends per common share (5)
$
0.485
$
0.485
$
0.485
$
0.485
$
0.485
RATIOS:
Net Operating Income Margins
71.7%
71.3%
70.2%
70.6%
70.8%
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
3.5x
3.9x
4.0x
4.2x
3.9x
FFO Payout Ratio
61.0%
51.5%
47.8%
48.0%
50.0%
FAD Payout Ratio
83.0%
66.9%
80.1%
80.5%
95.4%
ASSETS:
Real Estate Held for Investment before Depreciation
$
9,945,221
$
9,822,116
$
9,628,773
$
8,977,843
$
8,824,558
Total Assets
9,658,665
9,735,147
8,900,094
8,623,815
8,094,721
CAPITALIZATION: (6)
Total Debt
$
3,681,958
$
3,713,236
$
3,579,502
$
3,334,967
$
3,210,427
Total Common Equity and Noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership
Note: Definitions for commonly used terms in this Supplemental Financial Report are on pages 32-33 "Definitions Included in Supplemental."
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders includes $19.7 million of severance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020, reversals of revenue of $5.9 million and $6.5 million related to the creditworthiness of certain tenants primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, and $29.6 million and $7.2 million of gains on sale of depreciable operating properties for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
Please refer to pages 34-35 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Net Operating Income and EBITDA, as adjusted. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.
EBITDA, as adjusted, and Funds From Operations include $19.7 million of severance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and reversals of revenue of $5.9 million and $6.5 million related to the creditworthiness of tenants primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Please refer to page 7 for reconciliations of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and unitholders and Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders and page 8 for a reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution to common stockholders and unitholders.
Reported amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unit holders.
Please refer to page 26 for additional information regarding our capital structure.
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Common Stock Data (NYSE: KRC)
Three Months Ended
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
High Price
$
68.88
$
88.28
$
84.50
$
80.06
$
78.36
Low Price
$
51.49
$
49.01
$
76.35
$
74.25
$
72.87
Closing Price
$
58.70
$
63.70
$
83.90
$
77.89
$
73.81
Dividends per share - annualized
$
1.94
$
1.94
$
1.94
$
1.94
$
1.94
Closing common shares (in 000's) (1)
115,177
115,068
106,016
106,012
100,972
Closing common partnership units (in 000's) (1)
1,935
2,021
2,023
2,023
2,023
117,112
117,089
108,039
108,035
102,995
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
6/30/2019
ASSETS:
Land and improvements
$
1,546,209
$
1,506,357
$
1,466,166
$
1,315,448
$
1,284,582
Buildings and improvements
6,289,816
5,997,523
5,866,477
5,770,226
5,712,448
Undeveloped land and construction in progress
2,109,196
2,318,236
2,296,130
1,892,169
1,827,528
Total real estate assets held for investment
9,945,221
9,822,116
9,628,773
8,977,843
8,824,558
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,684,837)
(1,622,369)
(1,561,361)
(1,505,785)
(1,480,766)
Total real estate assets held for investment, net
8,260,384
8,199,747
8,067,412
7,472,058
7,343,792
Real estate assets and other assets held for sale, net
-
-
-
77,751
-
Cash and cash equivalents
605,012
762,134
60,044
297,620
52,415
Restricted cash
16,300
16,300
16,300
6,300
6,300
Marketable securities
23,175
19,984
27,098
26,188
25,203
Current receivables, net
20,925
16,534
26,489
34,116
27,563
Deferred rent receivables, net
358,914
352,352
337,937
314,812
297,358
Deferred leasing costs and acquisition-related intangible assets, net
209,637
204,392
212,805
202,063
203,451
Right of use ground lease assets
95,940
96,145
96,348
83,200
82,647
Prepaid expenses and other assets, net
68,378
67,559
55,661
109,707
55,992
TOTALASSETS
$
9,658,665
$
9,735,147
$
8,900,094
$
8,623,815
$
8,094,721
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
Liabilities:
Secured debt, net
$
256,113
$
257,359
$
258,593
$
259,027
$
259,455
Unsecured debt, net
3,399,105
3,050,103
3,049,185
3,048,209
2,553,651
Unsecured line of credit
-
380,000
245,000
-
375,000
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
401,378
417,547
418,848
439,081
385,567
Ground lease liabilities
98,093
98,247
98,400
87,617
87,082
Accrued dividends and distributions
57,600
57,620
53,219
53,205
50,800
Deferred revenue and acquisition-related intangible liabilities, net
129,264
130,843
139,488
134,828
136,266
Rents received in advance and tenant security deposits
63,523
65,913
66,503
57,428
59,997
Liabilities and deferred revenue of real estate assets held for sale
-
-
-
4,911
-
Total liabilities
4,405,076
4,457,632
4,329,236
4,084,306
3,907,818
Equity:
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
1,152
1,151
1,060
1,060
1,010
Additional paid-in capital
5,084,362
5,067,181
4,350,917
4,342,296
3,984,867
Distributions in excess of earnings
(113,223)
(76,182)
(58,467)
(78,707)
(70,345)
Total stockholders' equity
4,972,291
4,992,150
4,293,510
4,264,649
3,915,532
Noncontrolling Interests
Common units of the Operating Partnership
83,502
87,655
81,917
81,393
78,463
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
197,796
197,710
195,431
193,467
192,908
Total noncontrolling interests
281,298
285,365
277,348
274,860
271,371
Total equity
5,253,589
5,277,515
4,570,858
4,539,509
4,186,903
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
9,658,665
$
9,735,147
$
8,900,094
$
8,623,815
$
8,094,721
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, $ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUES
Rental income (1)
$
218,356
$
197,629
$
436,989
$
397,011
Other property income
1,067
2,863
3,762
4,683
Total revenues
219,423
200,492
440,751
401,694
EXPENSES
Property expenses
37,829
38,536
76,812
76,685
Real estate taxes
21,854
17,926
44,056
36,565
Ground leases
2,330
2,114
4,647
4,086
General and administrative expenses (2)
38,597
19,857
57,607
43,198
Leasing costs
1,330
2,650
2,786
4,407
Depreciation and amortization
80,085
68,252
154,455
134,387
Total expenses
182,025
149,335
340,363
299,328
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME
Interest income and other net investment (loss) gain
2,838
616
(290)
2,444
Interest expense
(15,884)
(11,727)
(30,328)
(22,970)
Gains on sales of depreciable operating properties
-
7,169
-
7,169
Total other (expenses) income
(13,046)
(3,942)
(30,618)
(13,357)
NET INCOME
24,352
47,215
69,770
89,009
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
(367)
(871)
(1,072)
(1,571)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
(4,367)
(4,150)
(9,263)
(8,341)
Total income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,734)
(5,021)
(10,335)
(9,912)
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
19,618
$
42,194
$
59,435
$
79,097
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
115,085
100,972
110,980
100,937
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
115,540
101,810
111,465
101,619
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE
Net income available to common stockholders per share - basic
$
0.17
$
0.41
$
0.53
$
0.77
Net income available to common stockholders per share - diluted
$
0.17
$
0.41
$
0.52
$
0.77
________________________
Rental income is presented net of reversals of revenue related to the creditworthiness of tenants. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, rental income include reversals of revenue of $5.9 million and $12.4 million, respectively, for certain tenants primarily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Includes $19.7 million and $20.3 million of severance costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution
(unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: (1)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
19,618
$
42,194
$
59,435
$
79,097
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
367
871
1,072
1,571
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
4,367
4,150
9,263
8,341
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
75,981
67,011
148,419
131,982
Gains on sales of depreciable real estate
-
(7,169)
-
(7,169)
Funds From Operations attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
(7,244)
(7,152)
(14,927)
(14,105)
Funds From Operations (1)(2)
$
93,089
$
99,905
$
203,262
$
199,717
Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - basic (3)
118,218
104,115
114,125
104,088
Weighted average common shares/units outstanding - diluted (4)
118,673
104,952
114,609
104,770
FFO per common share/unit - basic (1)
$
0.79
$
0.96
$
1.78
$
1.92
FFO per common share/unit - diluted (1)
$
0.78
$
0.95
$
1.77
$
1.91
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION: (1)
Funds From Operations (1)(2)
$
93,089
$
99,905
$
203,262
$
199,717
Adjustments:
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures
(22,366)
(33,433)
(39,429)
(55,016)
Amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements (2)(5)
(8,019)
(4,364)
(13,021)
(8,181)
Net effect of straight-line rents
(6,562)
(16,947)
(20,977)
(33,458)
Amortization of net below market rents (6)
(1,914)
(2,321)
(4,500)
(4,415)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and net debt discount/premium
571
582
1,076
717
Non-cash executive compensation expense (7)
11,895
7,244
19,054
14,828
Lease related adjustments, leasing costs and other (8)
1,564
(1,878)
5,025
(1,843)
Adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
201
3,581
2,868
5,954
Funds Available for Distribution (1)
$
68,459
$
52,369
$
153,358
$
118,303
________________________
See page 31 for Management Statements on Funds From Operations and Funds Available for Distribution. Reported per common share/unit amounts are attributable to common stockholders, common unitholders and restricted stock unit holders.
FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders includes amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements of $8.0 million and $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $13.0 million and $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are adjusted out of FFO in our calculation of FAD.
Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating share-based awards and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.
Calculated based on weighted average shares outstanding including participating and non-participatingshare-based awards, dilutive impact of stock options and contingently issuable shares, and assuming the exchange of all common limited partnership units outstanding.
Represents revenue recognized during the period as a result of the amortization of deferred revenue recorded for tenant-funded tenant improvements.
Represents the non-cash adjustment related to the acquisition of buildings with above and/or below market rents.
Includes non-cash amortization of share-based compensation and accrued potential future executive retirement benefits. Includes $4.1 million and $4.3 million of accelerated non-cash amortization of share-based compensation related to severance costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
Includes other cash and non-cash adjustments attributable to lease-related matters including GAAP revenue recognition timing differences, leasing costs and other.
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Funds Available for Distribution
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
101,082
$
65,870
$
224,022
$
165,660
Adjustments:
Recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures
(22,366)
(33,433)
(39,429)
(55,016)
Depreciation of non-real estate furniture, fixtures and equipment
(4,104)
(1,241)
(6,036)
(2,405)
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (1)
2,431
24,965
(11,151)
19,003
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships' share of FFO and FAD
(7,043)
(3,571)
(12,059)
(8,151)
Cash adjustments related to investing and financing activities
(1,541)
(221)
(1,989)
(788)
Funds Available for Distribution(2)
$
68,459
$
52,369
$
153,358
$
118,303
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Net Operating Income (1)
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Operating Revenues:
Rental income (2)(3)
$
188,604
$
173,065
9.0 %
$
375,619
$
344,947
8.9 %
Tenant reimbursements (3)
29,752
24,564
21.1 %
61,370
52,064
17.9 %
Other property income
1,067
2,863
(62.7)%
3,762
4,683
(19.7)%
Total operating revenues
219,423
200,492
9.4 %
440,751
401,694
9.7 %
Operating Expenses:
Property expenses
37,829
38,536
(1.8)%
76,812
76,685
0.2 %
Real estate taxes
21,854
17,926
21.9 %
44,056
36,565
20.5 %
Ground leases
2,330
2,114
10.2 %
4,647
4,086
13.7 %
Total operating expenses
62,013
58,576
5.9 %
125,515
117,336
7.0 %
Net Operating Income
$
157,410
$
141,916
10.9 %
$
315,236
$
284,358
10.9 %
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Same Store Analysis (1)
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Total Same Store Portfolio
Office Portfolio
Number of properties
92
92
92
92
Square Feet
12,935,383
12,935,383
12,935,383
12,935,383
Percent of Stabilized Portfolio
90.3%
95.5%
90.3%
95.5%
Average Occupancy
92.5%
93.9%
93.1%
93.6%
Operating Revenues:
Rental income (2)(3)
$
160,631
$
162,416
(1.1)%
$
323,582
$
325,878
(0.7)%
Tenant reimbursements (2)
21,692
23,295
(6.9)%
45,155
48,275
(6.5)%
Other property income
922
2,291
(59.8)%
3,102
4,002
(22.5)%
Total operating revenues
183,245
188,002
(2.5)%
371,839
378,155
(1.7)%
Operating Expenses:
Property expenses
32,936
36,154
(8.9)%
67,693
72,449
(6.6)%
Real estate taxes
17,214
17,067
0.9 %
34,460
34,177
0.8 %
Ground leases
2,121
2,114
0.3 %
4,230
4,086
3.5 %
Total operating expenses
52,271
55,335
(5.5)%
106,383
110,712
(3.9)%
GAAP Net Operating Income
$
130,974
$
132,667
(1.3)%
$
265,456
$
267,443
(0.7)%
Same Store Analysis (Cash Basis) (4)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Total operating revenues
$
175,792
$
166,703
5.5 %
$
359,017
$
334,425
7.4 %
Total operating expenses
52,288
55,364
(5.6)%
106,417
110,745
(3.9)%
Cash Net Operating Income
$
123,504
$
111,339
10.9 %
$
252,600
$
223,680
12.9 %
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region
Portfolio Breakdown
Occupied at
Leased at
STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO (1)
Buildings
YTD NOI %
SF %
Total SF
6/30/2020
3/31/2020 (2)
6/30/2020
Greater Los Angeles
Culver City
19
1.5%
1.1%
151,908
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
El Segundo
5
4.8%
7.6%
1,093,050
97.6 %
97.5 %
97.6 %
Hollywood
6
3.3%
5.6%
806,557
87.5 %
98.7 %
88.4 %
Long Beach
7
2.9%
6.7%
954,009
93.6 %
92.7 %
96.0 %
West Hollywood
4
1.5%
1.3%
180,244
90.9 %
90.5 %
94.4 %
West Los Angeles
10
5.6%
5.9%
844,151
82.0 %
86.1 %
83.8 %
Total Greater Los Angeles
51
19.6%
28.2%
4,029,919
91.2%
94.0%
92.4%
San Diego County
Del Mar
15
7.7%
10.1%
1,450,059
86.4 %
89.6 %
94.8 %
I-15 Corridor
5
1.4%
3.8%
540,892
87.4 %
82.5 %
96.4 %
Point Loma
1
0.4%
0.7%
107,456
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
University Towne Center
1
0.2%
0.3%
47,846
91.4 %
91.4 %
91.4 %
Total San Diego County
22
9.7%
14.9%
2,146,253
87.4%
88.3%
95.4%
San Francisco Bay Area
Menlo Park
7
2.7%
2.6%
378,358
74.8 %
79.2 %
74.8 %
Mountain View
4
4.1%
3.8%
542,235
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Palo Alto
2
1.5%
1.2%
165,585
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Redwood City
2
3.5%
2.4%
347,269
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
San Francisco
11
41.0%
28.7%
4,107,473
92.6 %
93.0 %
98.3 %
South San Francisco
3
1.3%
1.0%
145,530
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Sunnyvale
4
4.9%
4.6%
663,460
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Total San Francisco Bay Area
33
59.0%
44.3%
6,349,910
93.7%
94.3%
97.4%
Greater Seattle
Bellevue
2
5.3%
6.4%
917,027
92.0 %
91.1 %
98.7 %
Lake Union
6
6.4%
6.2%
884,763
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Total Greater Seattle
8
11.7%
12.6%
1,801,790
95.9%
95.5%
99.3%
TOTAL STABILIZED OFFICE PORTFOLIO
114
100.0%
100.0%
14,327,872
92.3%
93.5%
96.0%
Total No. of
Average Residential Occupancy
STABILIZED RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
Submarket
Buildings
Units
Q2 2020
Q1-Q2 2020
Greater Los Angeles
1550 N. El Centro Avenue
Hollywood
1
200
85.0%
89.3%
Average Office Occupancy
Q2 2020
Q1-Q2 2020
92.8%
93.2%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
Greater Los Angeles, California
3101-3243 La Cienega Boulevard
Culver City
151,908
100.0%
2240
E. Imperial Highway
El Segundo
122,870
100.0%
2250
E. Imperial Highway
El Segundo
298,728
100.0%
2260
E. Imperial Highway
El Segundo
298,728
100.0%
909 N. Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo
244,136
91.4%
999 N. Pacific Coast Highway
El Segundo
128,588
96.1%
1500
N. El Centro Avenue
Hollywood
104,504
27.9%
1525
N. Gower Street
Hollywood
9,610
100.0%
1575
N. Gower Street
Hollywood
251,245
100.0%
6115 W. Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood
26,105
73.1%
6121 W. Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood
91,173
100.0%
6255 W. Sunset Boulevard
Hollywood
323,920
94.4%
3750
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
10,718
62.9%
3760
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
166,521
94.1%
3780
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
221,452
85.1%
3800
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
192,476
98.4%
3840
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
136,026
100.0%
3880
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
96,923
100.0%
3900
Kilroy Airport Way
Long Beach
129,893
91.4%
8560 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
71,875
100.0%
8570 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
45,941
97.1%
8580 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
7,126
0.0%
8590 W. Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood
55,302
85.6%
12100 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
152,048
71.6%
12200 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
150,832
90.2%
12233 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
151,029
59.1%
12312 W. Olympic Boulevard
West Los Angeles
76,644
100.0%
1633
26th Street
West Los Angeles
43,857
34.9%
2100/2110 Colorado Avenue
West Los Angeles
102,864
100.0%
3130 Wilshire Boulevard
West Los Angeles
90,074
97.6%
501 Santa Monica Boulevard
West Los Angeles
76,803
97.8%
Total Greater Los Angeles
4,029,919
91.2%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
San Diego County, California
12225
El Camino Real
Del Mar
58,401
100.0%
12235
El Camino Real
Del Mar
53,751
88.9%
12340
El Camino Real
Del Mar
89,272
50.1%
12390
El Camino Real
Del Mar
70,140
100.0%
12348
High Bluff Drive
Del Mar
39,193
85.3%
12400
High Bluff Drive
Del Mar
210,732
89.4%
12770
El Camino Real
Del Mar
73,032
66.1%
12780
El Camino Real
Del Mar
140,591
100.0%
12790
El Camino Real
Del Mar
78,836
100.0%
3579 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
54,960
31.1%
3611 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
129,656
63.8%
3661 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
128,364
100.0%
3721 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
115,193
100.0%
3811 Valley Centre Drive
Del Mar
112,067
100.0%
3745 Paseo Place
Del Mar
95,871
90.0%
13280
Evening Creek Drive South
I-15 Corridor
41,196
100.0%
13290
Evening Creek Drive South
I-15 Corridor
61,180
100.0%
13480
Evening Creek Drive North
I-15 Corridor
154,157
100.0%
13500
Evening Creek Drive North
I-15 Corridor
137,658
62.0%
13520
Evening Creek Drive North
I-15 Corridor
146,701
89.0%
2305 Historic Decatur Road
Point Loma
107,456
100.0%
4690 Executive Drive
University Towne Center
47,846
91.4%
Total San Diego County
2,146,253
87.4%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
San Francisco Bay Area, California
4100
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
47,379
100.0%
4200
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
45,451
70.8%
4300
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
63,079
38.8%
4400
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
48,146
39.4%
4500
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
63,078
100.0%
4600
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
48,147
70.7%
4700
Bohannon Drive
Menlo Park
63,078
100.0%
1290-1300 Terra Bella Avenue
Mountain View
114,175
100.0%
331
Fairchild Drive
Mountain View
87,147
100.0%
680
E. Middlefield Road
Mountain View
170,090
100.0%
690
E. Middlefield Road
Mountain View
170,823
100.0%
1701
Page Mill Road
Palo Alto
128,688
100.0%
3150
Porter Drive
Palo Alto
36,897
100.0%
900
Jefferson Avenue
Redwood City
228,505
100.0%
900
Middlefield Road
Redwood City
118,764
100.0%
100
Hooper Street
San Francisco
394,340
87.6%
100
First Street
San Francisco
467,095
89.6%
1800
Owens Street
San Francisco
750,370
99.6%
303
Second Street
San Francisco
784,658
78.4%
201 Third Street
San Francisco
346,538
90.3%
360 Third Street
San Francisco
429,796
100.0%
250
Brannan Street
San Francisco
100,850
100.0%
301
Brannan Street
San Francisco
82,834
100.0%
333
Brannan Street
San Francisco
185,602
100.0%
345
Brannan Street
San Francisco
110,050
99.7%
350
Mission Street
San Francisco
455,340
99.7%
345
Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
40,410
100.0%
347
Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
39,780
100.0%
349
Oyster Point Boulevard
South San Francisco
65,340
100.0%
505
Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
212,322
100.0%
555
Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
212,322
100.0%
605
Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
162,785
100.0%
599
Mathilda Avenue
Sunnyvale
76,031
100.0%
Total San Francisco Bay Area
6,349,910
93.7%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Office Portfolio Occupancy Overview by Region, continued
Submarket
Square Feet
Occupied
Greater Seattle, Washington
601
108th Avenue NE
Bellevue
488,470
98.3%
10900 NE 4th Street
Bellevue
428,557
84.7%
837
N. 34th Street
Lake Union
112,487
100.0%
701
N. 34th Street
Lake Union
141,860
100.0%
801
N. 34th Street
Lake Union
169,412
100.0%
320 Westlake Avenue North
Lake Union
184,644
100.0%
321 Terry Avenue North
Lake Union
135,755
100.0%
401 Terry Avenue North
Lake Union
140,605
100.0%
Total Greater Seattle
1,801,790
95.9%
TOTAL
14,327,872
92.3%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Information on Leases Commenced (1)
1st & 2nd Generation
2nd Generation
# of Leases (2)
Square Feet (2)
Retention
TI/LC
TI/LC
Changes in
Changes in
Weighted
Per Sq.Ft. /
GAAP
Average Lease
New
Renewal
New
Renewal
Rates
Per Sq.Ft. (3)
Year (3)
Rents
Cash Rents
Term (Mo.)
Quarter to Date
13
9
111,968
233,263
50.1%
$ 61.16
$ 10.05
37.2%
15.4%
73
Year to Date
23
18
159,894
323,330
40.4%
54.49
8.38
36.4%
16.6%
78
Information on Leases Executed (1)
1st & 2nd Generation
2nd Generation
# of Leases (4)
Square Feet (4)
TI/LC
TI/LC
Changes in
Changes in
Weighted
Per Sq.Ft. /
Average Lease
New
Renewal
New
Renewal
Per Sq.Ft. (3)
Year (3)
GAAP Rents
Cash Rents
Term (Mo.)
Quarter to Date (5)
5
9
53,214
233,263
$
54.10
$
9.02
30.0%
10.7%
72
Year to Date (6)
12
18
184,875
323,330
56.72
8.62
36.9%
18.6%
79
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Capital Expenditures
($ in thousands)
Total 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
1st Generation (Nonrecurring) Capital Expenditures:(1)
Capital Improvements
$
1,212
$
591
$
621
Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2)
5,305
998
4,307
Total
$
6,517
$
1,589
$
4,928
Total 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
2nd Generation (Recurring) Capital Expenditures:(1)
Capital Improvements
$
10,662
$
7,686
$
2,976
Tenant Improvements & Leasing Commissions (2)
28,767
14,680
14,087
Total
$
39,429
$
22,366
$
17,063
# of Expiring
Total Square
% of Total
Annualized
% of Total
Annualized Rent
Year of Expiration
Annualized
Leases
Feet
Leased Sq. Ft.
Base Rent (1)
Base Rent
per Sq. Ft.
Remaining 2020 (2)
35
395,942
3.1%
$
17,080
2.5%
$
43.14
2021 (2)
78
764,334
5.8%
32,319
4.6%
42.28
2022 (2)
65
749,808
5.8%
32,351
4.7%
43.15
2023
81
1,299,381
10.0%
68,853
9.9%
52.99
2024
58
945,844
7.3%
46,338
6.6%
48.99
2025
53
663,871
5.1%
32,304
4.6%
48.66
2026
34
1,597,161
12.3%
72,710
10.5%
45.52
2027
35
1,273,218
9.8%
53,159
7.6%
41.75
2028
21
878,790
6.8%
54,616
7.9%
62.15
2029
21
763,347
5.9%
43,381
6.2%
56.83
2030 and beyond
52
3,678,861
28.1%
242,121
34.9%
65.81
Total (3)
533
13,010,557
100.0%
$
695,232
100.0%
$
53.44
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Lease Expiration Schedule by Region
($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)
# of
Total
% of Total
Annualized
% of Total
Annualized Rent
Year
Region
Annualized
Expiring Leases
Square Feet
Leased Sq. Ft.
Base Rent (1)
Base Rent
per Sq. Ft.
Greater Los Angeles
22
243,813
1.9%
$
9,465
1.4%
$
38.82
2020
San Diego
7
61,044
0.5%
2,340
0.3%
38.33
San Francisco Bay Area
5
68,651
0.5%
4,545
0.7%
66.20
Greater Seattle
1
22,434
0.2%
730
0.1%
32.54
Total
35
395,942
3.1%
$
17,080
2.5%
$
43.14
Greater Los Angeles
49
330,964
2.5%
$
13,084
1.8%
$
39.53
2021
San Diego
15
187,468
1.4%
6,795
1.0%
36.25
San Francisco Bay Area
10
234,125
1.8%
11,947
1.7%
51.03
Greater Seattle
4
11,777
0.1%
493
0.1%
41.86
Total
78
764,334
5.8%
$
32,319
4.6%
$
42.28
Greater Los Angeles
42
362,860
2.8%
$
16,382
2.5%
$
45.15
2022
San Diego
8
204,237
1.6%
6,991
1.0%
34.23
San Francisco Bay Area
6
115,111
0.9%
6,558
0.9%
56.97
Greater Seattle
9
67,600
0.5%
2,420
0.3%
35.80
Total
65
749,808
5.8%
$
32,351
4.7%
$
43.15
Greater Los Angeles
39
396,914
3.1%
$
21,261
3.1%
$
53.57
2023
San Diego
13
195,866
1.5%
8,138
1.2%
41.55
San Francisco Bay Area
22
597,245
4.6%
35,784
5.1%
59.92
Greater Seattle
7
109,356
0.8%
3,670
0.5%
33.56
Total
81
1,299,381
10.0%
$
68,853
9.9%
$
52.99
Greater Los Angeles
31
439,031
3.4%
$
19,745
2.8%
$
44.97
2024
San Diego
9
64,792
0.5%
3,243
0.5%
50.05
San Francisco Bay Area
10
236,359
1.8%
15,605
2.2%
66.02
Greater Seattle
8
205,662
1.6%
7,745
1.1%
37.66
Total
58
945,844
7.3%
$
46,338
6.6%
$
48.99
Greater Los Angeles
57
1,784,117
13.7%
$
76,741
11.0%
$
43.01
2025
San Diego
68
1,119,961
8.6%
55,859
8.0%
49.88
and
San Francisco Bay Area
54
4,650,603
35.7%
312,831
45.1%
67.27
Beyond
Greater Seattle
37
1,300,567
10.0%
52,860
7.6%
40.64
Total
216
8,855,248
68.0%
$
498,291
71.7%
$
56.27
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Portfolio Quarterly Lease Expirations for 2020 and 2021
($ in thousands, except for annualized rent per sq. ft.)
# of Expiring
Total Square
% of Total
Annualized
% of Total
Annualized Rent
Annualized
Leases
Feet
Leased Sq. Ft.
Base Rent (1)
Base Rent
per Sq. Ft.
2020:
Q3 2020
15
125,357
1.0%
$
5,015
0.8%
$
40.01
Q4 2020
20
270,585
2.1%
12,065
1.7%
44.59
Total 2020 (2)
35
395,942
3.1%
$
17,080
2.5%
$
43.14
2021:
Q1 2021
18
172,392
1.2%
$
6,753
1.0%
$
39.17
Q2 2021
19
100,996
0.8%
3,728
0.5%
36.91
Q3 2021
24
336,305
2.6%
15,814
2.3%
47.02
Q4 2021
17
154,641
1.2%
6,024
0.9%
38.95
Total 2021 (2)
78
764,334
5.8%
$
32,319
4.7%
$
42.28
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Top Fifteen Tenants (1)
($ in thousands)
Percentage of
Percentage of
Annualized Base
Rentable
Total Annualized
Tenant Name
Region
Base Rental
Total Rentable
Year(s) of Lease Expiration
Rental Revenue (2)
Square Feet
Revenue
Square Feet
Dropbox, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
$
55,998
738,081
7.9%
5.0%
2033
GM Cruise, LLC
San Francisco Bay Area
36,337
374,618
5.1%
2.6%
2031
LinkedIn Corporation / Microsoft Corporation
San Francisco Bay Area
29,752
663,460
4.2%
4.5%
2024 / 2026
Adobe Systems, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area / Greater Seattle
27,897
513,111
3.9%
3.5%
2027 / 2031
salesforce.com, inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
24,076
451,763
3.4%
3.1%
2031 / 2032
DIRECTV, LLC
Greater Los Angeles
23,152
684,411
3.3%
4.7%
2027
Box, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
22,441
371,792
3.2%
2.5%
2021 / 2028
Okta, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
18,263
218,100
2.6%
1.5%
2028
Riot Games, Inc.
Greater Los Angeles
15,554
251,509
2.2%
1.7%
2020 / 2023 / 2024
Synopsys, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
15,492
340,913
2.2%
2.3%
2030
Fortune 50 Publicly-Traded Company (3)
Greater Seattle
15,355
311,983
2.2%
2.1%
2033
Viacom International, Inc.
Greater Los Angeles
13,718
211,343
1.9%
1.4%
2028
DoorDash, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
13,531
135,137
1.9%
0.9%
2032
Amazon.com
Greater Seattle
12,397
277,399
1.7%
1.9%
2030
Nektar Therapeutics, Inc.
San Francisco Bay Area
12,297
135,350
1.7%
0.9%
2030
Total Top Fifteen Tenants
$
336,260
5,678,970
47.4%
38.6%
Local developer
Redwood City
347,269
93%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Stabilized Office Development Projects and Completed Residential Development Projects
($ in millions)
STABILIZED OFFICE AND RETAIL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS(1)
Location
Start Date
Stabilization
Total Estimated
Rentable
Total Project
Date (2)
Investment
Square Feet
% Occupied
1st Quarter
The Exchange on 16th
San Francisco
2Q 2015
1Q 2020
$
585.0
750,370
100%
One Paseo - Retail
Del Mar
4Q 2016
1Q 2020
100.0
95,871
90%
TOTAL:
$
685.0
846,241
98%
COMPLETED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS NOT YET STABILIZED
Location
Start Date
Completion
Total Estimated
Number of
% Leased
Date
Investment
Units
One Paseo - Residential Phase I
Del Mar
4Q 2016
3Q 2019
$
145.0
237
68%
One Paseo - Residential Phase II
Del Mar
4Q 2016
1Q 2020
145.0
225
21%
TOTAL:
$
290.0
462
45%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
In-Process Development
($ in millions)
Estimated
Total Cash
Construction
Estimated
Total Estimated
Costs Incurred
Total Project
TENANT IMPROVEMENT(1)
Location
Rentable Square
as of
% Leased
Start Date
Stabilization Date (2)
Feet
Investment
6/30/2020 (3)
% Occupied
Office
San Diego County
One Paseo - Office
Del Mar
4Q 2018
2Q 2021
285,000
$
205.0
$
175.1
91%
20%
Greater Seattle
333 Dexter (4)
South Lake Union
2Q 2017
3Q 2022
635,000
410.0
291.2
100%
49%
Greater Los Angeles
Netflix // On Vine - Office
Hollywood
1Q 2018
1Q 2021
355,000
300.0
221.7
100%
-%
TOTAL:
1,275,000
$
915.0
$
688.0
98%
29%
Estimated
Total Cash
Construction
Estimated
Total Estimated
Costs Incurred
Office %
UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Rentable Square
as of
Location
Start Date
Stabilization Date (2)
Feet
Investment
6/30/2020 (3)
Leased
Office / Life Science
San Francisco Bay Area
Kilroy Oyster Point - Phase I
South San Francisco
1Q 2019
4Q 2021
656,000
$
570.0
$
214.3
100%
San Diego County
2100 Kettner
Little Italy
3Q 2019
1Q 2022
200,000
140.0
66.5
-%
9455 Towne Centre Drive
University Towne Center
1Q 2019
1Q 2021
160,000
110.0
67.2
100%
Residential
Greater Los Angeles
Living // On Vine - Residential
Hollywood
4Q 2018
1Q 2021
193 Resi Units
195.0
157.1
N/A
San Diego County
One Paseo - Residential Phase III
Del Mar
4Q 2016
3Q 2020
146 Resi Units
100.0
95.5
N/A
TOTAL:
$
1,115.0
$
600.6
80%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Future Development Pipeline
($ in millions)
Approx. Developable
Total Cash Costs
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
Location
Incurred as of
Square Feet (1)
6/30/2020
(2)
San Diego County
Santa Fe Summit - Phases II and III
56 Corridor
600,000 - 650,000
$
79.7
1335 Broadway & 901 Park Boulevard
East Village
TBD
46.5
San Francisco Bay Area
Kilroy Oyster Point - Phases II - IV
South San Francisco
1,750,000 - 1,900,000
312.2
Flower Mart
SOMA
2,300,000
383.9
Greater Seattle
SIX0 - Office & Residential
Seattle CBD
TBD
134.2
TOTAL:
$
956.5
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Capital Structure
As of June 30, 2020
($ in thousands)
Shares/Units
Aggregate Principal
% of Total
$
Amount or
Market
June 30, 2020
Value Equivalent
Capitalization
DEBT: (1)(2)
Unsecured Term Loan Facility
$
150,000
1.4%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2023
300,000
2.8%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2024
425,000
4.0%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2025
400,000
3.8%
Unsecured Senior Notes Series A & B due 2026
250,000
2.4%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2028
400,000
3.8%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2029
400,000
3.8%
Unsecured Senior Notes Series A & B due 2027 & 2029
250,000
2.4%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2030
500,000
4.8%
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2031
350,000
3.3%
Secured Debt
256,958
2.4%
Total Debt
$
3,681,958
34.9%
EQUITY AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST IN THE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP: (3)
Common limited partnership units outstanding (4)
1,934,586
$
113,560
1.1%
Shares of common stock outstanding
115,176,538
6,760,863
64.0%
Total Equity and Noncontrolling Interests in the Operating Partnership
$
6,874,423
65.1%
TOTAL MARKET CAPITALIZATION
$
10,556,381
100.0%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Debt Analysis
As of June 30, 2020
TOTAL DEBT COMPOSITION (1)
Percent of
Weighted Average
Total Debt
Interest Rate
Years to Maturity
Secured vs. Unsecured Debt
Unsecured Debt
93.0%
3.8%
7.0
Secured Debt
7.0%
3.9%
6.6
Floating vs. Fixed-Rate Debt
Floating-Rate Debt
4.1%
1.3%
2.1
Fixed-Rate Debt
95.9%
3.9%
7.2
Stated Interest Rate
3.8%
7.0
GAAP Effective Rate
3.9%
GAAP Effective Rate Including Debt Issuance Costs
4.0%
KEY DEBT COVENANTS
Covenant
Actual Performance
as of June 30, 2020
Unsecured Credit and Term Loan Facility and Private Placement Notes (as defined in the Credit
Agreements):
Total debt to total asset value
less than 60%
28%
Fixed charge coverage ratio
greater than 1.5x
3.4x
Unsecured debt ratio
greater than 1.67x
3.32x
Unencumbered asset pool debt service coverage
greater than 1.75x
4.14x
Unsecured Senior Notes due 2023, 2024, 2025, 2028, 2029 and 2030 (as defined in the
Indentures):
Total debt to total asset value
less than 60%
34%
Interest coverage
greater than 1.5x
9.8x
Secured debt to total asset value
less than 40%
2%
Unencumbered asset pool value to unsecured debt
greater than 150%
307%
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Debt Analysis
($ in thousands)
DEBT MATURITY SCHEDULE
Floating/
Stated
Maturity
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
After 2024
Total (1)
Fixed Rate
Rate
Date
Unsecured Debt(2):
Floating
1.28%
7/31/2022
$
150,000
$
150,000
Fixed
3.80%
1/15/2023
300,000
300,000
Fixed
3.45%
12/15/2024
425,000
425,000
Fixed
4.38%
10/1/2025
400,000
400,000
Fixed
4.30%
7/18/2026
50,000
50,000
Fixed
4.35%
10/18/2026
200,000
200,000
Fixed
3.35%
2/17/2027
175,000
175,000
Fixed
4.75%
12/15/2028
400,000
400,000
Fixed
3.45%
2/17/2029
75,000
75,000
Fixed
4.25%
8/15/2029
400,000
400,000
Fixed
3.05%
2/15/2030
500,000
500,000
Fixed
4.27%
1/31/2031
350,000
350,000
Total unsecured debt
3.82%
-
-
150,000
300,000
425,000
2,550,000
3,425,000
Secured Debt:
Fixed
3.57%
12/1/2026
1,626
3,341
3,462
3,587
3,718
152,668
168,402
Fixed
4.48%
7/1/2027
968
2,001
2,092
2,188
2,288
79,019
88,556
Total secured debt
3.83%
2,594
5,342
5,554
5,775
6,006
231,687
256,958
Total
3.83%
$
2,594
$
5,342
$
155,554
$
305,775
$
431,006
$
2,781,687
$
3,681,958
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures
Included in this section are management's statements regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures provided in this supplemental financial report and, with respect to Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO"), in the Company's earnings release on July 29, 2020 and the reasons why management believes that these measures provide useful information to investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations.
Net Operating Income:
Management believes that Net Operating Income ("NOI") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The Company defines NOI as follows: consolidated operating revenues (rental income and other property income) less consolidated property and related expenses (property expenses, real estate taxes and ground leases). Other real estate investment trusts ("REITs") may use different methodologies for calculating NOI, and accordingly, the Company's NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.
Because NOI excludes leasing costs, general and administrative expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, other nonproperty income and losses, and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the consolidated revenues and expenses directly associated with owning and operating commercial real estate and the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, and operating costs, providing a perspective on operations not immediately apparent from net income. The Company uses NOI to evaluate its operating performance on a portfolio basis since NOI allows the Company to evaluate the impact that factors such as occupancy levels, lease structure, rental rates, and tenant base have on the Company's results, margins and returns. In addition, management believes that NOI provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial and operating performance when compared to other REITs since NOI is generally recognized as a standard measure of performance in the real estate industry.
However, NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
Same Store Net Operating Income:
Management believes that Same Store NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods. Because Same Store NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store NOI, and accordingly, the Company's Same Store NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.
However, Same Store NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, leasing costs, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses and the level of capital expenditures necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
29
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued
Same Store Cash Net Operating Income:
Management believes that Same Store Cash NOI is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. Same Store Cash NOI represents the consolidated NOI for all of the properties that were owned and included in the Company's stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, adjusted for the net effect of straight- line rents, amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above and below market lease intangibles, and the provision for bad debts. Because Same Store Cash NOI excludes the change in NOI from developed, redeveloped, acquired and disposed of and held for sale properties, it highlights operating trends on a cash basis such as occupancy levels, rental rates and operating costs on properties. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating Same Store Cash NOI, and accordingly, our Same Store Cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs.
However, Same Store Cash NOI should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's financial performance since it does not reflect the operations of the Company's entire portfolio, nor does it reflect the impact of general and administrative expenses, acquisition-related expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization costs, other nonproperty income and losses, the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, or trends in development and construction activities which are significant economic costs and activities that could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
EBITDA, as adjusted:
Managementbelievesthatconsolidatedearningsbeforeinterestexpense,depreciationandamortization,gain/lossonearlyextinguishmentofdebt,gainsandlossesondepreciable real estate, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, preferred dividends and distributions, original issuance costs of redeemed preferred stock and preferred units, and impairment losses ("EBITDA, as adjusted") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. When considered with other GAAP measures and FFO, management believes EBITDA, as adjusted, gives the investment community a more complete understanding of the Company's consolidated operating results, including the impact of general and administrative expenses and acquisition-related expenses, before the impact of investing and financing transactions and facilitates comparisons with competitors. Management also believes it is appropriate to present EBITDA, as adjusted, as it is used in several of the Company's financial covenants for both its secured and unsecured debt. However, EBITDA, as adjusted, should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it excludes financing costs as well as depreciation and amortization costs which are significant economic costs that could materially impact the Company's results of operations and liquidity. Other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating EBITDA, as adjusted, and, accordingly, the Company's EBITDA, as adjusted, may not be comparable to other REITs. The Company's calculation of EBITDA, as adjusted, is the same as EBITDAre, as defined by NAREIT, as the Company does not have any unconsolidated joint ventures.
30
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Management Statements on Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures, continued
Funds From Operations:
The Company calculates Funds From Operations available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FFO") in accordance with the 2018 Restated White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT. The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding extraordinary items, as defined by GAAP, gains and losses from sales of depreciable real estate and impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs and depreciation of non-real estate assets) and after adjustment for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our calculation of FFO includes the amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements and excludes the depreciation of the related tenant improvement assets. We also add back net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership because we report FFO attributable to common stockholders and common unitholders.
Management believes that FFO is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. The exclusion from FFO of gains and losses from the sale of operating real estate assets allows investors and analysts to readily identify the operating results of the assets that form the core of the Company's activity and assists in comparing those operating results between periods. Also, because FFO is generally recognized as the industry standard for reporting the operations of REITs, it facilitates comparisons of operating performance to other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies to calculate FFO, and accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to all other REITs.
Implicit in historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP is the assumption that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies using historical cost accounting alone to be insufficient. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, management believes that FFO along with the required GAAP presentations provides a more complete measurement of the Company's performance relative to its competitors and a more appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing and investing activities than the required GAAP presentations alone would provide.
However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of the Company's operating performance since it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, which are significant economic costs and could materially impact the Company's results from operations.
Funds Available for Distribution:
Management believes that Funds Available for Distribution available to common stockholders and common unitholders ("FAD") is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's liquidity. The Company computes FAD by adding to FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs, debt discounts and premiums and share-based compensation awards, amortization of above (below) market rents for acquisition properties and non-cash executive compensation expense then subtracting recurring tenant improvements,leasingcommissionsandcapitalexpendituresandeliminatingtheneteffectofstraight-linerents,amortizationofdeferredrevenuerelatedtotenantimprovements, adjusting for other lease related items and amounts of gain or loss on marketable securities related to the Company's executive deferred compensation plan that are capitalized as development costs, and after adjustment for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships. FAD provides an additional perspective on the Company's ability to fund cash needs and make distributions to stockholders by adjusting FFO for the impact of certain cash and non-cash items, as well as adjusting FFO for recurring capital expenditures and leasing costs. Management also believes that FAD provides useful information to the investment community about the Company's financial position as compared to other REITs since FAD is a liquidity measure used by other REITs. However, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating FAD and, accordingly, the Company's FAD may not be comparable to other REITs.
31
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Definitions Included in Supplemental
Annualized Base Rent:
Includes the impact of straight-lining rent escalations and the amortization of free rent periods and excludes the impact of the following: amortization of deferred revenue related to tenant-funded tenant improvements, amortization of above/below market rents, amortization for lease incentives due under existing leases, and expense reimbursement revenue. Additionally, the underlying leases contain various expense structures including full service gross, modified gross and triple net. Amounts represent percentage of total portfolio annualized contractual base rental revenue.
Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Commenced):
Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for new/renewed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant longer than one year, or vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.
Change in GAAP/Cash Rents (Leases Executed):
Calculated as the change between GAAP/cash rents for signed leases and the expiring GAAP/cash rents for the same space. Excludes leases for which the space was vacant longer than one year, or vacant when the property was acquired by the Company.
Estimated Stabilization Date (Development):
Management's estimation of the earlier of stabilized occupancy (95%) or one year from the date of the cessation of major base building construction activities for office and retail properties and upon substantial completion for residential properties.
FAD Payout Ratio:
Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FAD.
First Generation Capital Expenditures:
Capital expenditures for newly acquired space, newly developed, redeveloped, or repositioned space. These costs are not subtracted in our calculation of FAD.
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio:
Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums) and current year accrued preferred dividends.
FFO Payout Ratio:
Calculated as current-quarter dividends accrued to common stockholders and common unitholders (excluding dividend equivalents accrued to restricted stock unitholders) divided by FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders.
32
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Definitions Included in Supplemental, continued
GAAP Effective Rate:
The rate at which interest expense is recorded for financial reporting purposes, which reflects the amortization of any discounts/premiums, excluding debt issuance costs.
Interest Coverage Ratio:
Calculated as EBITDA, as adjusted, divided by gross interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred debt costs and debt discounts/premiums).
Net Effect of Straight-Line Rents:
Represents the straight-line rent income recognized during the period offset by cash received during the period that was applied to deferred rents receivable balances for terminated leases and the provision for bad debts recorded for deferred rent receivable balances.
Net Operating Income Margins:
Calculated as Net Operating Income divided by total revenues.
Retention Rates (Leases Commenced):
Calculated as the percentage of space either renewed or expanded into by existing tenants or subtenants at lease expiration.
Same Store Portfolio:
Our Same Store portfolio includes all of our properties owned and included in our stabilized portfolio for two comparable reporting periods, i.e., owned and included in our stabilized portfolio as of January 1, 2019 and still owned and included in the stabilized portfolio as of June 30, 2020. It does not include undeveloped land, development and redevelopment properties currently committed for construction, under construction, or in the tenant improvement phase, completed residential developments not yet stabilized and properties held-for-sale. We define redevelopment properties as those projects for which we expect to spend significant development and construction costs on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to a formal plan, the intended result of which is a higher economic return on the property.
Stated Interest Rate:
The rate at which interest expense is recorded per the respective loan documents, excluding the impact of the amortization of any debt discounts/premiums.
Tenant Improvement Phase:
Represents projects that have reached cold shell condition and are ready for tenant improvements, which may require additional major base building construction before being placed in service.
33
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Same Store Net Operating Income
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
19,618
$
42,194
$
59,435
$
79,097
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
367
871
1,072
1,571
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
4,367
4,150
9,263
8,341
Net Income
24,352
47,215
69,770
89,009
Adjustments:
General and administrative expenses
38,597
19,857
57,607
43,198
Leasing costs
1,330
2,650
2,786
4,407
Depreciation and amortization
80,085
68,252
154,455
134,387
Interest income and other net investment (gain) loss
(2,838)
(616)
290
(2,444)
Interest expense
15,884
11,727
30,328
22,970
Gains on sales of depreciable operating properties
-
(7,169)
-
(7,169)
Net Operating Income, as defined (1)
157,410
141,916
315,236
284,358
Wholly-Owned Properties
137,168
122,010
273,483
251,249
Consolidated property partnerships: (2)
100 First Street (3)
4,928
6,027
10,388
5,638
303 Second Street (3)
9,621
8,072
19,883
15,870
Crossing/900 (4)
5,693
5,807
11,482
11,601
Net Operating Income, as defined (1)
157,410
141,916
315,236
284,358
Non-Same Store GAAP Net Operating Income (5)
(26,436)
(9,249)
(49,780)
(16,915)
Same Store GAAP Net Operating Income
130,974
132,667
265,456
267,443
GAAP to Cash Adjustments:
GAAP Operating Revenues Adjustments, net (6)
(7,453)
(21,299)
(12,822)
(43,730)
GAAP Operating Expenses Adjustments, net (7)
(17)
(29)
(34)
(33)
Same Store Cash Net Operating Income
$
123,504
$
111,339
$
252,600
$
223,680
Kilroy Realty Corporation
Second Quarter 2020 Supplemental Financial Report
Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to EBITDA, as Adjusted
(unaudited, $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
19,618
$
42,194
Interest expense
15,884
11,727
Depreciation and amortization
80,085
68,252
Net income attributable to noncontrolling common units of the Operating Partnership
367
871
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated property partnerships
4,367
4,150
Gains on sales of depreciable operating properties
-
(7,169)
EBITDA, as adjusted (1)
$
120,321
$
120,025
Kilroy Realty Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2020 16:36:15 UTC